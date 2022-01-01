Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse
Family owned and operated since 2001 specializing in seafood and steaks. We also offer home cooking and delicious sandwiches. Breakfast served Thursday Friday and Saturdays starting at 8am. ITS GRANNY GOOD!
1025 Kiser St
Popular Items
Location
SHELBY NC
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
