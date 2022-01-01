Schooners Patio Grille - Santa Clarita 22903 Soledad Canyon

A map showing the location of Schooners Patio Grille - Santa Clarita 22903 Soledad CanyonView gallery

22903 Soledad Canyon

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Order Again

Shareables

Southwest Taquitos

$11.45

Southwest chicken taquitos filled with MontereyJack cheese, bell peppers, spinach, beans, jalapenos, served with our house jalapeno ranch guacamole & side of honey mustard

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$12.45

Try our delicious Gårlic cheesy Bread Be bold and add your favorite toppings such as Jalapenos, bacon, sausage and more! Served with a side of marinarà

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.95

4 German style soft pretzels with salt served with hot nacho cheese sauce

Fried Pickles

$12.25

Beer battered fried pickles served with honey mustard.

Fried Calamari

$12.25

Breaded calamari sticks served with cocktail sauce and house melted garlic lemon butter

Potato Skins

$11.25

Loaded with bacon, melted jack cheddar cheese and topped with chives

Breaded Zucchini

$12.15

Zucchini breaded in alight Italian style seasoning

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.25

Breaded golden brown mozzarella sticks, served with our house marinara

Onion Rings

$12.25

Breaded jumbo white onion rings

Onion Straws

$12.25

hinly sliced white onion straws.

Two Combo

$14.29

Three Combo

$17.29

Four Combo

$22.29

Chicken Tenders

$12.59

Golden brown breaded chicken breast strips, served with choice of dipping sauce

Fry Creations

Cuban Fries App

$12.59

Seasoned steak fries, topped with carnitas, diced Canadian bacon, diced grilled onions, jalapenos, melted pepper jack cheese, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with diced pickles

Cuban Fries Side

$11.59

Seasoned steak fries, topped with carnitas, diced Canadian bacon, diced grilled onions, jalapenos, melted pepper jack cheese, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with diced pickles

Carne Fries App

$12.29

Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,

Carne Fries Side

$11.29

Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,

Blackened Chicken Fries App

$12.59

Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,

Blackened Chicken Fries Side

$11.59

Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,

Schooners Fries App

$10.89

steak fries loaded with melted jack cheddar cheese, topped with grilled onions, and drizzled with

Schooners Fries Side

$9.89

steak fries loaded with melted jack cheddar cheese, topped with grilled onions, and drizzled with

Jalapeno Fries App

$11.29

Seasoned steak fries, topped with nacho cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos, diced bacon, and drizzled with

Jalapeno Fries Side

$10.29

Seasoned steak fries, topped with nacho cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos, diced bacon, and drizzled with

Garlic Fries App

$10.29

Seasoned steak fries, tossed in melted garlic butter, parsley,

Garlic Fries Side

$9.29

Seasoned steak fries, tossed in melted garlic butter, parsley,

Buffalo Fries App

$11.59

Seasoned steak fries, drizzled with nacho cheese, buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, chives,

Buffalo Fries Side

$10.59

Seasoned steak fries, drizzled with nacho cheese, buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, chives,

Chili Cheese Fries APP

$10.29

Chili Cheese Fries SIDE

$9.29

South of the Border

Schooners Nacho

$13.59

Choice of carne-asada, ground beef, chicken el carbon or carnitas with grilled onions, bell peppers, jack cheddar cheese topped with cilantro. Big enough for 2

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.59

Carne Asada on mini flour tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and diced avocado served with sour cream

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Chicken al carbon on mini flour tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and diced avocado served with sour cream

Carnitas Tacos

$12.29

Seasoned carnitas on mini flour tortillas topped with grilled diced onoions, cilantro & jalapeno ranch

Shrimp Tacos

$12.89

Diced seasoned shrimp in mini flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage topped woith diced tomatoes, diced avocado, drizzled with lime crema sauce

Fish Tacos

$12.89

Breaded Atlantic Cod in mini flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage topped with pico de gallo, diced avocado and drizzled with lime crema sauce

