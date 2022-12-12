  • Home
  • /
  • Troy
  • /
  • Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill - 10 Starbuck Drive
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill 10 Starbuck Drive

review star

No reviews yet

10 Starbuck Drive

Green Island, NY 12183

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pappardelle Bolognese
Kale and Spinach Salad
PEI Mussels

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

12 Month aged Grana Padano, R&G truffle falls, Prosciutto de Parma, Hot soppressata, Mixed berry compote, whole grain honey mustard, candied walnuts, flatbreads

Colossal Lump Crab

$23.00

Cocktail and remoulade sauces, Tobasco,lemon

Crispy Oysters

$18.00

Artichoke Tartar Sauce, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Arugula

Gem Lettuce Salad

$16.00

Honeycrisp apple, honied walnuts, new york state smoked cheddar, radish, red wine vinaigrette

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$23.00

Puttanesca Jam, Crispy Fingerlings, Pistachio, Salsa verde

Beet Hummus

$12.00

Cucumber and Tomato, Warm Pita

Classic Hummus

$12.00

Cucumber and Tomato, Warm Pita

Hummus Duo

$16.00

Cucumber and Tomato, Warm Pita

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$23.00

Calabrian chili cocktail sauce, tobasco, lemon

Kale and Spinach Salad

$16.00

roasted butternut squash, cranberry, almond, Chevre, White balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Feta, baby spinach, cucumber, red onion, grape tomato, kalamata olive, dijon and oregano dressing

PEI Mussels

$15.00

White wine, Butter, Garlic, Crostini

Ricotta Bread

$9.00

Garlic, Shallots, Ricotta, Butter, Parmesan

Roasted Corn and Clam Chowder

$13.00

Bacon, Potato, Chive, old bay

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$17.00

Tomato Agrodolce, Roasted Garlic Aioli, arugula

Shrimp Oreganata

$21.00

Parmesan, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Parsley, Lemon, White wine

Slider Roll

$19.00

CAB, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions,Pickles, Sesame soy wrap, Iceberg Slaw, Chimi truck sauce

Small Seafood Tower

$99.00

Calabrian chili cocktail sauce, tobasco, lemon

Large Seafood Tower

$189.00

Calabrian chili cocktail sauce, tobasco, lemon

Spinach Artichoke Nachos

$18.00

Creamy spinach and Artichoke, Feta,olives,roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, tomato

SMALL Spinach Artichoke Nachos

$10.00

Creamy spinach and Artichoke, Feta,olives,roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, tomato

Entree

Braised Short Rib

$45.00

parmesan polenta, ginger glazed baby carrots, braising jus

Burrata Margherita Pizza

$18.00

tomatoes, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil

CAB Burger

$22.00

Bacon, cheddar, horseradish aioli, brown sugar caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, parmesan fries

Citrus Brined Duroc Pork Chop

$39.00

honey braised collard greens, crispy polenta, sour cherry chutney

Faroe Island Salmon

$35.00

roasted root vegetables, lentils, pickled radish, shallot and asparagus

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Cabbage, pickle and jalapeno slaw, sriracha aioli, sweet bun, parmesan fries

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$31.00

tobasco and honey coleslaw, calabrian chili cocktail sauce, artichoke tartar sauce, parmesan fries

Lobster Roll

Classic buttered warm or cold with lemon aioli, Bibb lettuce, Challah bun, Parmesan Fries

Organic Brick Chicken

$35.00

semi boneless half chicken, glazed carrots, yukon gold pommes puree, pan jus

Pan Seared Diver Scallops

$57.00

butternut squash and brown butter risotto, crispy

Pappardelle Bolognese

$30.00

Pancetta, Beef, Italian Sofrito, tomatoes, touch of cream

Porcini Ravioli

$30.00

roasted forest mushrooms, garlic, shallot, creamy white wine butter

Prime NY Strip Steak

$74.00

certified angus beef, whipped golden potatoes, asparagus

Sausage and Broccolini Pizza

$21.00

ricotta, chili flakes, sweet pepper tomato sauce

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$55.00

lobster tails, mussels, octopuc, scallops, shrimp, harissa pomodoro, crostini

Seafood Fra Diavolo w/Linguine

$60.00

lobster tails, mussels, octopus, scallops, shrimp, harissa pomodoro, crostini's

Sherry Glazed Chilean Sea Bass

$47.00

creamy fregola, tomato and frisee salad, Beurre blanc

White Truffle Pizza

$21.00

herb and garlic ricotta cremini mushrooms, red wine onions, mozzarella, arugula

TO GO Dinner for Two

$116.00

Charcuterie board, gem lettuce salad, two 7OZ Prime strip steaks, sautéed shrimp, our signature candy bar for dessert

Sides

Potato Puree

$9.00

Braised Collard Greens

$9.00

Butternut Squash

$12.00

Parmesan French Fries

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Dessert

House Cheesecake

$15.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Cinnamon Cocoa dust, Whip Cream

Candy Bar

$14.00Out of stock

Layers of chocolate brownie, caramel wafers, Vanilla sponge cake, chocolate butter cream, toffee bits and feuillentine in and chocolate shell and smoked sea salt

Cinnamon Apple Waffle

$15.00

Granny smith apple compote, vanilla ice cream, Bourbon caramel drizzle

Vegan/Vegetarian

Seitan Wings

$14.00

Hummus

$12.00

Cucumber and Tomato, Warm Pita

Vegan Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Seitan Parmesan Sandwich

$18.00

Vegan Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Feta, baby spinach, cucumber, red onion, grape tomato, kalamata olive, dijon and oregano dressing

Potato Puree

$9.00

Braised Collard Greens

$9.00

Parmesan French Fries

$9.00

Butternut Squash

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Overlooking the historic Hudson River, Sea Smoke is a welcome oasis for locals, boaters and seafood lovers. Not a seafood fan? Sea Smoke has you covered from steaks, flatbreads, salads and more. Dine in or order takeout, Sea Smoke is here for happy hour days, special celebration evenings, and date night at home. We will sea you soon!

Location

10 Starbuck Drive, Green Island, NY 12183

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Soul Delicious
orange starNo Reviews
433 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Taco Libre
orange star4.7 • 47
433 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Maria’s Healthy Bowls and Smoothies
orange starNo Reviews
433 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Prime Burger
orange starNo Reviews
435 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Organa Juices - Organa Juices
orange starNo Reviews
433 river st Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que - Troy
orange star4.4 • 4,043
377 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Green Island

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que - Troy
orange star4.4 • 4,043
377 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Bootleggers on Broadway - 200 Broadway
orange star4.0 • 911
200 Broadway Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog Charlie’s - Lansingburgh
orange star4.5 • 380
472 5th Ave Troy, NY 12182
View restaurantnext
Taco Libre
orange star4.7 • 47
433 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
River Street Market - River Street Market
orange star4.7 • 13
433 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Green Island
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston