Chicken
American

Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita

1,017 Reviews

$$

26583 Golden Valley Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Popular Items

Spicy Southwestern Sandwich
Wicked Wrap
6 Wings

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$11.69

Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$18.89

Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our Wicked Sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

15 Wings

15 Wings

$26.36

Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

25 Wings

$43.19

Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Old School Tenders

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$12.99

Original style golden fried chicken breast covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.

4 Tenders

$14.99

Original style golden fried chicken breast covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.

5 Tenders

$17.99

Original style golden fried chicken breasts covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.

Strips

4 Strips

4 Strips

$10.99

Smaller version of old school tenders.

7 Strips

$13.99

Smaller version of old school tenders.

Family Meals

Strip Meal (16 Strips)

$47.99

16 strips and 4 side orders.

Wing Meal (25 Wings)

$57.99

25 wings and 4 sides.

Combo Meal (14 Strips & 10 Wings)

$62.99

10 wings, 14 strips, and 2 savory snacks.

Chickuterie Board

Chickuterie Board

$67.99

15 Wings, 10 Strips and 8 Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Bronco Sandwich

Bronco Sandwich

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, and ranch dressing. Comes with fries.

Spicy Southwestern Sandwich

Spicy Southwestern Sandwich

$13.99

Mayonnaise, avocado, jalapeños, and melted cheese. Comes with fries.

Honey Dijon Delight Sandwich

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard sauce. Comes with fries.

Garlic Fest Sandwich

$13.99

Garlic spread and melted cheese. Comes with fries.

Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Marinara and melted cheese. Comes with fries.

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.99

Mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce, and grilled onions. Comes with fries.

Hula Burger

$13.99

Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pineapple, Swiss cheese, and teriyaki sauce. Comes with fries.

California Burger

$13.99

Mayonnaise, avocado, tomato, lettuce, bacon, and Cheddar cheese. Comes with fries.

Go West Burger

$13.99

BBQ sauce, bacon, onion rings, and Cheddar cheese. Comes with fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Comes with fries.

Wraps

Wicked Wrap

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Cheese and Chicken

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

3 of our signature bites on top of a delicious waffle. Kick it up with one of our signature sauces

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Wicked Tender Toss

Wicked Tender Toss

$12.50

Two golden fried chicken tenders tossed in one of original sauces. Served on a bed, of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with ranch dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, tortilla strips, and your choice of dressing.

Nachos

Nachos

Nachos

$12.50

A large combination of chips and melted cheese. Topped with grilled chicken, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Three fish tacos with avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and chipotle creme. Comes with chips.

Savory Snacks

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries
$7.75

$7.75
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$7.25

Terry's Tater Tots
$7.25

$7.25

Sweet Potato Fries
$7.25

$7.25
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers
$8.00

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00

$8.00

Zucchini

$8.00
Wicked Fries w/ Chicken

Wicked Fries w/ Chicken

$13.50

Fries topped with 3 chicken strips tossed in your favorite sauce, topped with shredded cheese and drizzled with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Sides

Mashed Potatoes
$4.25

$4.25

Coleslaw

$4.25

Green Salad

$4.25

Fries

$4.25

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Kids

Kids Corn Dog

$7.50

Comes with fries and small soda.

Kids Mini Nuggets

$7.50

Comes with fries and small soda.

Kids Quesadilla
$7.50

$7.50

Merch

Wicked Chicken T Shirt

Wicked Chicken T Shirt
$20.00

$20.00
Wicked Chicken Baseball Cap

Wicked Chicken Baseball Cap
$20.00

$20.00
Wicked Chicken Hoodie

Wicked Chicken Hoodie
$30.00

$30.00

Extras/Add On's

Extra Mild

$0.50

Extra Traditional

$0.50

Extra Atomic

$0.50

Extra Nuclear

$0.50

Extra Traditional Death

$0.50

Extra Thermo

$0.50

Extra Global

$0.50

Extra Red Chili

$0.50

Extra Teriyaki

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Mango Madness

$0.50

Extra Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Extra Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Extra Honey BBQ

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Add Cheese

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Chicken Breast

$5.00

Extra Beef Patty

$5.00

EXTRA CELERY

$1.00

Add Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Cheese to Fries

$2.00

ADD Cheese to Patty

$2.00

Extra Chipotle Honey

$0.50
Family-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Try our speciality wings, tenders or strips with one of our Wicked Signature Sauces. Or venture to try one of our sandwiches, burgers or salads. We also have savory sides and chips! There's something for the kids too.

26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

