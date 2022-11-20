- Home
Seabreeze Restaurant & Tiki Bar
1,004 Reviews
$$
27130 S Sandgates Rd
Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Daily Specials
Appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp
Our beautiful hand butterflied shrimp, beer batter dipped and fried golden brown; topped with our Bang Bang Sauce.
Blackened Scallops
Our generous size scallops are buttered and topped with our house blackening season and broiled ever so gently. Can be prepared without seasoning, upon request.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Butterflied Shrimp 1 pound
What's better than 1/2 lb of our Butterflied Shrimp? Try a pound! Share with your friends (or keep for yourself).
Butterflied Shrimp 1/2 pound
A Seabreeze Family Favorite! 1/2 lb of(approximately 8-10) hand filleted butterflied shrimp, lightly breaded and perfectly deep fried. Try with buffalo sauce - a tasty surprise!
Calamari w/marinara
A generous portion of Calamari, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce.
Corn Fritters w/honey
Another Seabreeze favorite, our corn fritters have tiny chunks of sweet corn mixed in, deep fried and topped with confectioners sugar. Great as an appetizer or dessert!
Crab Balls
Another Seabreeze favorite! Our secret crabcake recipe in smaller bite size portions, deep fried. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce.
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Crabby Tator Tots
What better way to top a tot than with our delicious crab dip? Our shareable Crabby Tots are deep fried, then topped with crab dip and cheese and broiled to a golden brown.
Creamy Crab Flatbread
What do you get when you cross a flatbread with our crab dip? Creamy Crab Flatbread! Topped with mozzerella and cheddar cheese blend and broiled to a golden brown.
Fried Clam Strips
A generous portion of fried batter dipped clam strips. Served with your choice of cocktail, tartar sauce or ketchup.
Fried Oysters App
A Southern Maryland staple, our oysters are deep fried and come to your table fresh and hot. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce; hot sauce, lemon or any other preferred condiments available upon request.
Fried Pickles
A generous portion of dill pickle chips, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with our house bloomin' sauce.
Honey Chipotle Shrimp
Our delicious corkscrew shrimp, lightly breaded and deep fried and coated with our house Honey Chipotle Sauce. *Also available Buffalo Coated*
Hot Crab Dip
Creamy crab dip topped with mozzerella and cheddar cheese and broiled to a golden brown. Served with a toasted sliced baguette.
Hush Puppies w/honey
Our famous homemade hush puppies! Our secret recipe of deep fried southern goodness. Served with honey or honey butter (on request).
Jalapeno Crab Balls
Like a little kick? How bout an order of our crab balls with diced jalapeno mixed in?
Loaded Fries
A shareable portion of french fries, deep fried, topped with bacon and cheese and broiled golden brown. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Loaded Potato Skins
3 full size potato halves, cored and stuffed with our taco seasoned ground beef and topped with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Loaded Tator Tots
Macho Nachos With Meat
Another shareable appetizer or could serve as a meal! Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with taco flavored meat, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno and black olives and melted cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Macho Nachos with Shrimp
Mozzarella Sticks
What is more satisfying than melted mozzerella cheese? Our breaded mozzerella sticks are served with marinara sauce.
Oyster Rockefeller
Rockfish Bites
What a tasty treat! A generous rockfish filet, cut into bite size chunks, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with cocktail sauce or tartar sauce.
Seabreeze Sampler
Not sure how to start off your meal? How bout a combination of some of our favorites! Clam strips, Calamari, Popcorn Shrimp and french fries make this shareable app a fan favorite. Served with marinara and cocktail/tartar sauce.
Steamed Shrimp 1 pound
18-20 of our beautiful shrimp, steamed to order and topped with our special house seafood seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce or melted butter (upon request)
Steamed Shrimp 1/2 pound
8-10 large steamed shrimp; steamed to order and seasoned with our special house seafood seasoning. Served with Cocktail sauce, Tartar sauce, or melted butter (upon request)
Wings
Who doesn't like chicken wings? We offer our wings breaded or naked, with a wide variety of sauces and seasonings.
