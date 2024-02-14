Rosemary's | Midtown
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Named after his mother, Carlos Suarez founded Rosemary's in 2012, in memory of her home-cooked meals and vegetable garden among the hills of Lucca, Italy. Rosemary's is committed to serving its neighbors with the same devotion that Rosemary herself extends to her family and guests. Rosemary's urban-farmhouse design, accessible seasonal Italian menus and neighborly hospitality attract a diverse multi-generational audience for a variety of occasions, from a first date to dinner with the whole family. Ogni e Tutte!
Location
825 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10022
