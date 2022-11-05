Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shakey's Pizza El Monte CA

471 Reviews

$$

11420 Valley Blvd

El Monte, CA 91731

Pizza, Chicken & Mojo®s

• PCM Combos

Ultimate PCM®

Ultimate PCM®

$72.49

2 Large 15” one-topping thin-crust pizzas, 8 pieces of golden fried chicken & Mojo®s

Large PCM®

Large PCM®

$49.99

Large 15” one-topping thin-crust pizza, 8 pieces of golden fried chicken & Mojo®s

Medium PCM®

Medium PCM®

$31.99

Medium 12” one-topping thin-crust pizza, 4 pieces of golden fried chicken & Mojo®s

PCM for ONE®

PCM for ONE®

$12.79
Large Pizza & Full Mojo®s

Large Pizza & Full Mojo®s

$30.49

Large 15” one topping pizza & full order Mojo®s.

Medium Pizza & Half Mojo®s

Medium Pizza & Half Mojo®s

$21.99

Medium 12” one topping pizza & half order Mojo®s

Medium Pizza & 12 Wings

Medium Pizza & 12 Wings

$29.99

Small 9” one topping pizza with 12 wings.

• LARGE Pizzas

Looking to spice up your meal? For lunch, dinner, or an in-between snack, share Shakey's mouthwatering spicy pepperoni pizza for just $12.99. With dough made fresh daily, this 10-slice pizza is a sizzling combination of spicy tomato sauce, whole mozzarella cheese, and a double dose of sliced and diced pepperoni. Dine in or get it to go!
Large Build Your Own

Large Build Your Own

$21.79

The Pizza That Started It all!™ Our famous crispy thin crust with Shakey's famous red sauce and topped with always-fresh shredded whole milk Mozzarella cheese. cal/slice 180. (Pan Crust optional add 40 cal/slice)

Large Shakey's Special™

Large Shakey's Special™

$26.79

Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, mushrooms & black olives. cal/slice 259

Large Garden Veggie

Large Garden Veggie

$26.79

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and diced tomatoes. cal/slice 196

Large Ultimate Meat

Large Ultimate Meat

$26.79

Spicy sausage, seasoned ground beef, pepperoni, ham, salami & bacon. cal/slice 327

Large Texas BBQ Chicken

Large Texas BBQ Chicken

$26.79

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, sliced chicken breast, red onions & fresh cilantro. cal/slice 219

Large Firehouse

Large Firehouse

$26.79

Hot sliced sausage, spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions, diced tomatoes & fresh basil. cal/slice 292

Large Rustic Garlic Chicken

Large Rustic Garlic Chicken

$26.79

Alfredo sauce, sliced chicken breast, mushrooms and fresh cilantro. cal/slice 206

Large Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

Large Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$23.99
♡ Large Build Your Own HEART SHAPED

♡ Large Build Your Own HEART SHAPED

$26.79

The Pizza That Started It all!™ Just in a heart-shape! Our famous crispy thin crust with Shakey's famous red sauce and topped with always-fresh shredded whole milk Mozzarella cheese. cal/slice 180. (Pan Crust optional add 40 cal/slice)

• MEDIUM Pizzas

Medium Build Your Own

Medium Build Your Own

$15.79

The Pizza That Started It all!™ Our famous crispy thin crust with Shakey's famous red sauce and topped with always-fresh shredded whole milk Mozzarella cheese. cal/slice 135. (Pan Crust optional add 40 cal/slice)

Medium Shakey's Special™

Medium Shakey's Special™

$20.49

Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, mushrooms & black olives. cal/slice 200

Medium Garden Veggie

Medium Garden Veggie

$20.49

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and diced tomatoes. cal/slice 150

Medium Ultimate Meat

Medium Ultimate Meat

$20.49

Spicy sausage, seasoned ground beef, pepperoni, ham, salami & bacon. cal/slice 254

Medium Texas BBQ Chicken

Medium Texas BBQ Chicken

$20.49

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, sliced chicken breast, red onions & fresh cilantro. cal/slice 165

Medium Firehouse

Medium Firehouse

$20.49

Hot sliced sausage, spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions, diced tomatoes & fresh basil. cal/slice 227

Medium Rustic Garlic Chicken

Medium Rustic Garlic Chicken

$20.49

Alfredo sauce, sliced chicken breast, mushrooms and fresh cilantro. cal/slice 158

Medium Spicy Pepperoni

Medium Spicy Pepperoni

$17.39

Looking to spice up your meal? For lunch, dinner, or an in-between snack, share Shakey's mouthwatering spicy pepperoni pizza for just $12.99. With dough made fresh daily, this 10-slice pizza is a sizzling combination of spicy tomato sauce, whole mozzarella cheese, and a double dose of sliced and diced pepperoni. Dine in or get it to go!

♡ Medium Build Your Own HEART SHAPED

♡ Medium Build Your Own HEART SHAPED

$20.49

The Pizza That Started It all!™ Just in a heart-shape! Our famous crispy thin crust with Shakey's famous red sauce and topped with always-fresh shredded whole milk Mozzarella cheese. cal/slice 135. (Pan Crust optional add 40 cal/slice)

• SMALL Pizzas

Small Build Your Own

Small Build Your Own

$9.79

The Pizza That Started It all!™ Our famous crispy thin crust with Shakey's famous red sauce and topped with always-fresh shredded whole milk Mozzarella cheese. cal/slice 95. (Pan Crust optional add 30 cal/slice)

Small Shakey's Special™

Small Shakey's Special™

$14.09

Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, mushrooms & black olives. (cal/slice 134)

Small Garden Veggie

Small Garden Veggie

$14.09

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and diced tomatoes. (cal/slice 103)

Small Ultimate Meat

Small Ultimate Meat

$14.09

Spicy sausage, seasoned ground beef, pepperoni, ham, salami & bacon. (cal/slice 168)

Small Texas BBQ Chicken

Small Texas BBQ Chicken

$14.09

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, sliced chicken breast, red onions & fresh cilantro. (cal/slice 113)

Small Firehouse

Small Firehouse

$14.09

Hot sliced sausage, spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions, diced tomatoes & fresh basil. (cal/slice 151)

Small Rustic Garlic Chicken

Small Rustic Garlic Chicken

$14.09

Alfredo sauce, sliced chicken breast, mushrooms and fresh cilantro. (cal/slice 108)

Small Spicy Pepperoni

Small Spicy Pepperoni

$13.69

Looking to spice up your meal? For lunch, dinner, or an in-between snack, share Shakey's mouthwatering spicy pepperoni pizza for just $12.99. With dough made fresh daily, this 10-slice pizza is a sizzling combination of spicy tomato sauce, whole mozzarella cheese, and a double dose of sliced and diced pepperoni. Dine in or get it to go!

• Chicken & Mojo®s

8pc Chicken (2ea Wing Thigh Leg Breast)

8pc Chicken (2ea Wing Thigh Leg Breast)

$20.49

Shakey's Famous Golden Fried Chicken, marinated and hand breaded. 8 Piece meal two each Wing, Breast, Leg and Thigh Cal: Breast (358) Leg (175) Thigh (348) Wing (128)

4pc Chicken (1ea Wing Thigh Leg Breast)

4pc Chicken (1ea Wing Thigh Leg Breast)

$10.99

Shakey's Famous Golden Fried Chicken, marinated and hand breaded. 4 Piece meal one each Wing, Breast, Leg and Thigh Cal: Breast (358) Leg (175) Thigh (348) Wing (128)

Mojo®s FULL Order

Mojo®s FULL Order

$7.99

Shakey’s is home to the iconic, craveable Mojo Potatoes! Lightly battered, seasoned to perfection and deliciously golden brown, Mojos crush fries, hands down.

Mojo®s HALF Order

Mojo®s HALF Order

$4.99

Shakey’s is home to the iconic, craveable Mojo Potatoes! Lightly battered, seasoned to perfection and deliciously golden brown, Mojos crush fries, hands down.

10pc Chicken Strips

10pc Chicken Strips

$20.79
5pc Chicken Strips

5pc Chicken Strips

$10.99
18 Wings

18 Wings

$19.99
12 Wings

12 Wings

$13.99
6 Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

• Salads & Sides

Family Antipasto Salad

Family Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Garden salad topped with meat, cheese & veggies. (Select to choose salad dressing ►)

Fresh Salad

Fresh Salad

$3.99
Garlic Cheese Bread Quarter Loaf

Garlic Cheese Bread Quarter Loaf

$4.99

• Drinks

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Orange Fanta 20oz Bottle

Orange Fanta 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Strawberry Fanta 20oz Bottle

Strawberry Fanta 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk.

$1.99
Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$2.99

• Party Trays - ADDITIONAL PREP TIME!

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$27.99
Garden Salad Tray

Garden Salad Tray

$19.99
Garlic Cheese Loaf

Garlic Cheese Loaf

$14.99
Pasta with Meat Sauce

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$29.99
Antipasto Salad Tray

Antipasto Salad Tray

$29.99
Box of Brownies - 10pc

Box of Brownies - 10pc

$10.99

• Add-On's

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1964, Shakey's Pizza in El Monte has been THE family-friendly go-to restaurant. We are happy you chose us.

Location

11420 Valley Blvd, El Monte, CA 91731

Directions

