150 Conanicus Ave
Jamestown, RI 02835
Food
Appetizers
- Arancini$15.00
Fried Risotto balls, stuffed with tomatoes, spinach & mozzarella, served over pink sauce, with a dollop of pesto ricotta, parsley
- Clams Casino$17.00
Our secret recipe of clams casino in dipping form, topped with crispy bacon & breadcrumbs served with celery & crostini
- JB's Calamari$18.50
Fresh fried calamari rings tossed in a lemon garlic butter, sun-dried tomatoes, banana pepper rings, topped with arugula
- Lobster Flatbread$29.00
Sautéed lobster, tomatoes, spinach, cheddar jack cheese, garlic aioli
- Margarita Flatbread$17.00
Sliced vine ripe tomatoes, garlic butter, shredded mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, balsamic glaze
- Meatball-Ricotta$17.00
Three meatballs in our house made pink vodka sauce, topped with a dollop of pesto ricotta. Served with garlic bread
- Mussels$25.00
Sautéed mussels served in a house made garlic butter sauce with a caramelized onions & tomatoes paired with garlic bread
- Plain Fingers$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of a side, or your choice of any sauce tossed.
- Sticky Bourbon Wings$18.00
- Short Rib Flatbread$22.00
Pulled short rib, shredded mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, pepper rings, chipotle drizzle, scallions
- Shrimp Cocktail$3.50
Your choice of six, twelve, or singular jumbo shrimp. Served with a side of cocktail sauce, garnished with a lemon.
- Buffalo Chicken Fingers$13.00
Soups & Salads
- Blackened Shrimp Caesar$22.50
Blackened grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, & croutons tossed in creamy caesar dressing
- Chicken Caesar$19.00
House marinated grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, & croutons tossed in creamy caesar dressing
- Fried Caprese$14.00
Hand battered fresh mozzarella cheese fried golden brown, vine ripe tomatoes, pesto drizzle, balsamic glaze, served over a bed of arugula
- Large Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, & croutons tossed in creamy caesar dressing
- Large Garden Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons with your choice of dressing
- SD Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, & croutons tossed in creamy caesar dressing
- SD Garden Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons with your choice of dressing
- Soup of the Moment$10.00
House made soup of the day
- Squash Salad$18.50
Roasted acorn squash, baby kale, candied pecans, red onions, seasoned tomatoes, maple vinaigrette dressing
- White Clam Chowder$10.50
Burgers & Sandwich's
- Apple Burger$21.00
1/2 Pound Certified Angus beef patty topped with melted white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, savory apples, maple aioli, arugula, served on a grilled brioche roll
- Cheeseburger$15.00
1/2 Pound Certified Angus beef, topped with american cheese, served on grilled brioche roll
- Fig Burger$20.00
1/2 Pound Certified Angus beef patty topped with melted brie cheese, caramelized onions, prosciutto, arugula, fig jam spread, served on grilled brioche bun
- Fish Tacos$19.00
Beer battered fish, cheddar cheese, shaved cabbage & carrots, & fresh mango salsa with a side of sour cream & guacamole, served in a flour tortilla
- Hamburger$12.50
1/2 Pound Certified Angus beef served on grilled brioche bun
- JB's Lobster Roll$29.00
Hot sautéed lobster in butter served over lettuce in a grilled b brioche roll
- Kerry's Chicken Sandwich$21.00
Grilled chicken, brie cheese, arugula, sautéed apples with bacon, with cranberry mayo, served on a grilled French baguette
- Meatball Sub$18.00
House made meatballs & marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, served on a grilled brioche roll
- New England Lobster Roll$29.00
Classic cold lobster roll with mayo & seasonings with lettuce served in a grilled brioche roll
- Plain Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, served on a grilled brioche bun
- Short Rib Sandwich$23.00
Braised short rib, spicy avocado power slaw, crispy onion strings, melted white cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, served on a grilled french baguette
