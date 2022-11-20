Seabreeze Restaurant & Tiki Bar

Sea Breeze Restaurant & Crab House imageView gallery

Daily Specials

BLT Sandwich

$7.00

Crabs- bushel

$300.00

Market Price

Crabs- half bushel

$160.00

Fried Snakehead Bite Basket

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Northern Snakehead Dinner

$17.00Out of stock

Tacos

$1.50

Dozen wings

$10.38

medium Crab Pizza

$13.75

Snakehead App

$10.00

Special of the Day

$9.95

Appetizers

Our yummy crab balls with diced jalapenos mixed in! Served with cocktail or tartar sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Our beautiful hand butterflied shrimp, beer batter dipped and fried golden brown; topped with our Bang Bang Sauce.

Blackened Scallops

$16.00

Our generous size scallops are buttered and topped with our house blackening season and broiled ever so gently. Can be prepared without seasoning, upon request.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Butterflied Shrimp 1 pound

$30.00

What's better than 1/2 lb of our Butterflied Shrimp? Try a pound! Share with your friends (or keep for yourself).

Butterflied Shrimp 1/2 pound

$15.00

A Seabreeze Family Favorite! 1/2 lb of(approximately 8-10) hand filleted butterflied shrimp, lightly breaded and perfectly deep fried. Try with buffalo sauce - a tasty surprise!

Calamari w/marinara

$12.00

A generous portion of Calamari, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce.

Corn Fritters w/honey

$6.00

Another Seabreeze favorite, our corn fritters have tiny chunks of sweet corn mixed in, deep fried and topped with confectioners sugar. Great as an appetizer or dessert!

Crab Balls

$10.00

Another Seabreeze favorite! Our secret crabcake recipe in smaller bite size portions, deep fried. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce.

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Crabby Tator Tots

$15.00

What better way to top a tot than with our delicious crab dip? Our shareable Crabby Tots are deep fried, then topped with crab dip and cheese and broiled to a golden brown.

Creamy Crab Flatbread

$15.00

What do you get when you cross a flatbread with our crab dip? Creamy Crab Flatbread! Topped with mozzerella and cheddar cheese blend and broiled to a golden brown.

Fried Clam Strips

$10.00

A generous portion of fried batter dipped clam strips. Served with your choice of cocktail, tartar sauce or ketchup.

Fried Oysters App

$9.00+

A Southern Maryland staple, our oysters are deep fried and come to your table fresh and hot. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce; hot sauce, lemon or any other preferred condiments available upon request.

Fried Pickles

$6.00

A generous portion of dill pickle chips, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with our house bloomin' sauce.

Honey Chipotle Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Our delicious corkscrew shrimp, lightly breaded and deep fried and coated with our house Honey Chipotle Sauce. *Also available Buffalo Coated*

Hot Crab Dip

$15.00

Creamy crab dip topped with mozzerella and cheddar cheese and broiled to a golden brown. Served with a toasted sliced baguette.

Hush Puppies w/honey

$6.00

Our famous homemade hush puppies! Our secret recipe of deep fried southern goodness. Served with honey or honey butter (on request).

Jalapeno Crab Balls

$10.00

Like a little kick? How bout an order of our crab balls with diced jalapeno mixed in?

Loaded Fries

$10.00

A shareable portion of french fries, deep fried, topped with bacon and cheese and broiled golden brown. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Loaded Potato Skins

$12.00Out of stock

3 full size potato halves, cored and stuffed with our taco seasoned ground beef and topped with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Tator Tots

$10.00

Macho Nachos With Meat

$12.00

Another shareable appetizer or could serve as a meal! Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with taco flavored meat, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno and black olives and melted cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Macho Nachos with Shrimp

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

What is more satisfying than melted mozzerella cheese? Our breaded mozzerella sticks are served with marinara sauce.

Oyster Rockefeller

$14.00

Rockfish Bites

$10.00

What a tasty treat! A generous rockfish filet, cut into bite size chunks, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with cocktail sauce or tartar sauce.

Seabreeze Sampler

$16.00

Not sure how to start off your meal? How bout a combination of some of our favorites! Clam strips, Calamari, Popcorn Shrimp and french fries make this shareable app a fan favorite. Served with marinara and cocktail/tartar sauce.

Steamed Shrimp 1 pound

$30.00

18-20 of our beautiful shrimp, steamed to order and topped with our special house seafood seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce or melted butter (upon request)

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 pound

$15.00

8-10 large steamed shrimp; steamed to order and seasoned with our special house seafood seasoning. Served with Cocktail sauce, Tartar sauce, or melted butter (upon request)

Wings

$11.00

Who doesn't like chicken wings? We offer our wings breaded or naked, with a wide variety of sauces and seasonings.

Soup

Cream of Crab-bowl

$11.00

What's better than a cup of Betty Ann's famous Cream of Crab soup? A Bowl!!! 16 oz serving.

Cream of Crab-cup

$9.00

Betty Ann's super secret recipe - she's the ONLY one who knows it and makes this herself! Cream based crab soup with plenty of lump and backfin crab meat. One of our best sellers! 8oz serving.

Cream of Crab-quart

$20.00

Take some of our cream of crab soup home! 32 oz container.

Maryland Crab-bowl

$11.00

Our veggie crab soup, 16 oz serving.

Maryland Crab-cup

$9.00

Another of Betty Ann's soups, our Maryland crab soup is a tomato based soup, loaded with lump and backfin crab meat and veggies. 8 oz serving.

Maryland Crab-quart

$20.00

Take our veggie crab soup home with you! 32oz serving.

Oyster Stew-bowl

$11.00

16 ounces of our made to order Oyster stew.

Oyster Stew-cup

$9.00

Our oyster stew is made to order; creamy based and loaded with oysters. 8oz serving.

Oyster Stew-quart

$20.00

Have a quart of our made to order oyster stew to have tomorrow! 32 oz container.

Zuppa - cup

$3.00

Zuppa - bowl

$5.00

Chicken noodle- cup

$2.00

Chicken noodle - bowl

$4.00

Gumbo - cup

$5.50

Gumbo - bowl

$7.00

Chili - cup

$4.00

Chili - bowl

$8.00

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Sliced chicken breast served on huge bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green pepper, broccoli, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cheese. Comes blackened, crispy or grilled and your choice of salad dressing.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Our delicious shrimp served on a huge bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green pepper, broccoli, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cheese. Available blackened, crispy or grilled; your choice of salad dressing.

Side Salad

$5.00

A great way to start a great meal, or add as a side to compliment your meal! Our salads are made fresh every day and come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green pepper, broccoli, cucumber and your choice of salad dressing.

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Our made to order quesadillas, blackened, crispy or grilled, topped with your choice of toppings and our mozzerella/cheddar cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Our made to order quesadillas, blackened, crispy or grilled, topped with your choice of toppings and our mozzerella/cheddar cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Our made to order quesadillas, grilled to the temperature of your choice, topped with your choice of toppings and our mozzerella/cheddar cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Your choice of grilled veggies, made to order and topped with our cheddar/mozzerella cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Combo Quesadilla

$16.00

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza (7")

$8.00

Our 7" pizza, topped your way and broiled to a golden brown.

Medium Cheese Pizza (9")

$10.00

Our 12" pizza, topped your way and broiled to a golden brown.

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza by the Slice

$2.36

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Our 9" cheese pizza, served with French Fries and a kid sized drink.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

2 fried chicken tenders, served with French fries and a kid sized drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

The classic grilled cheese sandwich, served with French Fries and a kid sized drink.

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Our 1/4 lb beef hot dog, served with French Fries and a kid sized drink.

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

4 mozzerella sticks, served with French Fries and a kid sized drink.

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Our breaded Popcorn Shrimp, served with French Fries and a kid sized drink.

Sandwiches

Bootsie Burger

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Spice up your Chicken! An uptake on the traditional Chicken sandwich, this bird is cooked to order and coated with buffalo sauce! Served on a brioche bun with Potato Chips.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

A generous sized chicken breast, cooked to order and served on a brioche bun with Potato Chips.

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Our special recipe 8" crab cake, broiled or fried and served on a brioche roll with Potato Chips. Served with Tartar or Cocktail Sauce. *Please specify any additional toppings*

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$13.00

Our delicious fried oysters, served on a brioche bun with Potato Chips.

Half Pound Cheeseburger

$10.00

Our 1/2 lb burger, cooked your way and with your choice of toppings. Served on a brioche bun and with Potato Chips.

Rockfish Sub

$13.00

A generous rockfish filet, cooked to order and served on a sub roll with Potato Chips.

Shrimp Wrap

$16.00

Build your own shrimp wrap! Cook prepared your way and stuffed with the toppings of your choice. Served on a warm 12" tortilla and with Potato Chips.

Soft Crab Sandwich

$16.00

Steak and Cheese

$12.00

Thinly sliced steak, grilled with your choice of veggies and topped with your choice of toppings. Served on a sub roll with Potato Chips.

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.00

Entree

Butterflied Shrimp Entree

$21.00

One of our signature classics! 1/2 lb of hand prepared butterflied shrimp, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with 2 sides.

Catfish

$16.00

A big ole catfish filet, cooked to order and served with two sides.

Chicken Strips

$13.00

4 full size chicken breast strips, breaded and deep fried. Comes with 2 sides.

Crab Topped Rockfish

$20.00

Quickly becoming one of our most popular menu items, a beautiful rockfish fillet, seasoned and broiled, topped with a succulent portion of lump crab meat. So good! Comes with 2 sides.

Fried Oysters Entree

$25.00

A hometown favorite, lightly breaded made to order oysters, deep fried and served with 2 sides.

Fried Seafood Platter

$30.00

A seafarer's delight! Generous portions of crab balls, scallops, oysters, rockfish, clam strips and butterflied shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown. Comes with 2 sides.

Jumbo Crab Cake

$26.00

Our delectable house made 8 oz crab cake, cooked to order and served with 2 sides.

King Steak

$25.00

A succulent 12 oz New York Strip, grilled to order and served with 2 sides.

Poor Man's Surf and Turf Basket

$16.00

The next best thing to the traditional surf and turf, this hometown favorite comes with our chicken strips, clam strips and crab balls, along with 2 sides.

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Full size portion of breaded popcorn shrimp, deep fried and served with 2 sides.

Rockfish Entree

$14.00

A generous portion of fileted rockfish, cooked to order and served with two sides.

Scallops Entree

$26.00

8 delicious scallops, cooked to order and served with 2 sides.

Soft Crabs-in season

$24.00

Our locally harvested soft crabs are a Seabreeze favorite. These babies are pan fried and served with 2 sides.

Stuffed Shrimp

$24.00

5 delectable butterflied shrimp, stuffed with crab filling and broiled to a golden brown. Served with two sides.

Surf and Turf

$28.00

Land meets sea with this restaurant classic! Our version includes a 12 oz New York Strip steak, grilled to order and 1/2 lb of our favorite butterflied shrimp. Also served with 2 sides.

Swampy Basket

$16.00

A timeless classic at Seabreeze. Comes with Clam Strips, Crab Balls, Butterflied Shrimp, Mozzerella Sticks and 2 sides. Suggestion: The fan favorite sides are usually french fries and hush puppies!

Steamers

Crabs - 1/2 Dozen

$27.00

Crabs- dozen

$50.00

Seabreeze Steamer

$29.00

1/2 lb (or cluster) Snow Crab Legs and 1/2 lb of Steamed Shrimp served with two sides. One of our popular menu items!

Snow Crab Legs-1 pound

$33.00

One pound of our Snow Crab Legs (generally 2 clusters), served with 2 sides.

Snow Crab Legs-1/2 pound

$23.00

1/2 lb of Snow Crab Legs (generally 1 cluster) served with 2 sides.

Snow Crab Legs-2 pounds

$58.00

2 lbs of Snow Crab Legs (generally 4 clusters), served with 2 sides.

Steamed Shrimp- 1 pound

$30.00

1 lb (approximately 18-20) of our phenomenal Steamed Shrimp, steamed to order and topped with our signature seafood season mix. Comes with 2 sides.

Steamed Shrimp-1/2 pound

$15.00

1/2 lb (approximately 8-10) of our Steamed Shrimp, perfectly steamed to order, seasoned and served with 2 sides.

Steamfest for Two

$75.00

Quite possibly the best deal on the Patuxent, our Steamfest comes with 1/2 dozen of our delicious steamed crabs, 1 lb (2 clusters) of snow crab legs and 1/2 lb (8-10) steamed shrimp. Also comes with two sides.

Super Steamer

$54.00

Add-On Legs(no sides)

$14.00

oysters-12

$12.00

oysters-6

$8.00

oysters-36

$29.00

Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Homemade Cole Slaw - 16 oz

$4.00

Homemade Cole Slaw - Quart

$6.00

Homemade Cole Slaw - single serving

$2.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Onion Straws

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit

$3.00

Side of the Day

$3.00

Ear of Corn

$3.00

Valentine's Specials

Crab Nacho Appetizer

$13.00

Cheesy Baked Shrimp and Spinach Dip

$13.00

Meatloaf Special

$12.00

Seafood Alfredo

$24.00

Super Steamer

$54.00

Honey Chipotle Shrimp

$17.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Superbowl Specials

75c Wings (minimum of 6)

$0.75

75c Steamed Oysters (minimum of 6)

$0.75

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.00

Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$8.00

Chili (Cup)

$4.00

Chili (Bowl)

$6.00

Oysters Rockerfeller (6)

$14.00

Oysters Italiano (6)

$14.00

Krabby Oysters (6)

$17.00

Oyster Trio (6)

$17.00

Mother's Day Specials

Crab Nachos Appetizer

$15.95

Super Mom Steamer

$54.00

Steak & Cake and Shrimp

$44.95

Seafood Alfredo

$24.95Out of stock

Chicken with Spanish Rice

$15.95Out of stock

Tiki Treats

BBQ Sandwich

$10.00

Desserts

Homemade Cake

$6.00

Homemade Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Brownie with Ice Cream

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Specialty Drinks

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Vodka, Cranberry and Pineapple Juices

Berry Flop

$8.00

Grape Vodka, Triple Sec, Sour Mix and Cranberry Juice

Bloody Mary - Plain

$9.50

Bloody Mary - Loaded

$11.50

Titos Vodka and our signature bloody mary mix offer a timeless classic that's great any time of day!

Bloody Mary Bar

$10.00

Blue Tiki

$7.50

A Seabreeze Specialty, featuring Raspberry Vodka and Sour Mix, Blue Curacao and Sprite.

Blueberry Lemonade Crush

$8.50

Cherry LimeAde

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Corona Rita

$10.00

Cranberry Lemonade Crush

$8.50

Gator Juice

$9.00

Our Gator Juice sweet, tart, delicious summer time drink. Our secret recipe! intense! Be careful, too many and you'll get bit!

Grape Skittles

$7.50

A delicious blend of Crown Royal, Malibu, Peach Schnapps and Grape Pucker, mixed with Red Bull. Taste just like a skittle!

Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

Grapefruit Vodka, triple sec, grapefruit juice and a splash of sprite make for a refreshing summertime drink!

Green Tea

$9.00

A full size version of the very popular shot, Green Tea contains Jameson, Peach Schnapps, Sour Mix and Sprite.

Hurricane

$8.00

This hurricane packs a punch! Vodka, Gin, Rum, Amaretto, Triple Sec, Cranberry and Pineapple Juices with a splash of Grenadine.

Irish Coffee

$6.25

Kahlua and Cream

$9.00

Lemondrop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

MaiTai

$7.50

Our delicious Mai Tai contains Pineapple Rum, Malibu, Myers, Pineapple and Cranberry Juice.

Malibu Bay Breeze

$7.00

Malibu, Pineapple and Cranberry

Margarita on the Rocks

$8.00

Made with Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila. Choose from Traditional, Strawberry or Prickly Pear.

Mimosa

$5.95

Orange Crush

$8.00

Pinnacle Orange Vodka, triple sec, orange juice and a splash of sprite make for one refreshing summertime drink!

Pineapple Crush

$8.00

Royal Flush Drink

$9.00

Another popular shot turned into a full size drink; contains Crown Royal, Peach Schnaps and Cranberry Juice with just a splash of sprite.

Rum Bucket (32 oz)

$13.00

Cruzan Pineapple, Banana, Mango and Passionfruit Rums with Cranberry and Pineapple Juice served in a 32 oz keepsake bucket.

Rum Rusher

$6.50

Malibu Rum, Bacardi Rum, Myers Rum, mixed with Pineapple and Cranberry Juices.

Seabreeze

$7.00

Vodka, Cranberry and Grapefruit Juice

Seabreeze Squeeze

$7.50

Cherry Vodka with Lemonade.

Something Fruity

$8.00

Just what the name says! Whipped Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice and Cranberry Juice.

Strawberry Martini

$10.00

Sunset Sangria

$10.00

Sweet Tart Drink

$7.00

The shot becomes a drink! Southern Comfort, Razzmatazz, Sour Mix and Sprite.

Tequila Sunrise (Patron)

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise (Rail)

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.50

Crown Apple, Cranberry Juice, Sprite.

Watermelon Crush

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Titos Vodka, Kalua and half and half.

WooWoo

$8.50

WooWoo is right! Southern Comfort, Malibu, Captain Morgan, Amaretto, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice and Grenadine.

Mixed Drinks (16 ounce)

Amaretto (16 ounce)

$6.00

Amsterdam Grapefruit Vodka (16 ounce)

$6.00

Amsterdam Raspberry Vodka (16 ounce)

$6.00

Apple Pucker (16 ounce)

$5.75

Bacardi (16 ounce)

$6.00

Bailey's (16 ounce)

$9.00

Candian Club (16 ounce)

$5.75

Captain Morgan (16 ounce)

$6.00

Crown Apple (16 ounce)

$6.75

Crown Peach (16 ounce)

$6.75

Crown Royal (16 ounce)

$6.75

Crown Royal BLACK 16 ounce

$9.00

Cruzan Banana Rum (16 ounce)

$6.00

Cruzan Black Cherry Rum (16 ounce)

$6.00

Cruzan Mango Rum (16 ounce)

$6.00

Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum (16 ounce)

$6.00

Cruzan Pineapple Rum (16 ounce)

$6.00

DiSarronno Amaretto (16 ounce)

$9.00

Fireball (16 ounce)

$6.75

Grand Marnier (16 ounce)

$9.00

Grey Goose (16 ounce)

$7.50

Hardwood (16 ounce)

$5.50

Jack Daniels (16 ounce)

$6.50

Jack Daniels Fire (16 ounce)

$6.75

Jack Daniels Honey (16 ounce)

$6.75

Jameson (16 ounce)

$6.75

Jim Beam (16 ounce)

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag (16 ounce)

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold (16 ounce)

$6.25

Kahlua (16 ounce)

$9.00

Makers Mark (16 ounce)

$7.25

Malibu (16 ounce)

$6.00

Myers Dark Rum (16 ounce)

$8.50

Patron Silver (16 ounce)

$7.75

Peachtree (16 ounce)

$6.00

Pinnacle Cherry Vodka (16 ounce)

$6.00

Pinnacle Grape

$6.00

Pinnacle Orange Vodka (16 ounce)

$6.00

Pinnacle Whipped Vodka (16 ounce)

$6.00

Rail Gin (16 ounce)

$5.50

Rail Rum (16 ounce)

$5.50

Rail Tequila (16 ounce)

$5.50

Rail Vodka (16 ounce)

$5.50

Rumchata (16 ounce)

$5.00

Seagrams 7 (16 ounce)

$5.75

Smirnoff Vodka (16 ounce)

$6.00

Svedka Clementine Vodka (16 ounce)

$6.00

Tanguaray (16 ounce)

$6.75

Titos (16 ounce)

$6.25

VO (16 ounce)

$5.75

Mixed Drinks (10 ounce)

Amaretto (10 ounce)

$3.50

Amsterdam Grapefruit Vodka (10 ounce)

$4.00

Amsterdam Raspberry Vodka (10 ounce)

$4.00

Apple Pucker (10 ounce)

$3.25

Bacardi (10 ounce)

$3.50

Bailey's (10 ounce)

$5.75

Canadian Club (10 ounce)

$3.00

Captain Morgan (10 ounce)

$4.00

Crown Apple (10 ounce)

$4.25

Crown Peach (10 ounce)

$4.75

Crown Royal (10 ounce)

$4.25

Crown Royal BLACK (10 ounce)

$5.50

Cruzan Banana Rum (10 ounce)

$4.00

Cruzan Black Cherry Rum (10 ounce)

$4.00

Cruzan Mango Rum (10 ounce)

$4.00

Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum (10 ounce)

$4.00

Cruzan Pineapple Rum (10 ounce)

$4.00

DiSarronno Amaretto (10 ounce)

$5.75

Fireball (10 ounce)

$4.50

Grand Marnier (10 ounce)

$5.75

Grey Goose (10 ounce)

$5.25

Hardwood (10 ounce)

$3.00

Jack Daniels (10 ounce)

$4.25

Jack Daniels Fire (10 ounce)

$4.50

Jack Daniels Honey (10 ounce)

$4.50

Jameson (10 ounce)

$4.75

Jim Beam (10 ounce)

$4.00

Jim Beam Red Stag (10 ounce)

$4.25

Jose Cuervo Gold (10 ounce)

$3.75

Kahlua (10 ounce)

$5.75

Makers Mark (10 ounce)

$5.00

Malibu Coconut Rum (10 ounce)

$3.75

Myers Dark Rum (10 ounce)

$5.50

Patron Silver (10 ounce)

$6.00

Peachtree (10 ounce)

$3.25

Pinnacle Cherry Vodka (10 ounce)

$4.00

Pinnacle Grape

$4.00

Pinnacle Orange Vodka (10 ounce)

$4.00

Pinnacle Whipped Vodka (10 ounce)

$4.00

Rail Gin (10 ounce)

$3.50

Rail Rum (10 ounce)

$3.50

Rail Tequila (10 ounce)

$3.50

Rail Vodka (10 ounce)

$3.50

Rumchata (10 ounce)

$4.75

Seagrams 7 (10 ounce)

$3.50

Smirnoff Vodka (10 ounce)

$4.00

Svedka Clementine (10 ounce)

$4.00

Tanguaray Gin (10 ounce)

$4.75

Titos Vodka (10 ounce)

$4.75

VO (10 ounce)

$3.00

Frozen Drinks

Blue Raspberry Slush

$8.50

Raspberry Vodka blended with our Blue Raspberry Slush. So refreshing!

Frozen Margarita

$8.50

Our signature margarita in frozen form. Made with Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila. Also available in Strawberry and Prickly Pear.

Orange Dreamsicle

$8.50

An adult version of your childhood favorite frozen treat! Pinnacle Whipped Vodka blended with our Frozen Orange Mix. Taste just like the dreamsicle pop you used to enjoy as a child!

Pain in the A$$

$9.00

A combination of our Strawberry Daquiri and Pina Colada, layered in the glass. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Pina Colada

$8.50

Malibu and Myers Dark Rum blended with our Pina Colada mix and ice. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.50

Malibu and Bacardi Rums blended with our house strawberry syrup and ice, topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Non alcoholic frozen

$5.50

Non alcoholic frozen

$5.50

Shots

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.50

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal Black

$6.50

Don Julio 1942

$12.00

Fireball

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.00

JagerBomb

$7.50

JagerBomb (2)

$10.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Patron

$6.00

Royal Flush

$6.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Sweet Tart

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

VegasBomb (2)

$12.00

VodkaBomb

$7.50

VodkaBomb (2)

$10.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Elvis Whiskey

$7.00

Wines

Barefoot Cabernet

$5.25

Barefoot Chardonnay

$5.25

Barefoot Merlot

$5.25

Barefoot Moscato

$5.25

Barefoot Pino Grigio

$5.25

Barefoot White Zinfandel

$5.25

Beer (12 oz bottles)

Bucket of Beer - Domestic

$8.00

Bucket of Beer - Import

$9.00

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Bud Light Orange

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Corona Light

$3.50

Corona Premier

$3.50

Dogfish Head

$4.25

Heineken

$3.50

Henry's Orange

$3.50

IPA 12 oz Bottle

$4.25

Michelob Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller 64

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

O'Douls

$3.50

Redd's Apple Ale

$3.50

Sam Adams

$3.50

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$3.50

Twisted Tea Light

$3.50

Twisted Tea Slightly Sweet

$3.50

Yeungling

$4.25

Beer (cans)

Bucket Beer cans

$7.00

Bud Light (10 oz)

$2.75

Bud Light NeXt (12 oz)

$4.00

Budweiser (10 oz)

$2.75

Coors Light (12 oz)

$3.00

Michelob Ultra (10 oz)

$3.25

Modelo (12 oz)

$3.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.00

Dogfish Head IPA

$4.00

DogfishHead Blood Orange Vodka

$6.00

DogfishHead Lemonade Vodka

$6.00

Excellent Adventure IPA

$4.00

In My 64 IPA

$6.00

Pau Hana IPA

$4.00

Route 4 IPA

$4.00

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy IPA

$4.00

Sea Quench Ale

$4.00

Autumn Oktoberfest (Calvert)

$4.00

60 Minute IPA

$4.00

Busch N/A

$3.00

Press Blackberry Hibiscus

$4.00

Press Grapefruit Cardamon

$4.00

Press Lime Lemongrass

$4.00

Press Pomegranite Ginger

$4.00

Truly Berry Punch

$4.00

Truly Citrus Punch

$4.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$4.00

Truly Kiwi Mojito

$4.00

Truly Orange Peach

$4.00

Truly Pina Colada

$4.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Strawberry Melon

$4.00

Truly Tropical Punch

$4.00

Truly Watermelon Kiwi

$4.00

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

Budweiser (12 oz)

$3.00Out of stock

Bud Light (12 oz)

$3.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra 12 oz

$3.25Out of stock

Twisted Tea Slightly Sweet 24 oz

$6.75

Malibu Strawberry

$5.00

Malibu Pina Colada

$5.00

Bulk Beer (12 oz bottles)

Angry Orchard (12 oz bottles) 12 pk

$18.00

Angry Orchard (12 oz bottles) 24 pk

$34.00

Angry Orchard (12 oz bottles) 6 pk

$9.50

Bud Light (12 oz bottles) 12pk

$13.50

Bud Light (12 oz bottles) 18pk

$18.00

Bud Light (12 oz bottles) 24pk

$23.00

Bud Light (12 oz bottles) 6pk

$8.00

Bud Light Lime 12pk

$18.00

Bud Light Lime 24pk

$34.00

Bud Light Lime 6pk

$9.50

Budweiser (12 oz bottles) 12pk

$13.50

Budweiser (12 oz bottles) 18pk

$18.00

Budweiser (12 oz bottles) 24pk

$23.00

Budweiser (12 oz bottles) 6pk

$8.00

Coors Light (12 oz bottles) 12pk

$13.50

Coors Light (12 oz bottles) 24pk

$23.00

Coors Light (12 oz bottles) 6pk

$8.00

Corona 12pk

$18.00

Corona 18pk

$34.00

Corona 6pk

$9.50

Corona Light 12pk

$18.00

Corona Light 18pk

$34.00

Corona Light 6pk

$9.50

Corona Premier 12pk

$18.00

Corona Premier 18pk

$34.00

Corona Premier 6pk

$9.50

Michelob Ultra (12 oz bottles) 12pk

$15.00

Michelob Ultra (12 oz bottles) 24pk

$34.00

Michelob Ultra (12 oz bottles) 6pk

$9.50

Miller Light (12 oz bottles) 12pk

$13.50

Miller Light (12 oz bottles) 24pk

$23.00

Miller Light (12 oz bottles) 6pk

$8.00

Bulk Beer (cans)

