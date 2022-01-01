Gaffney restaurants you'll love
Zakary's
612 N Limestone St, Gaffney
|Popular items
|Smoothie
|$4.00
Fruit blendeded with ice and water untill deliciously smooth
|Espresso Double
|$2.00
The espresso (aka “short black”) is the foundation and the most important part to every espresso based drink.
|Macchiato
|$3.00
The espresso in poured on top of steamed milk leaving a dark mark on top of the milk foam (“macchiato” means “stained" or "marked” in Italian).
Southern Sips and Such - 106 Sheraton Loop
106 Sheraton Loop, Gaffney
BPOE Gaffney Lodge 1305 - Gaffney
103 West Oneal Street, Gaffney