La Palma La 11012 Main Street

Rolled

Toro Roll

$21.00

Spicy Tuna W Asian Pear Topped With Seared Toro Tataki & Sweet Soy Reduction

Palma Roll

$24.00

Crab, Tobiko, Cucumber Topped With Fresh Salmon, Cerrano Peppers & House Made Honey Miso (Torched Tableside)

PopCorn Shrimp Roll

$21.00

Crab ,Cucumber,Avocado Wrapped in Soy Paper Topped With Popcorn Shrimp (popcorn shrimp Are Tossed in House made Spicy Mayo Sauce)

Kapa Maki

$5.00

Cuccumber Roll

Tekamaki

$5.00

Tuna Roll

Negihama

$5.00

YellowTail & Green onion

F1 Wagyu Surf & Turf Roll

$30.00Out of stock

lobster, Crispy Potato, Truffle Aioli, Ponzu, Chimichurri Tempura Flakes

Sushi 2pc / Sashimi 6pc

$35.00

Tuna, Salmon,Yellowtail,Albacore

Tacos

Surf N Turf Bandera Tacos 3x

$15.99

Puplo,Angus,Telapia

Banderas Angus 3x

$9.99

Tacos Dorados 3x

$12.99

Meats

F1 Wagyu Arrachera Frites

$55.00

F1 Wagyu, Truffle Parmesan fries

USDA Prime PorterHouse

$120.00

36oz, Truffle Garlic Herb Butter

Roasted 1/2 bird

$36.00

Prime tomahawk

$150.00

Seafood

Coctel de camaron

$27.99

Coctel de pulpo

$29.99

Coctel mixto “ octopus 🐙 & shrimp 🍤

$32.99

ceviche de camaron

$10.99

ceviche pescado 🐠

$9.99

Ceviche de pulpo 🐙

$12.99

Aguachiles camaron verde 🦐

$27.99

Camarones Empanizados

$17.99

Cucarachas 1/2 dozen

$16.99

Salads

Garden salad

$12.00

Baby Romain ceaser

$12.00

Appetizers

Crispy cauliflower

$21.00

Crispy shrimp

$28.99

Lobster Mac n cheese

$30.00

Onion rings

$12.99

Angus fries

$17.99

Grilled Octopus

$29.99

Sides

Truffle fries

$15.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts

$14.00

Guacamole 🥑

$15.00

Mac n cheese

$15.00

Fries

$9.00

Tacos Tuesday

Bandera tacos Beef 3x

$5.00

Tacos Dorados 3x

$6.00

HappyHour Food Menu Sunday

Scopes De Asada x3

$19.99

Taquitos Dorados X3

$19.99

Enchiladas De Rojo

$19.99

Green Burrito

$19.99

Red Burrito

$19.99

Tacos Asada X2

$19.99

Tacos Governor

$19.99

Carne Asada Ranchera

$19.99

Loaded Asada Nachos

$19.99

Grilled Chicken salad

$19.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.99

Ceviche De camaron

$19.99

Ceviche De pescado

$19.99

Camarones Empanizados

$19.99

Aguachiles verde

$19.99

Aguachiles Rojo

$19.99

Coctel De camaron

$19.99

Enchiladas Verde

$19.99

Cucarachas 1/2

$19.99

9/2 Menu

Crispy Cauliflower

$15.00

Crispy Shrimp

$27.00

Grilled Octopus

$29.00

Lobster Mac

$30.00

Onion rings

$12.99

Angus fries

$17.99

Taquitos Dorados

$17.99

Camarones Empanizados

$18.99

Angus 3 sopes

$18.99

3 Tacos Governor

$19.99

Shrimp Cucarachas

$17.99

Enchiladas Verde / Rojo

$17.99

Truffle fries

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Guacamole

$15.00

Main cheese

$15.00

Fries

$9.00

La Triguena Black Pasta

$27.00

Godmother pasta

$27.00

Ceviche pescado

$23.00

Ceviche camaron

$24.00

El Faro ceviche shrimp tatar

$32.99

Ranchera

$29.00

Pechuga empanizada

$27.99

Salad chicken

$19.99

Camarones a La Diablo

$19.99

Camarones Al mojo de ajo

$19.99

Agua chiles verde /Rojo

$25.00

Camarones Rancheros

$19.99

Pulpitos a La Diabla

$19.99

Pulpitos Al mojo de Ajo

$19.99

Pulpitos rancheros

$19.99

Sushi

Titanic Roll

$9.99

Red dragon

$9.99

Yellow Submarine

$9.99

626 Roll

$9.99

Don Palma Roll

$9.99

Nigiri Yellow Tail

$9.99

Hand fried Torpito Shrimp 4x

$9.99

Buffet lunch

Buffet lunch

$10.99

Soda Beverages

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Unsweetened tea

$4.00

Sweet tea

$4.00

Fanta strawberry

$4.00

Raspberry ice tea

$4.00

Water bottle

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pink lemonade

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$11.00

Absolut

$11.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$18.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Firefly

