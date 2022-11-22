  • Home
  Gaffney
  Southern Sips and Such - 106 Sheraton Loop
Southern Sips and Such 106 Sheraton Loop

No reviews yet

106 Sheraton Loop

Gaffney, SC 29341

Hot Drinks

Americano

$4.00+

Rich espresso blended with filtered water

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Using fresh coffee beans from a local roaster, Mozza, in Spartanburg, SC.

Espresso

$2.00+

A shot of strong concentration of coffee made in an espresso machine

Latte

$4.00+

An expresso-based drink with steamed milk and micro-foam. Choice of one free flavor

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

A blend of steamed milk with a sweet chocolate cocoa

Apple Cider

$3.00

A blend of fresh-pressed apples and spices, creating a sweet, refreshing drink, hot or cold

Cappuccino

$4.00+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

Apple Cider

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Water Bottle

$1.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Frappe/Blended

Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$5.00

Dirty Cowgirl Latte

$5.00

Vanilla

Mocha

Resse

Caramel

White Chocolate

Kids Drinks

Juice Box

$1.00

Milk

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

Specialty Drinks

Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$5.00

Dirty Cowgirl Latte

$5.00

Dirty Cowboy Latte

$5.00

Maple Pumpkin Latte

$5.00

Maple Pecan Latte

$5.00

Smores Latte

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Healthy Bars

Kind Bars

$2.50

Cliff Bars

$2.50

Homemade Sweets

Pound Cake

$3.00

Gourmet Brownies

$2.50

Ooey Gooey Cake

$3.00

Fruit

Banana

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Apple

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee and Community…enjoy the freshest coffee and specialty drinks without the extra preservatives!

Location

106 Sheraton Loop, Gaffney, SC 29341

Directions

