Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice of Heaven

730 Reviews

$$

32 Narragansett Ave

Jamestown, RI 02835

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Slice of Heaven Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Coffee

Coffee Bar

Coffee

$2.10

Espresso

$2.50

Latte

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.25

Machiato

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Nitro- Iced Only

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$3.75

Chai

$3.25

Tea

$2.10

Iced Black Tea

$2.85

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Frozen Hot Chocoate

$5.00

Box of Joe

$24.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Drinks

White Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Fresh OJ

$4.00

Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Spindrift (Grapefruit)

$3.00

Spindrift (Orange Mango)

$3.00

Maine Root Soda (Blueberry)

$4.00

Maine Root Soda (Root Beer)

$4.00

Maine Root Soda (Mexicane Cola)

$4.00

Maine Root Soda (Spicy Ginger Brew)

$4.00

Honest Tea (Lemon)

$4.00

Honest Tea (Unsweetened Green)

$4.00

Tropicana Apple Juice

$3.00

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$4.00

Pastry Case

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Pecan Sticky Buns

$3.50

*contains nuts*

Raisin Roll

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Ginger Muffin

$3.50

Cocoa Banana Muffin (GF)

$3.50

Carrot Cake Muffin (GF) *contains nuts*

$3.50

Cranberry Walnut Muffin *contains nuts*

$3.50

Belgian Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Buttermilk Fruit Scone

$3.75

Trail Mix Scone *contains nuts*

$3.75

Lemon Ginger Scone

$3.75

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$2.50

Mini Raspberry Croissant

$2.50

Mini Almond Croissant *contains nuts*

$3.00

Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie *contains nuts*

$1.50

Ginger Cookie

$1.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie *contains nuts*

$1.50

GF Cookie (almond, chocolate, cherry, coconut, oatmeal)

$2.00

Slice of Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Venetian Cloud Cake (Individual / GF)

$9.00Out of stock

Boston Cream Pie (Individual / GF)

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate Pecan Tart (Individual) *contains nuts*

$7.50Out of stock

Apple Normandy Tart (Individual) *contains nuts*

$7.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake (Individual / GF) *contains nuts*

$7.50Out of stock

Fruit Tart (Individual)

$9.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Slice of Heaven Breakfast Sandwich

$7.60

Scrambled eggs with your choice of meat and cheddar cheese on a homemade croissant

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Scrambled egs with black beans, guacamole, salsa, and cheddar cheese rolled in a tortilla wrap

Oatmeal

$7.99

Steel cut oats and 9 grain cereal served with homemade granola and fresh berries. Drizzled with pure Vermont maple syrup. *contains nuts*

Salmon Bagel Works

$12.99

Toasted homemade sourdough bagel and smoked salmon. Served with capers, onions, tomatoes, and cream cheese

Bagels

$2.50

Grand Marnier French Toast

$10.75

An orange liqueur dipped croissant topped with a cloud of whipped cream, fresh berries, and pure Vermont maple syrup

Blueberry Sourdough Pancakes

$9.00

Banana Nut Pancakes

$9.00

*contains nuts*

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

Plain Pancakes

$9.00

Lumberjack Special

$14.99

Pancakes, eggs, and bacon

Lumberjacque Special

$14.99

French toast, eggs, and bacon

Homemade Sourdough Waffles

$10.75

Homemade buttermilk Belgian waffles served with fresh whipped cream, berries, and real maple syrup

California Veggie Omelet

$13.99

onions, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, tomato, and goat cheese topped with guacamole. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.

Western Omelet

$12.99

ham, onion, green peppers, and cheddar. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.

Greek Omelet

$12.99

spinach, red onions, black olives, garlic, tomato, and feta cheese. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.

Santa Fe Omelet

$12.99

black beans, ham, salsa, guacamole, and cheddar. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.

Denver Omelet

$12.99

crisp bacon, cheddar, and green peppers. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.

Pomelet Omelet

$13.99

hash browns, onions, green peppers, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.