- B.L.T.$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, served on a Sourdough Bread
Entree's
- Blackened Cod$24.00
Fresh cod fish seasoned to order, served with garlic mashed potatoes & garlic parmesan broccoli
- Fall Mac & Cheese$23.00
Cavatappi tossed in our 5 cheese sauce, with roasted acorn squash, sun dried tomatoes, & spinach, topped with shredded parmesan, micro greens
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Beer battered fish served with french fries, coleslaw, & house made tartar sauce
- Hot Honey Chicken$24.00
Parmesan panko crusted chicken tossed in hot honey, served over parmesan spinach risotto, topped with spicy avocado power slaw, finished with pickled onions
- Loaded Cavatappi$25.00
Cavatoppi tossed in pink sauce, house made meatballs, melted mozzarella, topped with a dollop of pesto ricotta
- Pesto Salmon$30.00
Baked Norwegian salmon topped with parmesan pesto, served over parmesan spinach risotto, roasted carrots, topped with seasoned tomatoes, microgreens
- Short Rib Dinner$28.00
Braised short rib over roasted acorn squash risotto, roasted carrots, topped with crispy onion strings, au jus, microgreens
- Vegan Meatballs$21.00
eggplant meatballs, over spaghetti squash, topped with marinara sauce, fresh basil
Gluten Free
- Apple Burger *GF$23.00
- Blacken Shrimp Caesar *GF$22.50
- Caprese Salad *GF$14.50
- Fig & Proscuitto Burger *GF$23.00
- *GF Kids Burger$10.00
- Hot Honey Chicken *GF$24.00
- JB's Lobster Roll *GF$29.00
- Kerry's Chicken Sandwich *GF$23.00
- New England Lobster Roll *GF$29.00
- Pesto Salmon *GF$30.00
- Roasted Squash *GF$18.50
- Short Rib Dinner *GF$26.00
- Short Rib Sandwich *GF$23.00
- White Chowder$10.50
Lent Menu
- Lobster & Corn Fritters$24.00
Our lobster corn fritters, fried golden brown, garlic lemon aioli for dipping.
- Coconut Shrimp$17.00
Coconut panko breaded jumbo shrimp, fried golden brown, zesty orange sauce for dipping.
- Shrimp Scampi Flatbread$23.00
Garlicky shrimp, mozzarella cheese , scampi sauce, crushed red pepper, parsley.
- Elote Salmon Salad$29.00
Chili lime crusted Norwegian salmon, over arugula, topped with street corn, cotija cheese , and crispy tortilla strips, avocado poblano dressing.
- Fish Reuben$20.00
Beer battered fish, pepper jack , chipotle aioli, cole slaw, in grilled sourdough bread.
- Grilled Salmon Wrap$26.00
Baked Norwegian Salmon, arugula, tomatoes, lemon dill aioli, in a grilled garlic herb wrap.
- Vegan Burger$22.00
House made vegan patty with eggplant, kidney beans, shallots , garlic , panko breadcrumbs , fresh herbs , on a grilled vegan roll with spinach , tomatoes , and vegan sun-dried tomato aioli.
- Cajun Shrimp Alfredo$28.00
Blackened shrimp , broccoli , red peppers , cavatappi pasta, all tossed in our cajun Alfredo sauce, topped with shaved parmesan , micro-greens.
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$32.00
Lobster , cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce, topped with seasoned breadcrumbs, shaved parmesan , parsley.
- Red Sangria TG$20.00+
- Seasonal White Sangria TG$20.00+
- Coconut Lime Margarita TG$25.00+
- Bloody Mary Mix TG$12.00+
- Margarita Mix (Seasonal) TG$12.00+
- Margarita Mix TG$8.00+
- Simple Syrups (Rotate) TG$10.00+
- Smoking Loon - Chardonnay TG$30.00
- Sonoma Coast La Crema - Chardonnay TG$30.00
- Santa Margherita - Pinot Grigo TG$30.00
- J. Vineyards - Pinot Gris TG$30.00
- Oyster Bay - Sauvignon Blanc TG$30.00
- Kim Crawford - Sauvignon Blanc TG$30.00
- Chateau Ste. Michelle - Riesling TG$30.00
- Martin Codax - Albariño TG$30.00
- Gooseneck - Prosecco TG$30.00
- Bieler Pére & Fils. Sabine TG$30.00
- Gooseneck Brut TG$30.00
- J. Lohr - Cabernet Sauvignon TG$30.00
- Decoy - Cabernet Sauvignon TG$30.00
- Meiomi - Pinot Nior TG$30.00
- Hess, Shirtail - Pinot Nior TG$30.00
- Da Vinci - Chianti TG$30.00
- Plungerhead - Zinfandel TG$30.00
- Argiano - Toscana T$30.00
Located in beautiful historic Jamestown, overlooking Narragansett Bay and the Newport Bridge, JB's offers indoor and outdoor dining with the best views around.
