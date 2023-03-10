  • Home
Smoky Bears Grill & Chill LLC 115 1/2 North Franklin Street

No reviews yet

115 1/2 North Franklin Street

Front Entrance and Parking: 102 North Fulton St. Richwood, OH 43344

Richwood, OH 43344

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks
Wings Boneless Double
Apple Pie Moonshine Cheesecake Slice

Food Menu

Appetizer

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

6 Cheese Sticks with Marinara Sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

6 Breaded Jalapeno Poppers

Nachos

$8.00

Tortilla chips with choice of Pork, Brisket, or BBQ Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Nacho Cheese, Tomatos, Onions, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream

Tailgate Sampler Platter

$15.00

One Brisket Slider, One Pulled Pork Slider, Half order of BBQ Chicken Nachos, and 4 Cheese Sticks with Marinara

Wings Bone-In Single

$10.00

Wings Bone-In Double

$18.00

Wings Boneless Single

$10.00

Wings Boneless Double

$18.00

Party Platter Bone-In

$50.00

36 Smoked Bone In Wings

Party Platter Boneless

$50.00

Tailgate Party Platter

$40.00

Entrees

1 Slider

$6.50

3 Sliders

$13.00
BBLGT

BBLGT

$16.00

Bacon, Brisket, Lettuce, Fried Green Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, & Secret Sauce

BBQ Chicken Sandwich Plate

$12.00

BBQ for Two

$30.00

Beef Brisket Sandwich Plate

$15.00

Ham and Swiss Sandwich

$10.00

P-BLT Sandwich

$12.00
Pig Pen Sandwich

Pig Pen Sandwich

$16.00

Bacon, Pulled Pork, & Ham topped with Swiss Cheese & Housemade Coleslaw on an Onion Bun with choice of 1 side

Pulled Pork Frito Pie

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Plate

$12.00

Pulled Pork Rueben Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.00

Roast Beef & Cheddar Sandwich

$11.00

Roast Beef and Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$11.00

Smokehouse Trio Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.50+

Chips (side)

$1.25

Cole Slaw

$2.50+

Okra Fried

$2.50

Pasta Salad

$2.50+

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

Juice

$2.50+

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Catering Menu

Pork BBQ Pulled (1 pound)

$15.00

Serves 4-5

Beef Brisket (1 pound)

$20.00

Serves 4-5

Chicken BBQ (1 pound)

$14.00

Serves 4-5

Sauce BBQ 2 oz

$0.50

Sauce BBQ 4 oz

$1.00

Sauce BBQ 8 oz

$2.00

Sauce BBQ 16 oz

$4.00

Sauce BBQ 32 oz

$8.00

Pack of Buns (8)

$5.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Corn Dogs Mini

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Slider Kids

$7.00

Extras

BBQ Sauce House (2oz)

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Honey (2oz)

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Spicy (2 oz)

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan (2oz)

$0.50

Mild Buffalo (2oz)

$0.50

Nashville Hot (2oz)

$0.50

Spicy Buffalo (2oz)

$0.50

Sweet Chili (2oz)

$0.50

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

Side of Butter

$0.50

Side of Jalapeños

$0.25

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.25

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Secret Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Desserts

Apple Pie Moonshine Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey Pie Slice

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

Whole Apple Pie Moonshine Cheesecake

$25.00Out of stock

Whole Oreo Cheesecake

$25.00Out of stock

Whole Peanut Butter Whiskey Pie

$28.00Out of stock

Whole Strawberry Cheesecake

$25.00Out of stock

Daily Specials

Smoked Potato

$8.00Out of stock

1/2 Rack of Ribs Plate

$19.00Out of stock

Whole Rack of Ribs Plate

$29.00Out of stock

Chef Special

$10.00Out of stock

Take Out Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Root Beer Bottle

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly restaurant/bar featuring Southern BBQ and Signature Moonshine Cocktails

Location

115 1/2 North Franklin Street, Front Entrance and Parking: 102 North Fulton St. Richwood, OH 43344, Richwood, OH 43344

Directions

