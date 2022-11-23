Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) 570 Lexington Avenue

No reviews yet

570 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Popular Items

House Fries.
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Cheeseburger

SPECIAL - Fish

SPECIAL - Fish and Chips

SPECIAL - Fish and Chips

$18.00Out of stock

Hand battered fish served with house fries, tartar sauce, and lemon.

SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich

SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Hand battered fish with tartar sauce and pickles on an Orwashers roll.

Family Meal

Make it a Burger Night! Includes choice of 4 burgers and 4 sides.

Family Meal.

$55.00

Make it a Burger Night! Includes choice of 4 burgers and 4 sides.

Burgers

SPECIAL - Extra Cheesy Patty Melt

SPECIAL - Extra Cheesy Patty Melt

$14.00

Extra juicy burger with caramelized onions, brown mustard relish, NY State white cheddar, swiss cheese, on Orwasher's sourdough bread

SPECIAL - Truffle Mushroom Burger

SPECIAL - Truffle Mushroom Burger

$13.50

Fresh cremini mushrooms, special cheese blend and house truffle mayo.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.00

Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

With thick cut applewood smoked bacon

The Schnipp

The Schnipp

$10.00

With double American cheese, lettuce, plum tomatoes, and Schnipper sauce

The Big Schnipp

The Big Schnipp

$15.50

A monster 10 oz. double cheeseburger with lettuce, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce

The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned

$10.00

Extra juicy with double American cheese, griddled onions, and classic pink sauce

Schnipper's Classic

Schnipper's Classic

$12.50

Our special cheese blend, caramelized onions, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, baby arugula, Schnipper sauce

The Turkey Burger

The Turkey Burger

$12.00

Freshly ground with smashed avocado, pickled red onions, plum tomatoes, and creamy brown mustard on an Orwasher's whole wheat roll

The (Not So ) Impossible Burger

The (Not So ) Impossible Burger

$14.50

NY State white cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, plum tomato, BBQ sauce, and Schnipper sauce on an Orwasher’s seeded roll

The Veggie Boy (Vegan)

The Veggie Boy (Vegan)

$12.00

Vegetable patty with guacamole, plum tomato, red onion, and spicy radish sprouts on an Orwasher's whole wheat roll

Hickory Bacon Cheddar

Hickory Bacon Cheddar

$11.50

Cheddar cheeseburger with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, plum tomatoes, and BBQ sauce

Burger Special #1

Burger Special #1

$16.00

Cheeseburger, Fries and a Soda

Burger Special #2

Burger Special #2

$16.50

The Old Fashioned, Fries and a Soda

Burger Special #3

Burger Special #3

$19.00

Schnipper's Classic, Fries, and a Soda

Sandwiches

SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich

SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Hand battered fish with tartar sauce and pickles on an Orwashers roll.

Bros. Done Right Club

Bros. Done Right Club

$13.00

Grilled chicken, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, greens, red onion, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce, toasted ciabatta

Not Just Any Buffalo Chicken

Not Just Any Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, kale and cabbage slaw, Danish blue cheese, Schnipper sauce, Orwasher's seeded roll

Chicken Filet on a Really Good Seeded Roll

Chicken Filet on a Really Good Seeded Roll

$9.50

Crispy or grilled chicken with Allen's local pickles and Schnipper sauce on an Orwasher's seeded roll

Grilled 4 Cheese

Grilled 4 Cheese

$11.50

Our gooey 4 cheese blend on crispy griddled Orwasher's sourdough bread

A Lotta Bacon BLT

A Lotta Bacon BLT

$11.50

Lots of thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, greens, plum tomatoes, and may on toasted Orwasher's sourdough bread

Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken

Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken

$11.00

Slight sweet and LOTS of heat with lettuce, sweet cherry peppers, and mayo on an Orwasher's seeded roll

Grilled Chicken and Brie

Grilled Chicken and Brie

$13.00

Grilled chicken, French brie, plum tomato, baby arugula, red onion and her mayo on toasted ciabatta

Schnipper's Crispy Chicken

Schnipper's Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Sharp white cheddar, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, greens, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce, toasted ciabatta

Veggie Goat Cheese Sandwich

Veggie Goat Cheese Sandwich

$11.50

Avocado, baby arugula, plum tomatoes, radish sprouts and vinaigrette on toasted whole what ciabatta

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Solid white albacore tuna salad with New York State white cheddar cheese on thick sliced Orwasher's sourdough.

