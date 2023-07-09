  • Home
  • La Borracha Hamburgerseria - 10814 Main Street
La Borracha Hamburgerseria 10814 Main Street

10814 Main Street

El Monte, CA 91731

Fries

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Queso Fries

Queso Fries

$8.00
Guacamole Parmesan Fries

Guacamole Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Sliders

La Hamburguesa

La Hamburguesa

$4.00

Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, 2 oz burger, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$4.00

Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, ham, cheese, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$4.00

Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, chicken, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$4.00

Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, al pastor, pineapple, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)

Wagyu Bulgogi

Wagyu Bulgogi

$5.00

Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, 2 oz wagyu bulgogi, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)

Impossible (Vegetarian)

Impossible (Vegetarian)

$5.00

Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, 2 oz impossible patty, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)

Wings - Served over fries

Wings 24 Pieces

Wings 24 Pieces

$38.00

Up to 4 flavors, served over fries

Wings 18 Pieces

Wings 18 Pieces

$30.00

Up to 3 flavors, served over fries

Wings 12 Pieces

Wings 12 Pieces

$22.00

Up to 2 flavors, served over fries

Wings 6 Pieces

Wings 6 Pieces

$12.00

1 flavor, served over fries

Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Conchita, caramel, and ice cream (may contain nuts)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in wings, sliders, and fries.

Location

10814 Main Street, El Monte, CA 91731

Directions