Denmark Omelet

$13.99

onion, tomato, zucchini, smoked salmon, and sour cream. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.

Soup

Clam Chowder

$6.75

Our interpretation of the classic with Italian pancetta, sweet corn, and dill

Soup of the Day

$6.75

Salad

Kale Salad

$12.99

Chopped kale, almonds, sun dried cherries, lentils, carrots, Parmigiano cheese. Tossed with a homemade lemon vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.75

Made with homemade Caesar dressing, freshly grated imported Parmigiano Reggiano and toasted croutons

Summer Salad

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and hearts of palm on a bed of baby greens. Drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar and basil oil.

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Baby spinach salad topped with smoked bacon, crumbled goat cheese, poached pears, roasted red peppers, and spiced pecans. Served with our creamy honey sherry vinaigrette. *contains nuts*

Tuna Salad Nicoise

$12.99

A Mediterranean classic with fresh romaine, hard boiled egg, potato, olives, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with flaked tuna

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.50

Sandwiches

California Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Turkey, homemade guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and smoked bacon on a tortilla wrap

Chicken Waldorf Salad Wrap

$11.00

Tender white chicken, apples, walnuts, celery, tarragon, tomato, baby greens, and lemon mayonnaise nestled in a wrap. *contains nuts*

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Served on a toasted ciabatta with creamed mushrooms and onions topped with smoked bacon and tomato

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Cajun grilled chicken, salsa, guacamole, and cheddar cheese

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Cajun grilled chicken, salsa, guacamole, and cheddar cheese

Ham and Brie Sandwich

$11.00

Virginia baked ham topped with creamy brie and carmelized sweet onions on a toasted ciabatta

Classic Roast Beef

$11.00

Thinly sliced roast beef piled high with lettuce, tomato, and our own horseradish cream cheese on a toasted ciabatta

Roast Beef Agro e Dolce

$11.00

Goat cheese and sweet red pepper jelly on a toasted ciabatta with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Tuscan Panino

$12.00

Imported Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted ciabatta with pesto

Tuna Melt

$11.00

All white flaked tuna with mayonnaise, onion, celery, tomato, and melted provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta

Vegetarian Wrap

$11.00

Homemade hummus and tabouli on a tomato wrap with portabello mushrooms, roasted mixed vegetables, lettuce, and tomato

Heavenly Burger

$15.00

A grilled 10oz. Black Angus burger topped with guacamole, salsa, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served on a toasted ciabatta with a side of Cajun fries.

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$14.00

A local classic. Served with homemade tartar sauce and spicy Cajun fries.

Fish Naanwich

$11.00

A delicious fish sandwich. Grilled naan bread, aioli sauce, shredded lettuce, and shredded lettuce. Rolled into a perfect naanwich.

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Homemade tempeh veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, and aioli served on a wrap.

BLT

$7.60

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on ciabatta

Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.75

Made with homemade Caesar dressing, freshly grated imported Parmigiano Reggiano, toasted croutons and served in a wrap.

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$11.00

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Plain Fries

$5.25

Cajun Fries

$5.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Toasted English Muffin

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Chicken Salad

$6.00

Tuna Salad

$6.00

Haddock

$7.00

Potato Chips (Cape Cod 40% Reduced Fat)

$2.00

Potato Chips Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant Bakery Cafe OPEN for TAKEOUT

Website

Location

32 Narragansett Ave, Jamestown, RI 02835

Directions

Gallery
Slice of Heaven image
Slice of Heaven image

Similar restaurants in your area

BEECH - 13 Narragansett Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
13 Narragansett Avenue Jamestown, RI 02835
View restaurantnext
Stoneacre Garden
orange starNo Reviews
151 Swinburne Row Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Bar - The Lobster Bar
orange star4.0 • 2,739
30 Bowens Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Surf Club
orange star4.4 • 479
337 Thames Street Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
At The Deck
orange starNo Reviews
1 Waites Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
DOCKSIDE/RIPTIDES
orange starNo Reviews
1 Waites Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Jamestown
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
North Kingstown
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
Narragansett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston