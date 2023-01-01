Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jamestown restaurants you'll love

Go
Jamestown restaurants
  • Jamestown

Must-try Jamestown restaurants

Slice of Heaven image

SOUPS

Slice of Heaven

32 Narragansett Ave, Jamestown

Avg 4.5 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slice of Heaven Breakfast Sandwich$7.60
Scrambled eggs with your choice of meat and cheddar cheese on a homemade croissant
Grilled Tuscan Panino$12.00
Imported Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted ciabatta with pesto
California Turkey Wrap$11.00
Turkey, homemade guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and smoked bacon on a tortilla wrap
More about Slice of Heaven
Main pic

 

BEECH - 13 Narragansett Avenue

13 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about BEECH - 13 Narragansett Avenue
Main pic

 

Narragansett Cafe - 25 Narragansett Ave

25 Narragansett Ave, Jamestown

No reviews yet
More about Narragansett Cafe - 25 Narragansett Ave
