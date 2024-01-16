Shree’s Crab Bucket LLC 525 US HWY 80 W SUITE E
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a Take Out Eatery specializing in Seafood and Wings with a touch of Cajun Soul.
Location
525 US HWY 80 W SUITE E, SAVANNAH, GA 31408
Gallery