Beef Fajta Tacos

$12.09

Seasoned ground beef with bell peppers and onions

Supreme Nachos

$18.29

Carne asada, chicken al carbon and shrimp with grilled onions and jalapenos, beans, queso fresco, drizzled with our house salsa roja and topped with cilnatro

Chips & Friends

$9.99

Warm tortilla chips served with pico de gallo, zesty nacho cheese & fresh house guacamole dip

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.59

Choice of carne-asada, ground beef, chicken al carbon or carnitas with grilled onions, bell peppers, jack cheese served with beans, chips & salsas

Wet Red Burrito

$13.29

Choice of carne asada, chicken al carbon, shrimp or carnitas with beans, arroz rojo, pico de gallo, topped with house salsa roja, jack cheddar cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with chips and salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.59

Wings

8 pc Wings

$13.49

12 pc Wings

$19.79

18 pc Wings

$26.79

24 pc Wings

$33.69

Burgers

Turkey Burger

$13.25

On a garlic toasted brioche bun turkey patty topped with jalapeno ranch, lettuce tomato purplc onion grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & avocado

Cheeseburger

$10.99

On a garlic toasted brioche bun all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese & mayo.

Jalapeno Double

$15.99

On a garlic toasted brioche bun double all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, topped with a cheese stuffed jalapeno, onion ring, pickles & chipotle ranch

Pastrami Burger

$12.79

On a garlic toasted bun all. beef patty, pastrami with sautéed onions, jalapenos,

Mushroom Jack

$12.29

On a garlic toasted bun all beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, bacon,. pepper jack cheese & mayo

Barn Yard Burger

$14.89

On a galrice toasted brioche bun with fries, lettuce, tomato, smokehouse patty, jalapenos, pastrami, Canadian bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion ring, an over medium egg, American cheese & drizzled with roasted garlic ranch

Southwest Melt

$12.59

On a garlic toasted brioche bun with fries, lettuce, tomato, smokehouse patty, jalapenos,

Western BBQ Burger

$13.89

On a garlic toasted brioche bun smoke house patty with bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, topped with onion straws

Southwest Guacamole

$13.89

On a garlic toasted brioche bun smoke house patty with bacon, lettuce, tomato, ortega chilis, red onion & American cheese topped with guacamole & roasted garlic ranch

Sliders

French Dip Sliders

$11.99

Thin sliced ribeye lightly seasoned with màyo.and provolone cheese on garlic toasted brioche buns served with aus jus

Cuban Sliders

$11.79

An all beef patty topped with Canadian bacon, carnitas, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard & pepper jack cheese on toasted brioche buns

Jack Daniels Sliders

$11.59

Grilled chicken or thin sliced ribeye, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms,

Blackened Chicken Sliders

$11.49

Blackened chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, ortega chilis, lettuce avocado & jalapeno ranch on toasted brioche buns

Western BBQ Sliders

$11.49

Two all beef patties topped with bacon,

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.99

Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno ranch & mozzarella cheese on toasted brioche buns

Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.49

Two all beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo & American cheese on toasted brioche buns

Jalapeno Sliders

$10.79

Two all beef patties topped with bacon, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce,

4 Pack Sliders

$20.79

6 Pack Sliders

$29.99

8 Pack Sliders

$38.42

Sandwiches

SoCal Club

$12.59

tomato, ortego.chil, grilled onions, avocado with swiss cheese, & roasted garlic ranch, on garlic toasted baguette

Buffalo Sandwich

$11.69

Grilled or crispy chciken with jalapeno ranch, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese on a garlic toasted bun

BBQ Sandwich

$11.89

Choice of seasoned pork or tender thin sliced ribeye on a bed of house coleslaw, pickles & jalapeno ranch on a garlic toasted baguette

Steak Philly

$12.29

Thin sliced ribeye, mayo, grilled onions, bell pepper & provoline cheese on a garlic toasted baguette

French Dip

$11.99

Thin sliced ribeye lightly seasoned on a garlic toasted bageutte with provolone cheese, mayo & Au Jus.

