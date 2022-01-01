- Home
Schooners Patio Grille - Santa Clarita 22903 Soledad Canyon
22903 Soledad Canyon
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Shareables
Southwest Taquitos
Southwest chicken taquitos filled with MontereyJack cheese, bell peppers, spinach, beans, jalapenos, served with our house jalapeno ranch guacamole & side of honey mustard
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Try our delicious Gårlic cheesy Bread Be bold and add your favorite toppings such as Jalapenos, bacon, sausage and more! Served with a side of marinarà
Bavarian Pretzel
4 German style soft pretzels with salt served with hot nacho cheese sauce
Fried Pickles
Beer battered fried pickles served with honey mustard.
Fried Calamari
Breaded calamari sticks served with cocktail sauce and house melted garlic lemon butter
Potato Skins
Loaded with bacon, melted jack cheddar cheese and topped with chives
Breaded Zucchini
Zucchini breaded in alight Italian style seasoning
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded golden brown mozzarella sticks, served with our house marinara
Onion Rings
Breaded jumbo white onion rings
Onion Straws
hinly sliced white onion straws.
Two Combo
Three Combo
Four Combo
Chicken Tenders
Golden brown breaded chicken breast strips, served with choice of dipping sauce
Fry Creations
Cuban Fries App
Seasoned steak fries, topped with carnitas, diced Canadian bacon, diced grilled onions, jalapenos, melted pepper jack cheese, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with diced pickles
Cuban Fries Side
Seasoned steak fries, topped with carnitas, diced Canadian bacon, diced grilled onions, jalapenos, melted pepper jack cheese, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with diced pickles
Carne Fries App
Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,
Carne Fries Side
Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,
Blackened Chicken Fries App
Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,
Blackened Chicken Fries Side
Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,
Schooners Fries App
steak fries loaded with melted jack cheddar cheese, topped with grilled onions, and drizzled with
Schooners Fries Side
steak fries loaded with melted jack cheddar cheese, topped with grilled onions, and drizzled with
Jalapeno Fries App
Seasoned steak fries, topped with nacho cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos, diced bacon, and drizzled with
Jalapeno Fries Side
Seasoned steak fries, topped with nacho cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos, diced bacon, and drizzled with
Garlic Fries App
Seasoned steak fries, tossed in melted garlic butter, parsley,
Garlic Fries Side
Seasoned steak fries, tossed in melted garlic butter, parsley,
Buffalo Fries App
Seasoned steak fries, drizzled with nacho cheese, buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, chives,
Buffalo Fries Side
Seasoned steak fries, drizzled with nacho cheese, buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, chives,
Chili Cheese Fries APP
Chili Cheese Fries SIDE
South of the Border
Schooners Nacho
Choice of carne-asada, ground beef, chicken el carbon or carnitas with grilled onions, bell peppers, jack cheddar cheese topped with cilantro. Big enough for 2
Carne Asada Tacos
Carne Asada on mini flour tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and diced avocado served with sour cream
Chicken Tacos
Chicken al carbon on mini flour tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and diced avocado served with sour cream
Carnitas Tacos
Seasoned carnitas on mini flour tortillas topped with grilled diced onoions, cilantro & jalapeno ranch
Shrimp Tacos
Diced seasoned shrimp in mini flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage topped woith diced tomatoes, diced avocado, drizzled with lime crema sauce
Fish Tacos
Breaded Atlantic Cod in mini flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage topped with pico de gallo, diced avocado and drizzled with lime crema sauce
Beef Fajta Tacos
Seasoned ground beef with bell peppers and onions
Supreme Nachos
Carne asada, chicken al carbon and shrimp with grilled onions and jalapenos, beans, queso fresco, drizzled with our house salsa roja and topped with cilnatro
Chips & Friends
Warm tortilla chips served with pico de gallo, zesty nacho cheese & fresh house guacamole dip
Fajita Quesadilla
Choice of carne-asada, ground beef, chicken al carbon or carnitas with grilled onions, bell peppers, jack cheese served with beans, chips & salsas
Wet Red Burrito
Choice of carne asada, chicken al carbon, shrimp or carnitas with beans, arroz rojo, pico de gallo, topped with house salsa roja, jack cheddar cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with chips and salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla
Burgers
Turkey Burger
On a garlic toasted brioche bun turkey patty topped with jalapeno ranch, lettuce tomato purplc onion grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & avocado
Cheeseburger
On a garlic toasted brioche bun all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese & mayo.
