La Palma La 11012 Main Street

Restaurant info

LA PALMA LA HAS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE IN SEAMLESS TRANSITIONS FROM DAYTIME TO DINING, NIGHTLIFE, AND EVENTS. WITH ITS SIGNATURE, OPEN KITCHEN AND BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF OUR PATIO THE OUTSIDE INVITES IN AS IT MARRIES SIMPLE, YET ELEGANT, SEAFOOD, SUSHI, & STEAK WITH A UNIQUE, OPEN-AIR DINING ROOM, EXCELLENT SERVICE, AND A LIVELY ATMOSPHERE.