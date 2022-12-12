Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill 10 Starbuck Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Overlooking the historic Hudson River, Sea Smoke is a welcome oasis for locals, boaters and seafood lovers. Not a seafood fan? Sea Smoke has you covered from steaks, flatbreads, salads and more. Dine in or order takeout, Sea Smoke is here for happy hour days, special celebration evenings, and date night at home. We will sea you soon!
Location
10 Starbuck Drive, Green Island, NY 12183