Jalapeno Double
On a garlic toasted brioche bun double all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, topped with a cheese stuffed jalapeno, onion ring, pickles & chipotle ranch
Pastrami Burger
On a garlic toasted bun all. beef patty, pastrami with sautéed onions, jalapenos,
Mushroom Jack
On a garlic toasted bun all beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, bacon,. pepper jack cheese & mayo
Barn Yard Burger
On a galrice toasted brioche bun with fries, lettuce, tomato, smokehouse patty, jalapenos, pastrami, Canadian bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion ring, an over medium egg, American cheese & drizzled with roasted garlic ranch
Southwest Melt
On a garlic toasted brioche bun with fries, lettuce, tomato, smokehouse patty, jalapenos,
Western BBQ Burger
On a garlic toasted brioche bun smoke house patty with bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, topped with onion straws
Southwest Guacamole
On a garlic toasted brioche bun smoke house patty with bacon, lettuce, tomato, ortega chilis, red onion & American cheese topped with guacamole & roasted garlic ranch
Sliders
French Dip Sliders
Thin sliced ribeye lightly seasoned with màyo.and provolone cheese on garlic toasted brioche buns served with aus jus
Cuban Sliders
An all beef patty topped with Canadian bacon, carnitas, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard & pepper jack cheese on toasted brioche buns
Jack Daniels Sliders
Grilled chicken or thin sliced ribeye, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms,
Blackened Chicken Sliders
Blackened chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, ortega chilis, lettuce avocado & jalapeno ranch on toasted brioche buns
Western BBQ Sliders
Two all beef patties topped with bacon,
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno ranch & mozzarella cheese on toasted brioche buns
Cheeseburger Sliders
Two all beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo & American cheese on toasted brioche buns
Jalapeno Sliders
Two all beef patties topped with bacon, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce,
4 Pack Sliders
6 Pack Sliders
8 Pack Sliders
Sandwiches
SoCal Club
tomato, ortego.chil, grilled onions, avocado with swiss cheese, & roasted garlic ranch, on garlic toasted baguette
Buffalo Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chciken with jalapeno ranch, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese on a garlic toasted bun
BBQ Sandwich
Choice of seasoned pork or tender thin sliced ribeye on a bed of house coleslaw, pickles & jalapeno ranch on a garlic toasted baguette
Steak Philly
Thin sliced ribeye, mayo, grilled onions, bell pepper & provoline cheese on a garlic toasted baguette
French Dip
Thin sliced ribeye lightly seasoned on a garlic toasted bageutte with provolone cheese, mayo & Au Jus.
Turkey Club
Sliced smoked turkey, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & mayo on garlic toasted white bread
Pastrami on Rye
Thin slice pastrami, mustard, pickles, swiss cheese on garlic toasted rye bread
Schooner's Cuban
Seasoned pork, Canadian bacon, grilled onions, pickles, roasted garlic ranch, mustard topped with swiss cheese on a french baguette
Blackened Turkey
Sliced oven roasted turkey with cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, jack cheddar cheese, topped with avocado, jalapeno ranch on toasted sourdough bread
Reuben
Pastrami on Fire
BLT
Salads
Flatbreads
SM Spicy Honey Garlic Flatbread
Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, pineapple, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese drizzled with honey garlic &
LRG Spicy Honey Garlic Flatbread
Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, pineapple, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese drizzled with honey garlic &
SM Spiced Pepperoni Flatbread
Marinara sauce, jumbo pepperoni, red onion, black olives, pineapple, mozzarella cheese & jalapenos
LRG Spiced Pepperoni Flatbread
Marinara sauce, jumbo pepperoni, red onion, black olives, pineapple, mozzarella cheese & jalapenos
SM Reg Pepperoni Flatbread
LG Reg Pepperoni Flatbread
SM Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Choice of grilled or crispy chcken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, topped with diced celery & drizzled with buffalo sauce & jalapeno ranch
LRG Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Choice of grilled or crispy chcken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, topped with diced celery & drizzled with buffalo sauce & jalapeno ranch
SM BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, mozzarella cheese, pineapple topped with cilantro & drizzled with bbq sauce
LRG BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, mozzarella cheese, pineapple topped with cilantro & drizzled with bbq sauce
LRG 3 Pig Flatbread
Rustic tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, sliced tomato, with mozzarella cheese, parmesan
SM 3 Pig Flatbread
Rustic tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, sliced tomato, with mozzarella cheese, parmesan
SM Grilled Veggie Flatbread
Marinara sauce, grilled zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms,
LRG Grilled Veggie Flatbread
Marinara sauce, grilled zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms,
LRG Taco Supreme Flatbread
Pizzas
SM Traditional Pizza
Topped with marinara sauce,
MD Traditional Pizza
Topped with marinara sauce,
SM Spicy Honey Garlic Pizza
Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, pineapple, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese drizzled with honey garlic &
MD Spicy Honey Garlic Pizza
SM Schooner's Combo Pizza
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis, jalapenos, marinara & mozzarella cheese
MD Schooner's Combo Pizza
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis, jalapenos, marinara & mozzarella cheese
SM Garlic Chicken Pizza
garlic ranch, rustic tomato, minced garlic, chicken, bell pepper mix, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella
MD Garlic Chicken Pizza
garlic ranch, rustic tomato, minced garlic, chicken, bell pepper mix, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella
SM 3 Pig Pizza
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, white onions, topped with mozzarella drizzled with roasted garlic ranch
MD 3 Pig Pizza
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, white onions, topped with mozzarella drizzled with roasted garlic ranch
SM Cuban Pizza
Chipotle ranch, carnitas, bell pepper mix, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella topped with cilantro & drizzled
MD Cuban Pizza
Chipotle ranch, carnitas, bell pepper mix, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella topped with cilantro & drizzled
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Barbeque sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, pineapple with mozzarella
MD BBQ Chicken Pizza
Barbeque sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, pineapple with mozzarella
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese & drizzled with jalapeno ranch & buffalo
MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese & drizzled with jalapeno ranch & buffalo
Potatoes
Western BBQ Potato
BBQ Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled chicken breast or thin sliced ribeye, diced bacon, tossed in bbq sauce, Jack cheddar cheese, topped:
Cuban Potato
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with seasoned
Grilled Veggie Potato
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled zucchini, red onions, poblano roasted corn blend, mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, ortega chili, queso fresco & drizzled with cilantro jalapeno lime ranch
Steak Potato
Jumbo baked potato
Blackened Chicken Fajita Potato
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled
Jack Daniels Potato
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled chicken breast or thin sliced ribeye, onions,
Loaded Potato
Jumbo baked potato rubbed with oil &
Buffalo Chicken Potato
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled or crispy chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce,
Side Orders
Steak Fry Side
Side Salad
Bowl of Soup of the Day
1 Chx Breast
2 Chx Breast
Side Avocado
Side of Mixed Veggies
Side Of Grilled Zucchini
Diced Chx
Side Baked Potato
Turkey Patty
Burger Patty
Side Jalapenos
Side of Chips
8 oz Salsa
Side Nacho Cheese
Side of Cheese
Side Guacamole
Side of Celery
Side of Pickles
Side of Ravioli
Bowl of Chili
Coleslaw Side
Garlic Toast
Breadsticks
Side of Rice
Side of Bacon (4)
8 oz Dressing
Ice Cream
Side of Fried Pickles
Side of Fried Mozz
Side of Beans
Side of Fried Zucc
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Onion Straws
Vintage
16 oz Ribeye
10 oz Top Sirloin
10 oz. top sirloin topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms & peppercorn-sauce served on a bed of white rice
16 oz New York Steak
simply seasoned cooked to order served on a bed of white rice