Turkey Club

$11.89

Sliced smoked turkey, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & mayo on garlic toasted white bread

Pastrami on Rye

$11.59

Thin slice pastrami, mustard, pickles, swiss cheese on garlic toasted rye bread

Schooner's Cuban

$14.29

Seasoned pork, Canadian bacon, grilled onions, pickles, roasted garlic ranch, mustard topped with swiss cheese on a french baguette

Blackened Turkey

$11.69

Sliced oven roasted turkey with cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, jack cheddar cheese, topped with avocado, jalapeno ranch on toasted sourdough bread

Reuben

$11.69

Pastrami on Fire

$11.89

BLT

$11.00

Salads

Blackened Chicken Shrimp

$14.29

Antipasto

$13.59

Cobb

$13.29

The Ahi

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken

$12.59

South West

$13.99

Chicken Caesar

$12.59

Steak

$13.69

Flatbreads

SM Spicy Honey Garlic Flatbread

$11.99

Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, pineapple, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese drizzled with honey garlic &

LRG Spicy Honey Garlic Flatbread

$14.99

Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, pineapple, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese drizzled with honey garlic &

SM Spiced Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.49

Marinara sauce, jumbo pepperoni, red onion, black olives, pineapple, mozzarella cheese & jalapenos

LRG Spiced Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.49

Marinara sauce, jumbo pepperoni, red onion, black olives, pineapple, mozzarella cheese & jalapenos

SM Reg Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.29

LG Reg Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.29

SM Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.39

Choice of grilled or crispy chcken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, topped with diced celery & drizzled with buffalo sauce & jalapeno ranch

LRG Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.29

Choice of grilled or crispy chcken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, topped with diced celery & drizzled with buffalo sauce & jalapeno ranch

SM BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.59

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, mozzarella cheese, pineapple topped with cilantro & drizzled with bbq sauce

LRG BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.59

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, mozzarella cheese, pineapple topped with cilantro & drizzled with bbq sauce

LRG 3 Pig Flatbread

$13.89

Rustic tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, sliced tomato, with mozzarella cheese, parmesan

SM 3 Pig Flatbread

$10.89

Rustic tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, sliced tomato, with mozzarella cheese, parmesan

SM Grilled Veggie Flatbread

$10.29

Marinara sauce, grilled zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms,

LRG Grilled Veggie Flatbread

$12.79

Marinara sauce, grilled zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms,

LRG Taco Supreme Flatbread

$14.29

Pizzas

SM Traditional Pizza

$11.69

Topped with marinara sauce,

MD Traditional Pizza

$14.39

Topped with marinara sauce,

SM Spicy Honey Garlic Pizza

$14.09

Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, pineapple, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese drizzled with honey garlic &

MD Spicy Honey Garlic Pizza

$14.59

SM Schooner's Combo Pizza

$15.99

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis, jalapenos, marinara & mozzarella cheese

MD Schooner's Combo Pizza

$19.99

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis, jalapenos, marinara & mozzarella cheese

SM Garlic Chicken Pizza

$13.29

garlic ranch, rustic tomato, minced garlic, chicken, bell pepper mix, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella

MD Garlic Chicken Pizza

$17.59

garlic ranch, rustic tomato, minced garlic, chicken, bell pepper mix, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella

SM 3 Pig Pizza

$13.89

Marinara sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, white onions, topped with mozzarella drizzled with roasted garlic ranch

MD 3 Pig Pizza

$18.39

Marinara sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, white onions, topped with mozzarella drizzled with roasted garlic ranch

SM Cuban Pizza

$14.39

Chipotle ranch, carnitas, bell pepper mix, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella topped with cilantro & drizzled

MD Cuban Pizza

$18.69

Chipotle ranch, carnitas, bell pepper mix, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella topped with cilantro & drizzled

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.89

Barbeque sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, pineapple with mozzarella

MD BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.39

Barbeque sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, pineapple with mozzarella

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.89

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese & drizzled with jalapeno ranch & buffalo

MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.29

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese & drizzled with jalapeno ranch & buffalo

Potatoes

Western BBQ Potato

$13.49

BBQ Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled chicken breast or thin sliced ribeye, diced bacon, tossed in bbq sauce, Jack cheddar cheese, topped:

