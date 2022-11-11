The Restaurant at Second Mill imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses

The Restaurant at Second Mill

review star

No reviews yet

$$

2390 Broad St.

Sumter, SC 29150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DRINKS

COFFEE

$1.50

COKE

$2.39

COKE FLOAT

$4.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.39

GINGER ALE

$2.39

HI-C FRUIT PUNCH

$2.39

LEMONADE

$2.39

MELLO YELLO

$2.39

MILK

$2.39

MR PIBB

$2.39

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

RED BULL

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$2.39

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$4.99

SPRITE

$2.39

TEA

$2.39

WATER

APPETIZERS

APPETIZER SAMPLER

$15.99

CRINKLE-CUT FRIES

$4.99

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$6.99

HOME FRIES

$4.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.99

ONION RINGS

$6.99

RAW FRIES CRISPY

$4.99

RAW FRIES FLOPPY

$4.99

RAW FRIES MEDIUM

$4.99

SHRIMP SKEWER

$8.99

BASKETS

12 WINGS

$15.99

20 WINGS

$19.99

6 WINGS

$10.99

BLT

$7.99

BUFFALO FISH & CHIPS

$8.59

CHICKEN FINGER BASKET (5)

$12.99

CLASSIC BURGER

$10.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

PATTY MELT

$12.99

SOUTHERN PHILLY

$11.49

6 WING BASKET

$13.99

CHICKEN

CHICKEN TIPS

$12.99

STEAKHOUSE CHICKEN

$14.99

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

$3.99

BANANA PUDDING - SMALL

$2.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.99

FRIED CHEESECAKE

$6.99

ICE CREAM

$2.25

SKILLET APPLE TART

$6.99

SKILLET COOKIE

$6.99

CAKE SLICE

$4.00

EXTRAS

ADD BASIC SIDE

$2.00

BAKED BREAST

$2.49

BAKED LEG

$1.89

BAKED THIGH

$1.89

BAKED WING

$2.09

FISH FRIED

$4.00

FRIED BREAST

$2.49

FRIED LEG

$1.49

FRIED PORK CHOP

$4.00

FRIED THIGH

$1.49

FRIED WING

$1.79

GRILLED CHICKIEN BREAST

$3.00

GRILLED FISH

$4.00

GRILLED PORKCHOP

$4.00

HAMBURGER STEAK

$2.50

PLASTIC WARE

$1.00

KIDS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER BASKET

$5.99

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS BASKET

$6.99

KIDS CORNDOG BASKET

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE BASKET

$5.39

KIDS HOTDOG BASKET

$6.99

KIDS MACARONI & CHEESE BASKET

$4.99

MEAT & 2

MEAT & 2

$10.99

MEAT & 3

MEAT & 3

$12.99

SALAD BAR

AYCE

$11.99

ONE TRIP

$8.99

SEAFOOD

FISH & SHRIMP DINNER

$17.95

SALMON DINNER

$15.95

SHRIMP DINNER

$15.95

STEAKS

FILET MIGNON

$24.99

BONELESS RIBEYE 8 OZ

$19.99

BONELESS RIBEYE 12 OZ

$24.99

SIRLOIN 8 OZ

$17.99

BEEF TIPS

$15.99

HAMBURGER STEAK 10 OZ

$14.99

FILET MIGNON (Copy)

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Delicious Southern food done right! Mouth-watering steaks, the best country food in town, and courteous staff. Located on Broad Street across from the Walmart in Sumter, South Carolina.

2390 Broad St., Sumter, SC 29150

