Coffee Bar
Drinks
White Milk
Chocolate Milk
Fresh OJ
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Spindrift (Grapefruit)
Spindrift (Orange Mango)
Maine Root Soda (Blueberry)
Maine Root Soda (Root Beer)
Maine Root Soda (Mexicane Cola)
Maine Root Soda (Spicy Ginger Brew)
Honest Tea (Lemon)
Honest Tea (Unsweetened Green)
Tropicana Apple Juice
Vita Coco Coconut Water
Pastry Case
Plain Croissant
Pecan Sticky Buns
*contains nuts*
Raisin Roll
Blueberry Muffin
Lemon Ginger Muffin
Cocoa Banana Muffin (GF)
Carrot Cake Muffin (GF) *contains nuts*
Cranberry Walnut Muffin *contains nuts*
Belgian Chocolate Chip Muffin
Buttermilk Fruit Scone
Trail Mix Scone *contains nuts*
Lemon Ginger Scone
Mini Chocolate Croissant
Mini Raspberry Croissant
Mini Almond Croissant *contains nuts*
Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie *contains nuts*
Ginger Cookie
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie *contains nuts*
GF Cookie (almond, chocolate, cherry, coconut, oatmeal)
Slice of Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)
Venetian Cloud Cake (Individual / GF)
Boston Cream Pie (Individual / GF)
Chocolate Pecan Tart (Individual) *contains nuts*
Apple Normandy Tart (Individual) *contains nuts*
Carrot Cake (Individual / GF) *contains nuts*
Fruit Tart (Individual)
Breakfast
Slice of Heaven Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs with your choice of meat and cheddar cheese on a homemade croissant
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled egs with black beans, guacamole, salsa, and cheddar cheese rolled in a tortilla wrap
Oatmeal
Steel cut oats and 9 grain cereal served with homemade granola and fresh berries. Drizzled with pure Vermont maple syrup. *contains nuts*
Salmon Bagel Works
Toasted homemade sourdough bagel and smoked salmon. Served with capers, onions, tomatoes, and cream cheese
Bagels
Grand Marnier French Toast
An orange liqueur dipped croissant topped with a cloud of whipped cream, fresh berries, and pure Vermont maple syrup
Blueberry Sourdough Pancakes
Banana Nut Pancakes
*contains nuts*
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Plain Pancakes
Lumberjack Special
Pancakes, eggs, and bacon
Lumberjacque Special
French toast, eggs, and bacon
Homemade Sourdough Waffles
Homemade buttermilk Belgian waffles served with fresh whipped cream, berries, and real maple syrup
California Veggie Omelet
onions, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, tomato, and goat cheese topped with guacamole. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.
Western Omelet
ham, onion, green peppers, and cheddar. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.
Greek Omelet
spinach, red onions, black olives, garlic, tomato, and feta cheese. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.
Santa Fe Omelet
black beans, ham, salsa, guacamole, and cheddar. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.
Denver Omelet
crisp bacon, cheddar, and green peppers. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.
Pomelet Omelet
hash browns, onions, green peppers, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.
Denmark Omelet
onion, tomato, zucchini, smoked salmon, and sour cream. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.
Soup
Salad
Kale Salad
Chopped kale, almonds, sun dried cherries, lentils, carrots, Parmigiano cheese. Tossed with a homemade lemon vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Made with homemade Caesar dressing, freshly grated imported Parmigiano Reggiano and toasted croutons
Summer Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and hearts of palm on a bed of baby greens. Drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar and basil oil.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach salad topped with smoked bacon, crumbled goat cheese, poached pears, roasted red peppers, and spiced pecans. Served with our creamy honey sherry vinaigrette. *contains nuts*
Tuna Salad Nicoise
A Mediterranean classic with fresh romaine, hard boiled egg, potato, olives, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with flaked tuna
Sandwiches
California Turkey Wrap
Turkey, homemade guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and smoked bacon on a tortilla wrap
Chicken Waldorf Salad Wrap
Tender white chicken, apples, walnuts, celery, tarragon, tomato, baby greens, and lemon mayonnaise nestled in a wrap. *contains nuts*
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served on a toasted ciabatta with creamed mushrooms and onions topped with smoked bacon and tomato
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Cajun grilled chicken, salsa, guacamole, and cheddar cheese
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla
Cajun grilled chicken, salsa, guacamole, and cheddar cheese
Ham and Brie Sandwich
Virginia baked ham topped with creamy brie and carmelized sweet onions on a toasted ciabatta
Classic Roast Beef
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high with lettuce, tomato, and our own horseradish cream cheese on a toasted ciabatta
Roast Beef Agro e Dolce
Goat cheese and sweet red pepper jelly on a toasted ciabatta with lettuce and tomato
Grilled Tuscan Panino
Imported Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted ciabatta with pesto
Tuna Melt
All white flaked tuna with mayonnaise, onion, celery, tomato, and melted provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta
Vegetarian Wrap
Homemade hummus and tabouli on a tomato wrap with portabello mushrooms, roasted mixed vegetables, lettuce, and tomato
Heavenly Burger
A grilled 10oz. Black Angus burger topped with guacamole, salsa, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served on a toasted ciabatta with a side of Cajun fries.
Beer Battered Fish and Chips
A local classic. Served with homemade tartar sauce and spicy Cajun fries.
Fish Naanwich
A delicious fish sandwich. Grilled naan bread, aioli sauce, shredded lettuce, and shredded lettuce. Rolled into a perfect naanwich.
Veggie Burger
Homemade tempeh veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, and aioli served on a wrap.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on ciabatta
Caesar Salad Wrap
Made with homemade Caesar dressing, freshly grated imported Parmigiano Reggiano, toasted croutons and served in a wrap.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Avocado Toast
Sides
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Breakfast Potatoes
Plain Fries
Cajun Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Toasted English Muffin
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Haddock
Potato Chips (Cape Cod 40% Reduced Fat)
Potato Chips Deep River Mesquite BBQ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