Fish N'Chips
Wild caught Alaskan cod battered in Alaskan White beer, served with lemons & tartar sauce served on a bed of cilantro jalapeno lime ranch rice
Blackened Shrimp
10 blackened shrimp on a bed of roasted garlic
Desserts
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken
Home style breaded chicken breast with a touch of pepper or 6 boneless wings
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Monterey jack & cheddar
Kids Cheeseburger
Quarter pound patty with lettuce, tomato, mayo, &
Kids Fish Sandwich
Beer battered wild caught Alaskan cod with lettuce, tartar sauce & American cheese on a toasted garlic bun
Kids Fish & Chps
Beer battered wild caught Alaskan cod
Kids Grilled Cheese
Garlic toasted white bread with American cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito
EL/Kids Drink
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Sierra Mist
Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Pink Lemonade
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Green Monster
White Monster
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rodgers
Ginger Ale
Pineapple Juice
Craberry Juice
Orange Juice
Cock N Bull
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Water
Virgin Cocktails
Beer
Budlight
Budweiser
Coors Lt
Miller Lt
Michelob Ultra
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Dos Equis
805
Mango Cart
Shock Top
Blue Moon
Liquid Candy
Madewest Hazy
Spacedust
Stone
Delicious
FML
Enjoy By
Buenaveza
Madewest Pale
Shortlived
Ventura Light
Lagunitas
CA Creamin'
Brewheaven
GR Brown
Angry Orchard
Bigwave
Stella
Razzle Dazzle
Guinness
Chronic Amber
Juneshine
White Rascal
Pupil
Lush
Mayberry
Ride On
Cali Squeeze
Coconut Porter
Shipwrecked
Water Ski Fight
Angry Balls
Black Top
Black & Tan
Orange Crush
Snake Bite
Red Moon
Up The Coast
Wicked Apple
Ultra Lemonade
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Coors OG Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Corona Familiar
Wyders Pear
Pacifico Bottle
O'Doul's NA
White Claw
Menu Drinks
Angry Queen
Cali Colada
Cucumber Calls In
Cute Cucumber Smash
Gin-Ga-Lo
Golden Sunrise
Hi-Jack Lemonade
Holla-Peno Glass
Irish Tea
Loosey Goosey
Lunch Box
Main Squeeze
Mangosa
Mermaid Mimosa
Mexican Candy
Mojito
Morning Wood
Moscato Sunrise
Old Fashioned
Pain Killer
PB & J
Pink Pleasure
Pinot Cooler
Pom Pom Party
Poolside
Prickly Pear
Prince Harry
Raspberry Pixy Stick
Royal Flush
Schooners Sangria
Schooners Sunrise
Scorpion Bowl
Shenanigans
Slim Julio
Smitten
Thirsty Pirate
Uncle Lou's Nectar
Unpredictable
Wake 'N Bake
Liquor
Well Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel Citron
Tito's
Orange Vodka
Blueberry Vodka
Raspberry Vodka
Watermelon Vodka
Mango Vodka
Pineapple Vodka
Strawberry Lemonade Vodka
Spicy Tamarind Vodka
Cucumber Vodka
Well Gin
Bombay
Tanqueray
Well Tequila
Patron
1800 Reposado
Jose Cuervo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Well Rum
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Sailor Jerry
Meyers
Cruzan Vanilla Rum
Bacardi
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jack Fire
Jameson
Fireball
Maker's Mark
Southern Comfort
Seagrams
Skrewball
Bulleit
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Johnny Walker BLACK
Woodford
Clan McGregor (Well Scotch)
Glenlivet 12 Y
Jagermeister
Hennessey
Amaretto
Midori
Gran Marnier
Bailey's
Kahlúa
Chambord
Cocktails A-D
A Day at the Beach
A Hollywood Night
Alabama Slammer
Alien Secretion
Amaretto Sour
AMF
Angry Balls
Apple-tini
Apple-tini
Bay Breeze
Berry Bomb
Black Russian
Blow Job
Blue Hawaiian
Bomb Pop Shot
Buttery Nipple
Cactus Cooler
Cadillac Margarita
California Beach Party
Cheeseburger Shot
Cosmopolition
Daquiri
Cocktails E-L
Fruit Loop
Fuzzy Worm Shot
Green Tea
Greyhound
Gummi Bear
I Don't Know
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Trash Can
Jack Sunrise
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
LA Water
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
Loaded Monster
Long Beach
Long Island
Lynchburg Lemonade
Top Shelf Long Island
Cocktails M-R
Flavored Margarita
House Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Corona-Rita
Spicy Margarita
Miami Vice
Mai Tai
Martini-Gin
Martini-Vodka
Matter Daddy
Malibu Tea
Melon Ball
Mexican Coffee
Mind Erarser
Monster Mash
Pina Colada
Mudslide
Night at the Raz
One Night Stand
Pink Peach Lemonade
Red Headed Slut
Red Head in Vegas
Rainbow Pop
Cocktails S-Z
Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
22903 Soledad Canyon, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