Soup
Cream of Crab-bowl
What's better than a cup of Betty Ann's famous Cream of Crab soup? A Bowl!!! 16 oz serving.
Cream of Crab-cup
Betty Ann's super secret recipe - she's the ONLY one who knows it and makes this herself! Cream based crab soup with plenty of lump and backfin crab meat. One of our best sellers! 8oz serving.
Cream of Crab-quart
Take some of our cream of crab soup home! 32 oz container.
Maryland Crab-bowl
Our veggie crab soup, 16 oz serving.
Maryland Crab-cup
Another of Betty Ann's soups, our Maryland crab soup is a tomato based soup, loaded with lump and backfin crab meat and veggies. 8 oz serving.
Maryland Crab-quart
Take our veggie crab soup home with you! 32oz serving.
Oyster Stew-bowl
16 ounces of our made to order Oyster stew.
Oyster Stew-cup
Our oyster stew is made to order; creamy based and loaded with oysters. 8oz serving.
Oyster Stew-quart
Have a quart of our made to order oyster stew to have tomorrow! 32 oz container.
Zuppa - cup
Zuppa - bowl
Chicken noodle- cup
Chicken noodle - bowl
Gumbo - cup
Gumbo - bowl
Chili - cup
Chili - bowl
Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Sliced chicken breast served on huge bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green pepper, broccoli, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cheese. Comes blackened, crispy or grilled and your choice of salad dressing.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Our delicious shrimp served on a huge bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green pepper, broccoli, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cheese. Available blackened, crispy or grilled; your choice of salad dressing.
Side Salad
A great way to start a great meal, or add as a side to compliment your meal! Our salads are made fresh every day and come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green pepper, broccoli, cucumber and your choice of salad dressing.
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Our made to order quesadillas, blackened, crispy or grilled, topped with your choice of toppings and our mozzerella/cheddar cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Our made to order quesadillas, blackened, crispy or grilled, topped with your choice of toppings and our mozzerella/cheddar cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Our made to order quesadillas, grilled to the temperature of your choice, topped with your choice of toppings and our mozzerella/cheddar cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla
Your choice of grilled veggies, made to order and topped with our cheddar/mozzerella cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Combo Quesadilla
Pizza
Kids
Kids Cheese Pizza
Our 9" cheese pizza, served with French Fries and a kid sized drink.
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 fried chicken tenders, served with French fries and a kid sized drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
The classic grilled cheese sandwich, served with French Fries and a kid sized drink.
Kids Hot Dog
Our 1/4 lb beef hot dog, served with French Fries and a kid sized drink.
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
4 mozzerella sticks, served with French Fries and a kid sized drink.
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
Our breaded Popcorn Shrimp, served with French Fries and a kid sized drink.
Sandwiches
Bootsie Burger
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Spice up your Chicken! An uptake on the traditional Chicken sandwich, this bird is cooked to order and coated with buffalo sauce! Served on a brioche bun with Potato Chips.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
A generous sized chicken breast, cooked to order and served on a brioche bun with Potato Chips.
Chicken Wrap
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our special recipe 8" crab cake, broiled or fried and served on a brioche roll with Potato Chips. Served with Tartar or Cocktail Sauce. *Please specify any additional toppings*
Fried Oyster Sandwich
Our delicious fried oysters, served on a brioche bun with Potato Chips.
Half Pound Cheeseburger
Our 1/2 lb burger, cooked your way and with your choice of toppings. Served on a brioche bun and with Potato Chips.
Rockfish Sub
A generous rockfish filet, cooked to order and served on a sub roll with Potato Chips.
Shrimp Wrap
Build your own shrimp wrap! Cook prepared your way and stuffed with the toppings of your choice. Served on a warm 12" tortilla and with Potato Chips.
Soft Crab Sandwich
Steak and Cheese
Thinly sliced steak, grilled with your choice of veggies and topped with your choice of toppings. Served on a sub roll with Potato Chips.
Steak and Cheese Wrap
Turkey Club Wrap
Entree
Butterflied Shrimp Entree
One of our signature classics! 1/2 lb of hand prepared butterflied shrimp, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with 2 sides.
Catfish
A big ole catfish filet, cooked to order and served with two sides.
Chicken Strips
4 full size chicken breast strips, breaded and deep fried. Comes with 2 sides.
Crab Topped Rockfish
Quickly becoming one of our most popular menu items, a beautiful rockfish fillet, seasoned and broiled, topped with a succulent portion of lump crab meat. So good! Comes with 2 sides.
Fried Oysters Entree
A hometown favorite, lightly breaded made to order oysters, deep fried and served with 2 sides.
Fried Seafood Platter
A seafarer's delight! Generous portions of crab balls, scallops, oysters, rockfish, clam strips and butterflied shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown. Comes with 2 sides.
Jumbo Crab Cake
Our delectable house made 8 oz crab cake, cooked to order and served with 2 sides.
King Steak
A succulent 12 oz New York Strip, grilled to order and served with 2 sides.
Poor Man's Surf and Turf Basket
The next best thing to the traditional surf and turf, this hometown favorite comes with our chicken strips, clam strips and crab balls, along with 2 sides.
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
Full size portion of breaded popcorn shrimp, deep fried and served with 2 sides.
Rockfish Entree
A generous portion of fileted rockfish, cooked to order and served with two sides.
Scallops Entree
8 delicious scallops, cooked to order and served with 2 sides.
Soft Crabs-in season
Our locally harvested soft crabs are a Seabreeze favorite. These babies are pan fried and served with 2 sides.
Stuffed Shrimp
5 delectable butterflied shrimp, stuffed with crab filling and broiled to a golden brown. Served with two sides.
Surf and Turf
Land meets sea with this restaurant classic! Our version includes a 12 oz New York Strip steak, grilled to order and 1/2 lb of our favorite butterflied shrimp. Also served with 2 sides.
Swampy Basket
A timeless classic at Seabreeze. Comes with Clam Strips, Crab Balls, Butterflied Shrimp, Mozzerella Sticks and 2 sides. Suggestion: The fan favorite sides are usually french fries and hush puppies!
Steamers
Crabs - 1/2 Dozen
Crabs- dozen
Seabreeze Steamer
1/2 lb (or cluster) Snow Crab Legs and 1/2 lb of Steamed Shrimp served with two sides. One of our popular menu items!
Snow Crab Legs-1 pound
One pound of our Snow Crab Legs (generally 2 clusters), served with 2 sides.
Snow Crab Legs-1/2 pound
1/2 lb of Snow Crab Legs (generally 1 cluster) served with 2 sides.
Snow Crab Legs-2 pounds
2 lbs of Snow Crab Legs (generally 4 clusters), served with 2 sides.
Steamed Shrimp- 1 pound
1 lb (approximately 18-20) of our phenomenal Steamed Shrimp, steamed to order and topped with our signature seafood season mix. Comes with 2 sides.
Steamed Shrimp-1/2 pound
1/2 lb (approximately 8-10) of our Steamed Shrimp, perfectly steamed to order, seasoned and served with 2 sides.
Steamfest for Two
Quite possibly the best deal on the Patuxent, our Steamfest comes with 1/2 dozen of our delicious steamed crabs, 1 lb (2 clusters) of snow crab legs and 1/2 lb (8-10) steamed shrimp. Also comes with two sides.
Super Steamer
Add-On Legs(no sides)
oysters-12
oysters-6
oysters-36
Sides
Valentine's Specials
Superbowl Specials
Mother's Day Specials
Tiki Treats
Specialty Drinks
Bay Breeze
Vodka, Cranberry and Pineapple Juices
Berry Flop
Grape Vodka, Triple Sec, Sour Mix and Cranberry Juice
Bloody Mary - Plain
Bloody Mary - Loaded
Titos Vodka and our signature bloody mary mix offer a timeless classic that's great any time of day!
Bloody Mary Bar
Blue Tiki
A Seabreeze Specialty, featuring Raspberry Vodka and Sour Mix, Blue Curacao and Sprite.
Blueberry Lemonade Crush
Cherry LimeAde
Chocolate Martini
Corona Rita
Cranberry Lemonade Crush
Gator Juice
Our Gator Juice sweet, tart, delicious summer time drink. Our secret recipe! intense! Be careful, too many and you'll get bit!
Grape Skittles
A delicious blend of Crown Royal, Malibu, Peach Schnapps and Grape Pucker, mixed with Red Bull. Taste just like a skittle!
Grapefruit Crush
Grapefruit Vodka, triple sec, grapefruit juice and a splash of sprite make for a refreshing summertime drink!
Green Tea
A full size version of the very popular shot, Green Tea contains Jameson, Peach Schnapps, Sour Mix and Sprite.
Hurricane
This hurricane packs a punch! Vodka, Gin, Rum, Amaretto, Triple Sec, Cranberry and Pineapple Juices with a splash of Grenadine.
Irish Coffee
Kahlua and Cream
Lemondrop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
MaiTai
Our delicious Mai Tai contains Pineapple Rum, Malibu, Myers, Pineapple and Cranberry Juice.
Malibu Bay Breeze
Malibu, Pineapple and Cranberry
Margarita on the Rocks
Made with Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila. Choose from Traditional, Strawberry or Prickly Pear.
Mimosa
Orange Crush
Pinnacle Orange Vodka, triple sec, orange juice and a splash of sprite make for one refreshing summertime drink!
Pineapple Crush
Royal Flush Drink
Another popular shot turned into a full size drink; contains Crown Royal, Peach Schnaps and Cranberry Juice with just a splash of sprite.
Rum Bucket (32 oz)
Cruzan Pineapple, Banana, Mango and Passionfruit Rums with Cranberry and Pineapple Juice served in a 32 oz keepsake bucket.
Rum Rusher
Malibu Rum, Bacardi Rum, Myers Rum, mixed with Pineapple and Cranberry Juices.
Seabreeze
Vodka, Cranberry and Grapefruit Juice
Seabreeze Squeeze
Cherry Vodka with Lemonade.
Something Fruity
Just what the name says! Whipped Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice and Cranberry Juice.
Strawberry Martini
Sunset Sangria
Sweet Tart Drink
The shot becomes a drink! Southern Comfort, Razzmatazz, Sour Mix and Sprite.
Tequila Sunrise (Patron)
Tequila Sunrise (Rail)
Washington Apple
Crown Apple, Cranberry Juice, Sprite.
Watermelon Crush
White Russian
Titos Vodka, Kalua and half and half.
WooWoo
WooWoo is right! Southern Comfort, Malibu, Captain Morgan, Amaretto, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice and Grenadine.
Mixed Drinks (16 ounce)
Amaretto (16 ounce)
Amsterdam Grapefruit Vodka (16 ounce)
Amsterdam Raspberry Vodka (16 ounce)
Apple Pucker (16 ounce)
Bacardi (16 ounce)
Bailey's (16 ounce)
Candian Club (16 ounce)
Captain Morgan (16 ounce)
Crown Apple (16 ounce)
Crown Peach (16 ounce)
Crown Royal (16 ounce)
Crown Royal BLACK 16 ounce
Cruzan Banana Rum (16 ounce)
Cruzan Black Cherry Rum (16 ounce)
Cruzan Mango Rum (16 ounce)
Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum (16 ounce)
Cruzan Pineapple Rum (16 ounce)
DiSarronno Amaretto (16 ounce)
Fireball (16 ounce)
Grand Marnier (16 ounce)
Grey Goose (16 ounce)
Hardwood (16 ounce)
Jack Daniels (16 ounce)
Jack Daniels Fire (16 ounce)
Jack Daniels Honey (16 ounce)
Jameson (16 ounce)
Jim Beam (16 ounce)
Jim Beam Red Stag (16 ounce)
Jose Cuervo Gold (16 ounce)
Kahlua (16 ounce)
Makers Mark (16 ounce)
Malibu (16 ounce)
Myers Dark Rum (16 ounce)
Patron Silver (16 ounce)
Peachtree (16 ounce)
Pinnacle Cherry Vodka (16 ounce)
Pinnacle Grape
Pinnacle Orange Vodka (16 ounce)
Pinnacle Whipped Vodka (16 ounce)
Rail Gin (16 ounce)
Rail Rum (16 ounce)
Rail Tequila (16 ounce)
Rail Vodka (16 ounce)
Rumchata (16 ounce)
Seagrams 7 (16 ounce)
Smirnoff Vodka (16 ounce)
Svedka Clementine Vodka (16 ounce)
Tanguaray (16 ounce)
Titos (16 ounce)
VO (16 ounce)
Mixed Drinks (10 ounce)
Amaretto (10 ounce)
Amsterdam Grapefruit Vodka (10 ounce)
Amsterdam Raspberry Vodka (10 ounce)
Apple Pucker (10 ounce)
Bacardi (10 ounce)
Bailey's (10 ounce)
Canadian Club (10 ounce)
Captain Morgan (10 ounce)
Crown Apple (10 ounce)
Crown Peach (10 ounce)
Crown Royal (10 ounce)
Crown Royal BLACK (10 ounce)
Cruzan Banana Rum (10 ounce)
Cruzan Black Cherry Rum (10 ounce)
Cruzan Mango Rum (10 ounce)
Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum (10 ounce)
Cruzan Pineapple Rum (10 ounce)
DiSarronno Amaretto (10 ounce)
Fireball (10 ounce)
Grand Marnier (10 ounce)
Grey Goose (10 ounce)
Hardwood (10 ounce)
Jack Daniels (10 ounce)
Jack Daniels Fire (10 ounce)
Jack Daniels Honey (10 ounce)
Jameson (10 ounce)
Jim Beam (10 ounce)
Jim Beam Red Stag (10 ounce)
Jose Cuervo Gold (10 ounce)
Kahlua (10 ounce)
Makers Mark (10 ounce)
Malibu Coconut Rum (10 ounce)
Myers Dark Rum (10 ounce)
Patron Silver (10 ounce)
Peachtree (10 ounce)
Pinnacle Cherry Vodka (10 ounce)
Pinnacle Grape
Pinnacle Orange Vodka (10 ounce)
Pinnacle Whipped Vodka (10 ounce)
Rail Gin (10 ounce)
Rail Rum (10 ounce)
Rail Tequila (10 ounce)
Rail Vodka (10 ounce)
Rumchata (10 ounce)
Seagrams 7 (10 ounce)
Smirnoff Vodka (10 ounce)
Svedka Clementine (10 ounce)
Tanguaray Gin (10 ounce)
Titos Vodka (10 ounce)
VO (10 ounce)
Frozen Drinks
Blue Raspberry Slush
Raspberry Vodka blended with our Blue Raspberry Slush. So refreshing!
Frozen Margarita
Our signature margarita in frozen form. Made with Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila. Also available in Strawberry and Prickly Pear.
Orange Dreamsicle
An adult version of your childhood favorite frozen treat! Pinnacle Whipped Vodka blended with our Frozen Orange Mix. Taste just like the dreamsicle pop you used to enjoy as a child!
Pain in the A$$
A combination of our Strawberry Daquiri and Pina Colada, layered in the glass. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Pina Colada
Malibu and Myers Dark Rum blended with our Pina Colada mix and ice. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Strawberry Daquiri
Malibu and Bacardi Rums blended with our house strawberry syrup and ice, topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top.