$16.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

$14.00

Ciroc apple

$14.00

Ciroc pineapple

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Well Gin

$11.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Gordons

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Rum

$11.00

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Gosling'S

Meyers

$12.00

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Malibu rum

$14.00

Rumchata

$12.00

1800 cristalino

$20.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa amijos blanco

$15.00

Casa Noble

Centenario añejo

$18.00

Corazon Reposado

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Don Julio 70

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio blanco

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Xo Café

Well Tequila

$8.00

Maestro tequilero double diamante

$20.00

Dobel Cristalino

$16.00

Centenario Plata

$12.00

Casa Amigos reposado

$18.00

Corralejo Silver

$11.00

Correlejo Reposado

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Centenario Reposado

$14.00

Well Whiskey

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Makers 46

$18.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

Bullet bourbon

$14.00

Buffalo trace

$16.00

Black label

$18.00

Blue label

$34.00

Buchanan's 12

$15.00

Buchanan's 18

$18.00

Chives 12

$14.00

Well Scotch

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$16.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$22.00

Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12Yr

$14.00

J & B

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Johnnie walker blue

$34.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Macallan 18

$36.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

Campari

$6.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

$10.00

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Bayle's

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Hennessey v.s.o.p

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Crown royal

$14.00

Crown apple

$16.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Coors light

$6.00

Miller light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Beer Bucket

$25.00

Sample Draft

$4.00

Sample Bottle

$6.00

Sample Canned

$6.00

Wine

GLS Sample White

BTL Sample White

GLS Sample Red

BTL Sample Red

Signature cocktail

Hay wuey

$13.00

Tres sunset

$14.00

Honey I'm home

$13.00

Berry coco

$14.00

T.T.B.S

$13.00

Humpty Dumpty

$13.00

LA Santa

$14.00

El Padrino

$14.00

Blue Magic

$15.00

L.M.A.F.A.O

$14.00

Lick My Chili

$15.00

Palmitas

$15.00

Bottle service

Black label

$350.00

Blue label

$700.00

Chives 12

$300.00

Macallan 12

$300.00

Macallan 18

$450.00

Don Julio anejo

Don Julio 70

$450.00

Don Julio 1942

$850.00

Clase Azul silver

Clase Azul reposado

Clase Azul anejo

Casaa Amigos silver

Casa Amigo Reposado

$350.00

Casa Amigo añejo

Cucumber Vodka

Crown Royal apple

Gin

Rum

Malibu blue

Bukanas 12

$300.00

Bukanas 18

1800 cristalino

Tito vodka

$300.00

Aguas frescas

Pina con mango

$6.00

Horchata

$6.00

Tamarindo

$6.00

Jamaica

$6.00

Michelada

Michi Beer

$12.00

Michi Sola

$6.00

Virgin Michelada

$6.00

Shooters

Red drop

$11.00

Candy Shot

$11.00

Mar Verde

$11.00

Lick my chili

$11.00

Green tea shot

$11.00

Scooby's snack

$11.00

Shark attack

$11.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Sunday y HH specials

Traditional margaritas

$4.00

Palomas 2x1

$13.99

Buckets

Bucket Domestic

$25.00

Buckets imported

$30.00

Happy Hour Drink 11-2pm |5~9pm

Original House Margarita

$8.99

Mojito

$8.99

Screw Driver

$8.99

Micheladas w/ Beer

$8.99

Paloma’s 2x1

$14.99

Saturday event 10/1/22

Paloma

$10.99

Adios

$12.99

Long Island

$12.99

Bukanas mix

$12.99

Charlie temple

$4.00

Caprisun

$3.00

Candy shot 2x1

$15.00

Singel candy shot

$9.99

Margarita

$6.00

Ranch water

$5.00

Screw driver

$9.99

Coor light

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Cubetas

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

LA PALMA LA HAS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE IN SEAMLESS TRANSITIONS FROM DAYTIME TO DINING, NIGHTLIFE, AND EVENTS. WITH ITS SIGNATURE, OPEN KITCHEN AND BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF OUR PATIO THE OUTSIDE INVITES IN AS IT MARRIES SIMPLE, YET ELEGANT, SEAFOOD, SUSHI, & STEAK WITH A UNIQUE, OPEN-AIR DINING ROOM, EXCELLENT SERVICE, AND A LIVELY ATMOSPHERE.

Location

11012 Main Street, El Monte, CA 91731

Directions

Gallery
La Palma La image

