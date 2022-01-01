Go
Toast

Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse

Family owned and operated since 2001 specializing in seafood and steaks. We also offer home cooking and delicious sandwiches. Breakfast served Thursday Friday and Saturdays starting at 8am. ITS GRANNY GOOD!

1025 Kiser St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 wings$13.00
Fried Jumbo Split Wings
Pork Chops$11.00
2 5oz. center cut Pork Chops
2 Item Mix Plate$19.00
choice of 2 seafood items
Fries$2.50
12 oz Beef Tips$16.00
Sirloin Tips prepared with peppers and onions
Cobbler$3.50
Homemade
Flounder Fillet$9.29
Skin Off Fillet of Flounder
Perch$9.29
Ocean Perch
Country Steak$11.00
Green Shrimp$9.99
Lightly Breaded and Fried
See full menu

Location

1025 Kiser St

SHELBY NC

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Dojo

No reviews yet

Edible Art! Japanese Hibachi. Fresh Sushi. Korean and Thai Fusion.

The Quik Snak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Terra Mia 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zakary's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston