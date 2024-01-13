The Local 235 25188 three notch road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
25188 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Seabreeze Restaurant & Tiki Bar
4.4 • 1,004
27130 S Sandgates Rd Mechanicsville, MD 20659
View restaurant