Bud Light (10 oz cans) 6pk

$7.00

Bud Light (10 oz cans) 12pk

$13.00

Bud Light (10 oz cans) 24pk

$20.00

Budweiser (10 oz cans) 6pk

$7.00

Budweiser (10 oz cans) 12pk

$13.00

Budweiser (10 oz cans) 24pk

$20.00

Coors Light (12 oz cans) 6pk

$7.00

Coors Light (12 oz cans) 12pk

$13.00

Coors Light (12 oz cans) 24pk

$20.00

Michelob Ultra (10 oz cans) 6pk

$8.00

Michelob Ultra (10 oz cans) 12pk

$13.50

Michelob Ultra (10 oz cans) 24pk

$22.00

Truly 6 pack

$13.00

Truly 12 pack

$22.00

Slightly Twisted Tea 24oz

$6.75

NA Bevs

**Coke

$3.00

**Diet Coke

$3.00

**Lemonade

$3.00

**Orange Soda

$3.00

**Root Beer

$3.00

**Sprite

$3.00

**Sweet Tea

$3.00

**Unsweet Tea

$3.00

**Water

*Cranberry Juice

$2.00

*Orange Juice

$2.00

*Pineapple Juice

$2.00

*Red Bull

$2.00

*Shirley Temple

$2.00

6 pack sodas

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke (12 oz can)

$1.50

Diet Coke (12 oz can)

$1.50

Diet Pepsi (12 oz can)

$1.50

Diet Sierra Mist (12 oz can)

$1.50

Dr. Pepper (12 oz can)

$1.50

Ginger Ale (12 oz can)

$1.50

Mountain Dew (12 oz can)

$1.50

Orange Soda (12oz cans)

$1.50

Pepsi (12 oz can)

$1.50

Root Beer (12 oz can)

$1.50

Sprite (12 oz can)

$1.50

Sprite Zero (12 oz can)

$1.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Non Alcoholic Frozen

$5.50

Candy Bars

Candy Bars

$1.00

Candy & Crackers

Candy (M&M's, Skittles, etc)

$1.00

Crackers

$1.00

Cigarettes

Marlboro

$12.50

Marlboro Light

$12.50

Marlboro Light 100's

$12.50

Marlboro Menthol Light

$12.50

Marlboro Menthol

$12.50

Marlboro Ultra Light (Silver)

$12.50

Marlboro Red Label

$12.50

Kool

$12.50

Newport

$13.00

Newport 100

$13.00

Camel Crush Blue

$12.50

Chips

Potato Chips

$1.00

Nuts

Salted Peanuts

$1.50

Salted Cashews

$1.50

Honey Roasted Peanuts

$1.50

Bagged Ice (10 lbs)

Bagged Ice

$6.00

Apparel

Hoodie (Small)

$45.00

Hoodie (Medium)

$45.00

Hoodie (Large)

$45.00

Hoodie (XL)

$45.00

Hoodie (2X)

$50.00

Hoodie (3X)

$50.00

Long Sleeve Shirt (Small)

$30.00

Long Sleeve Shirt (Medium)

$30.00

Long Sleeve Shirt (Large)

$30.00

Long Sleeve Shirt (XL)

$30.00

Long Sleeve Shirt (2X)

$33.00

Long Sleeve Shirt (3X)

$33.00

Short Sleeve Shirt (Small)

$18.00

Short Sleeve Shirt (Medium)

$25.00

Short Sleeve Shirt (Large)

$25.00

Short Sleeve Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Short Sleeve Shirt (2X)

$28.00

Short Sleeve Shirt (3X)

$28.00

Employee Shirt

$12.00