Cuban Potato

$13.69

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with seasoned

Grilled Veggie Potato

$12.69

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled zucchini, red onions, poblano roasted corn blend, mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, ortega chili, queso fresco & drizzled with cilantro jalapeno lime ranch

Steak Potato

$13.09

Jumbo baked potato

Blackened Chicken Fajita Potato

$13.49

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled

Jack Daniels Potato

$13.79

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled chicken breast or thin sliced ribeye, onions,

Loaded Potato

$11.69

Jumbo baked potato rubbed with oil &

Buffalo Chicken Potato

$13.29

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled or crispy chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce,

Side Orders

Steak Fry Side

$2.29

Side Salad

$3.50

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$4.00

1 Chx Breast

$7.00

2 Chx Breast

$9.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side of Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Side Of Grilled Zucchini

$4.00

Diced Chx

$9.00

Side Baked Potato

$7.99

Turkey Patty

$6.00

Burger Patty

$7.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.75+

Side of Chips

$2.00

8 oz Salsa

$2.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.00+

Side of Cheese

$1.25

Side Guacamole

$1.00+

Side of Celery

$2.00

Side of Pickles

$2.00

Side of Ravioli

$9.00

Bowl of Chili

$4.00

Coleslaw Side

$2.99

Garlic Toast

$4.00

Breadsticks

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.99

Side of Bacon (4)

$3.25

8 oz Dressing

$2.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Side of Fried Pickles

$6.00

Side of Fried Mozz

$6.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Fried Zucc

$6.00

Side of Onion Rings

$5.00

Side of Onion Straws

$5.00

Vintage

16 oz Ribeye

$34.99

10 oz Top Sirloin

$26.99

10 oz. top sirloin topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms & peppercorn-sauce served on a bed of white rice

16 oz New York Steak

$16.99

simply seasoned cooked to order served on a bed of white rice

Fish N'Chips

$24.99

Wild caught Alaskan cod battered in Alaskan White beer, served with lemons & tartar sauce served on a bed of cilantro jalapeno lime ranch rice

Blackened Shrimp

$29.99

10 blackened shrimp on a bed of roasted garlic

Desserts

Brownie Rockslide

$9.99+

Warm brownies with pecans, caramel ganache,

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.99

Warm chocolate chip waffle topped with 2 scoops of ice cream

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$10.29

Home style breaded chicken breast with a touch of pepper or 6 boneless wings

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.59

Monterey jack & cheddar

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.29

Quarter pound patty with lettuce, tomato, mayo, &

Kids Fish Sandwich

$9.29

Beer battered wild caught Alaskan cod with lettuce, tartar sauce & American cheese on a toasted garlic bun

Kids Fish & Chps

$9.39

Beer battered wild caught Alaskan cod

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.59

Garlic toasted white bread with American cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.59

EL/Kids Drink

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Water

Tonic Water

Mug Root Beer

Dr Pepper

Sierra Mist

Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

Pink Lemonade

Coffee

Arnold Palmer

Shirley Temple

Roy Rodgers

Ginger Ale

Pineapple Juice

Cranberry Juice

Orange Juice

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.10

Chocolate Milk

$3.10

Green Monster

$4.00

White Monster

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rodgers

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.05

Craberry Juice

$3.05

Orange Juice

$3.05

Cock N Bull

$3.99

Club Soda

Tonic Water

Water

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Beer

Budlight

$5.25+

Budweiser

$5.25+

Coors Lt

$5.25+

Miller Lt

$5.25+

Michelob Ultra

$6.05+

Modelo Especial

$8.05+

Modelo Negra

$8.05+

Dos Equis

$8.00+

805

$8.00+

Mango Cart

$8.00+

Shock Top

$7.10+

Blue Moon

$7.85+

Liquid Candy

$10.47+

Madewest Hazy

$8.15+

Spacedust

$9.00+

Stone

$8.60+

Delicious

$8.10+

FML

$8.95+Out of stock

Enjoy By

$10.25+

Buenaveza

$8.05+

Madewest Pale

$7.80+

Shortlived

$8.55+

Ventura Light

$8.15+

Lagunitas

$8.60+

CA Creamin'

