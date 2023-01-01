Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Gaffney
  • /
  • The Fizz Ice Cream, Soda & Sandwiches - 315 n Limestone Street
Main picView gallery

The Fizz Ice Cream, Soda & Sandwiches - 315 n Limestone Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

315 North Limestone Street

East Gaffney, SC 29340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

315 North Limestone Street, East Gaffney SC 29340

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zakary's
orange star5.0 • 196
612 N Limestone St Gaffney, SC 29340
View restaurantnext
Southern Sips and Such - 106 Sheraton Loop
orange starNo Reviews
106 Sheraton Loop Gaffney, SC 29341
View restaurantnext
Sushi Dojo
orange star4.4 • 1,996
302 E Dixon Blvd Ste 7 Shelby, NC 28152
View restaurantnext
CREEKSIDE SEAFOOD AND STEAKHOUSE
orange starNo Reviews
1025 Kiser St SHELBY, NC 28152
View restaurantnext
John's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.8 • 41
311 Bennett Dairy Road Spartanburg, SC 29307
View restaurantnext
Red Wok Express - 610 E Grover St
orange starNo Reviews
610 E Grover St Shelby, NC 28150
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Gaffney

Zakary's
orange star5.0 • 196
612 N Limestone St Gaffney, SC 29340
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near East Gaffney

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clover

No reviews yet

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Fizz Ice Cream, Soda & Sandwiches - 315 n Limestone Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston