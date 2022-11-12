Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clinton Hall - 51 230 e51 st

review star

No reviews yet

230 e51 st

New York, NY 10022

Order Again

Sharables

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Crispy florets with CH buffalo sauce & blue cheese dressing

CH Nachos

$14.00

Crispy corn tortillas, melted queso blend, jalapeños, cherry peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. chicken +4 steak +7 Nueske’s bacon +4

Waffle Fries

$10.00

fondue cheese, jalapeños, scallions

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Yaya Meatballs

$15.00

Jumbo Hot Pretzel

$15.00

Served with Fondue Cheese and Mustard Marmalade

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Choice of 1 Sauce: Sweet N Sassy, Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Or Garlic Parmesan

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Choice of 1 Sauce: Sweet N Sassy, Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Or Garlic Parmesan

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Rueben Spring Rolls

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

$16.00

Tacos

$18.00

Burgers & Specialties

Ch Classic

$18.00

Boursin Cheese, Petite Lettuce, Tomato, Ch Sauce

The Double Smashed

$19.00

Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Ch Sauce, Crispy Shallots, Bread and Butter Pickles

Fondue Burger

$18.00

an unconventional take on a cheeseburger, our pretzel bun is filled with a pool of molten fondue cheese and fries

CH Challenge Burger

$50.00

Impossible Pita Burger

$20.00

Juicy Lucy Wagu

$24.00

Doughnut Grilled Cheese

$17.00

glazed doughnut, melted mozzarella cheese. served over a pot of tomato soup

Korean Fried Chicken

$16.00

breaded boneless chicken thighs tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce, signature tangy slaw

Nueskes BLT

$15.00

Pizza

Street Corn Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Sauce'd Pizza

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Salads

Roka Rocket Salad

$16.00

Cheeseburger Cobb Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Sweets

WTF Birthday Cake Waffle

$25.00

Pumpkin Doughnuts

$12.00

Sides

Brown Gravy

$4.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Marinara Sauce

$4.00

Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Side

Side Fries

$9.00

Side Gaujillo Salsa

$3.00

Side of American Cheese

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Caramelized Onions

$3.00

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of Feta

$3.00

Side of Fondue Cheese

$3.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Hollandaise

$3.00

Side Of Jalapenos

$3.00

Side of Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side of Mayo

$2.00

Side of Onions & Peppers

$4.00

Side of Pickles

$3.00

Side Of Sauteed Peppers

$3.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$3.00

Side of Steak

$5.00

Side of Tomato Jam

$3.00

Side Of Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Sauces / Dressings

Side Avocado Crema

$2.00

Side BBQ

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Side CH Signature dressing

$2.00

Side Citrus dressing

$2.00

Side Fondue Cheese

$4.00

Side Horseradish aioli

$2.00

Side Lemon Pepper Honey

$2.00

Side of CH Sauce

$2.00

Side of Marmalade Mustard

$2.00

Side of Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Side Pomegranate Vinaigrette

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Sweet N Sassy

$2.00

Side Tzatziki

$2.00

Soda

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Refill

Juices

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00Out of stock

Grapefruit

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Nector

$4.00Out of stock

Bloody Mix N/A

$4.00Out of stock

Pickle Juice

$2.00

Olive Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Lemon Juice

$4.00

Fresh Lime Juice

$4.00

Puree

Peach Puree

$4.00

Strawberry Puree

$4.00

Raspberry Puree

$4.00

Mango Puree

$4.00

Passion Fruit Puree

$4.00

Mocktails

Virgin Bloody

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$10.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin Mint Julep

$10.00

Virgin Margarita

$10.00

Virgin Spicy Marg

$10.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Snack Tails

Snacktail Plain Popcorn

$4.00

Snacktail Pigs In Blanket

$6.00

Snacktails Chicken & Waffles

$8.00

Pulsd

Pulsd Tax

$4.44

Pulsd Mimosa

Pulsd Bellini

Pulsd Bellini Carafe

Pulsd Mimosa Carafe

Pulsd Downeast

Pulsd Erdinger

Miami

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

5. Sunday Beer Miami

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The fun comes to Midtown East with a buzzing Happy Hour scene, courtyard beer garden and custom games like a beer themed Word Wall and Bubble Hockey.

230 e51 st, New York, NY 10022

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