$8.90+

Brewheaven

$8.00+

GR Brown

$8.00+

Angry Orchard

$8.00+

Bigwave

$8.00+

Stella

$7.85+

Razzle Dazzle

$10.04+

Guinness

$9.20+

Chronic Amber

$8.00+

Juneshine

$9.80+

White Rascal

$9.05+

Pupil

$9.95+

Lush

$7.00+

Mayberry

$9.85+

Ride On

$8.00+

Cali Squeeze

$8.00+

Coconut Porter

$9.00+

Shipwrecked

$8.50+

Water Ski Fight

$9.50+

Angry Balls

$9.00+

Black Top

$9.00+

Black & Tan

$9.00+

Orange Crush

$9.00+

Snake Bite

$9.00+

Red Moon

$9.00+

Up The Coast

$9.00+

Wicked Apple

$9.00+

Ultra Lemonade

$9.00+

Bud Light Bottle

$4.85

Budweiser Bottle

$4.85

Coors Light Bottle

$4.85

Coors OG Bottle

$4.85

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.85

Corona

$5.95

Corona Light

$5.95

Corona Premier

$5.95

Corona Familiar

$5.95

Wyders Pear

$5.85

Pacifico Bottle

$5.95

O'Doul's NA

$4.60

White Claw

$6.05

Menu Drinks

Angry Queen

$10.50+

Cali Colada

$10.50+

Cucumber Calls In

$10.50+

Cute Cucumber Smash

$10.50+

Gin-Ga-Lo

$10.50+

Golden Sunrise

$10.50+

Hi-Jack Lemonade

$10.50+

Holla-Peno Glass

$10.50+

Irish Tea

$10.50+

Loosey Goosey

$10.50+

Lunch Box

$9.75+

Main Squeeze

$10.50+

Mangosa

$10.50+

Mermaid Mimosa

$11.00+

Mexican Candy

$8.75

Mojito

$11.50+

Morning Wood

$10.50+

Moscato Sunrise

$10.50+

Old Fashioned

$10.50

Pain Killer

$11.00+

PB & J

$8.75

Pink Pleasure

$10.50+

Pinot Cooler

$10.50+

Pom Pom Party

$10.50+

Poolside

$10.50+

Prickly Pear

$10.50+

Prince Harry

$10.50+

Raspberry Pixy Stick

$10.50+

Royal Flush

$10.50+

Schooners Sangria

$10.50+

Schooners Sunrise

$10.50+

Scorpion Bowl

$11.00+

Shenanigans

$10.50+

Slim Julio

$10.50+

Smitten

$10.50+

Thirsty Pirate

$10.50+

Uncle Lou's Nectar

$10.50+

Unpredictable

$10.50+

Wake 'N Bake

$8.75

Liquor

Well Vodka

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$10.50+

Ketel One

$10.50+

Ketel Citron

$10.50+

Tito's

$10.50+

Orange Vodka

$10.50+

Blueberry Vodka

$10.50+

Raspberry Vodka

$10.50+

Watermelon Vodka

$10.50+

Mango Vodka

$10.50+

Pineapple Vodka

$10.50+

Strawberry Lemonade Vodka

$10.50+

Spicy Tamarind Vodka

$10.50+

Cucumber Vodka

$10.50+

Well Gin

$9.00+

Bombay

$10.50+

Tanqueray

$10.50+

Well Tequila

$10.50+

Patron

$10.50+

1800 Reposado

$10.50+

Jose Cuervo

$10.50+

Casamigos Blanco

$10.50+

Casamigos Reposado

$10.50+

Casamigos Anejo

$10.50+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.50+

Don Julio Anejo

$10.50+

Well Rum

$9.00+

Malibu

$10.50+

Captain Morgan

$10.50+

Sailor Jerry

$10.50+

Meyers

$10.50+

Cruzan Vanilla Rum

$10.50+

Bacardi

$10.50+

Jim Beam

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.50+

Jack Honey

$10.50+

Jack Fire

$10.50+

Jameson

$10.50+

Fireball

$10.50+

Maker's Mark

$10.50+

Southern Comfort

$10.50+

Seagrams

$10.50+

Skrewball

$10.50+

Bulleit

$10.50+

Crown Royal

$10.50+

Crown Apple

$10.50+

Crown Peach

$10.50+

Johnny Walker BLACK

$10.50+

Woodford

$10.50+

Clan McGregor (Well Scotch)