Salads and Bowls

Fresh From The Market

Fresh From The Market

$12.00

Mixed greens, fresh beets, grilled sweet corn, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, grape tomatoes, Grana Padana, radish, ciabatta croutons, house vinaigrette

Mama's Mediterranean

Mama's Mediterranean

$12.00

Mixed greens, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, charred broccoli, pickled red onion, chick peas, hot cherry peppers, ciabatta croutons, house vinaigrette

The Proper Cobb

The Proper Cobb

$12.00

Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing

South By Southwest

South By Southwest

$11.50

Mixed greens, grilled sweet corn, grape tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chile dusted tortilla strips, scallions, chipotle ranch dressing

Caeser #2

Caeser #2

$11.50

Romaine, Grana Padana, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, Caesar dressing

Beet and Goat Cheese

Beet and Goat Cheese

$12.00

Mixed greens, beets, goat cheese, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, ciabatta croutons, house vinaigrette

A Great Grain Bowl

A Great Grain Bowl

$15.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette

Fries & Sides

SPECIAL - Fried Pickles

SPECIAL - Fried Pickles

$6.00

Hand battered fried pickles. Served with ranch dressing.

House Fries.

House Fries.

$4.50
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.50

With house made cheese sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

With maple dipping sauce

Thick Cut Onion Rings

Thick Cut Onion Rings

$8.00

With chipotle ranch

Sloppy Fries

Sloppy Fries

$10.00
Schnipper's Slaw

Schnipper's Slaw

$5.00

Kale and cabbage

Charred Broccoli.

Charred Broccoli.

$5.00

With lemon and chiles

Baby Arugula.

Baby Arugula.

$5.00

With grape tomatoes, Grana Padana, and house vinaigrette

Grilled Corn Esquites

Grilled Corn Esquites

$5.00

Mexican street corn off the cob

Regular Chips

Regular Chips

$4.00

Homemade and extra crispy

Cajun Chips

$4.25

Homemade and spicy

Chicken Fingers

Our famous recipe. Buttermilk battered and fried extra crispy!
Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.50
4 Piece Chicken Only

4 Piece Chicken Only

$9.50
8 Piece Chicken Only

8 Piece Chicken Only

$18.00
12 Piece Chicken Only

12 Piece Chicken Only

$25.00

Mac & Joe

Super Creamy Mac & Cheese

Super Creamy Mac & Cheese

$9.00
Mac and Joe

Mac and Joe

$11.50

Half mac and cheese, half sloppy joe. No bun!

Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joe

$10.50

Hot Dogs

Simple Grilled Dog

Simple Grilled Dog

$5.75
Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$6.75

Our classic grilled dog with house made cheese sauce.

Sloppy Dog

Sloppy Dog

$9.00

Shakes & Floats

Vanilla Shake

$8.50
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$8.50
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$8.50

Black and White Shake

$8.50
Cookies and Cream Shake

Cookies and Cream Shake

$8.50
Salted Caramel Shake

Salted Caramel Shake

$8.50

Honey Vanilla Shake

$8.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate Shake

$8.50

Chocolate Malt

$8.50Out of stock

FLOATS

$8.50

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$4.50

Boylan's Soda

$4.50

Poland Spring

$2.75

Perrier

$3.25

Mash

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Snapple

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Spindrift

$3.00Out of stock

Chips and Desserts

Regular Chips

Regular Chips

$4.00

Homemade and extra crispy

Cajun Chips

$4.25

Homemade and spicy

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate PB Cookie

$3.25

Brownie

$3.25

Blondie

$3.25

Red Velvet Cookie

$4.00

Black and White Cookie

$4.00

Extras

Sauces

Dressings

Beer and Wine

$2 Draft Beer

$2.00Out of stock

BEER - Amstel Light

$6.50

BEER - Heineken

$6.50

BEER - Brooklyn Lager

$6.50

BEER - Corona

$6.50

BEER - Blue Moon

$6.50Out of stock

BEER - Sam Adams

$6.50

WHITE CLAW

$5.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Schnippers is a family owned and operated restaurant serving classic American food. Whether it's a salad or burger, we always use fresh ingredients with the highest goodness grade. We focus on delivering maximum satisfaction and joy for hungry New Yorkers no matter what they order at the counter. Care is our most critical ingredient. That's why we source from the best providers and scratch cook our food. We offer a menu of choices to leave your mind and body in good spirits. Anyone in a group can find something exceptional and fulfilling on our menu to meet their needs. We serve every guest with the same passion and verve for more than a quarter of a century.

Location

570 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Directions

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) image
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) image
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) image

