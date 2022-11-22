Southern Sips and Such 106 Sheraton Loop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee and Community…enjoy the freshest coffee and specialty drinks without the extra preservatives!
Location
106 Sheraton Loop, Gaffney, SC 29341
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Boiling Springs
No Reviews
3070 Boiling Springs Road Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View restaurant