$9.00+

Glenlivet 12 Y

$10.50+

Jagermeister

$10.50+

Hennessey

$10.50+

Amaretto

$10.50+

Midori

$10.50+

Gran Marnier

$10.50+

Bailey's

$10.50+

Kahlúa

$10.50+

Chambord

$10.50+

Cocktails A-D

A Day at the Beach

$10.50+

A Hollywood Night

$10.50+

Alabama Slammer

$10.50+

Alien Secretion

$10.50+

Amaretto Sour

$10.50+

AMF

$11.00+

Angry Balls

$11.00+

Apple-tini

$10.75

Apple-tini

$10.50+

Bay Breeze

$10.50+

Berry Bomb

$11.00+

Black Russian

$10.50+

Blow Job

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.50+

Bomb Pop Shot

$8.75

Buttery Nipple

$8.75

Cactus Cooler

$11.00+

Cadillac Margarita

$10.50+

California Beach Party

$11.00+

Cheeseburger Shot

$9.00

Cosmopolition

$9.00

Daquiri

$10.50+

Cocktails E-L

Fruit Loop

$10.50+

Fuzzy Worm Shot

$8.75

Green Tea

$8.75

Greyhound

$9.00+

Gummi Bear

$6.50+

I Don't Know

$10.50+

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.25

Irish Trash Can

$10.50+

Jack Sunrise

$10.50+

Jager Bomb

$8.75

Kamikaze

$7.75

LA Water

$10.50+

Lemon Drop

$10.50+

Liquid Cocaine

$11.00+

Liquid Marijuana

$10.50+

Loaded Monster

$10.50+

Long Beach

$10.50+

Long Island

$10.50+

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.50+

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00+

Cocktails M-R

Flavored Margarita

$10.25+

House Margarita

$10.25+

Skinny Margarita

$10.25+

Corona-Rita

$10.25+

Spicy Margarita

$10.25+

Miami Vice

$10.50+

Mai Tai

$10.50+

Martini-Gin

$9.25

Martini-Vodka

$9.25

Matter Daddy

$10.50+

Malibu Tea

$10.50+

Melon Ball

$10.50+

Mexican Coffee

$9.25

Mind Erarser

$8.75

Monster Mash

$10.50+

Pina Colada

$9.25+

Mudslide

$11.00+

Night at the Raz

$10.50+

One Night Stand

$10.50+

Pink Peach Lemonade

$10.50+

Red Headed Slut

$10.50+

Red Head in Vegas

$10.50+

Rainbow Pop

$8.75

Cocktails S-Z

Salty Dog

$10.50+

Scooby Snack

$10.50+

Sex on the Beach

$10.50+

Tequila Sunrise

$10.50+

Tokyo Tea

$10.50+

Tennessee Apple

$10.50+

Tropical Beer

$10.50+

Vegas Bomb

$10.50+

Washington Apple

$10.50+

White Russian

$10.50+

WooHoo

$10.50+

Zombie

$10.50+

Zigalicious

$10.50+

Young Love

$10.50+

Sex on a Ship

$10.50+

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00+

Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Merlot

$6.00+

Cabernet

$6.00+

White Zin

$6.00+

Moscato

$6.00+

Champagne

$6.50+

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Breakfast Drinks

Sosalada

$3.00+

Teri's Mary

$10.50+

Ultimate Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mimosa

$9.25+

Flavored Mimosa

$9.50+

Cran-Mosa

$9.25+

Mega Mary

$11.25

Bloody Maria

$10.50+

MERCH

T-shirt Olive

$10.00

T-shirt Blue

$10.00

T-shirt Black

$10.00

Crewneck

$25.00

Hoodie

$25.00
