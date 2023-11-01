- Home
Spice Hut - Lenoir City 1204 U.S. 321
1204 U.S. 321
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Our Speciality
A speciality of Spice Hut An Authentic Dish from Patiyala Punjab. Stuffed with onion cooked in traditional spices Kulcha made with all Purpose flour served with Chickpeas Sag
A Famous Dish from Mumbai- Pre-Bolild Rice flash cooked on gridle ( Tawa )with mixed veditables or chicken
Veg Aloo Tikki Burger with indian tikka Sause - Toped with fresh vegies and cheese
Burger with freshly cooked Chicken and choice of vegies and cheese
Appetizers
Samosa Recipe will give you the best tasting authentic Punjabi Aloo Samosa with super-flaky crust and delicious potato stuffing
Tangy and spicy Samosa Chaat is popular north Indian street food! Crunchy samosa is served with spicy chickpea curry (chole), yogurt
Vegetable pakora made with mixed veggies, spices and herbs. These pakoras are crispy
Paneer pakora is a popular evening snack from North Indian cuisine. It is made by batter frying Indian cottage cheese
Aloo Tikki Chaat recipe is a spicy, tangy and super delicious snack of crispy fried potato patties topped with chutneys, curd, chaat masala.
A Dish from the Family of Chats A Dish which is sweet, savory , tangy, salty , has tich of hot spice but served with yogert topping to balance out taste -- A MUST TRY
Veg Manchurian - Holy Cow Vegan Cabbage is usually the leading vegetable in the manchurian balls, with carrots, green beans, bell peppers and even cauliflower added to the mix.
Gobi Manchurian is a popular Indo Chinese appetizer made with cauliflower, corn flour, soya sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce, ginger & garlic.
Pav bhaji is a street food dish from India consisting of a thick vegetable curry served with a soft bread roll. It originated in the city of Mumbai.
ada pav, alternatively spelt wada pao, is a vegetarian fast food dish native to the Indian state of Maharashtra. The dish consists of a deep fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun sliced almost in half through the middle. It is generally accompanied with one or more chutneys and a green chili pepper
Franch Fries spiced with indian spices
Chilli Paneer is a popular Indo-Chinese dish where cubes of fried crispy paneer are tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, chili
Chilli chicken is a popular Indo-Chinese dish of chicken of Hakka Chinese heritage. In India, this may include a variety of dry chicken preparations.
Fusion dish Chili shrimp is a dish of stir-fried shrimp in chilli sauce
Amritsari Fish Pakora (Indian style #Glutenfree fish fritters) A lightly battered fish fry in Indian spices, ginger+garlic paste
Soups / Salad / Crunches/ Raita
Tomato Based soup cooked with spices
Indo- Chinese soup
lightly cream of sweetcorn soup
freshly cooked soup in clear vegetable stock
tossed lettuce, Tomato ,Cucumber , onion, olives and nuts -- additional charge For chicken
Papadum topped with thinly diced
A Side Dish made with floured crunches mixed Yogurt
A Side Dish made with cucumber mixed Yogurt
A Side Dish made with pineapple mixed Yogurt
A Side Dish made with dates mixed Yogurt
Tanoor Items
Pure Veg Entres
Aloo Gobi, alu gobi or aloo gobhi is a vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent made with potatoes, cauliflower, and Indian spices.
Bhindi Masala is a staple Indian dish made with okra, whole and ground spices, herbs, onions & tomatoes.
Baingan bharta or Baigan Chokha is an Indian dish prepared by mincing grilled eggplant and mixing it with tomato, onion, herbs and spices.
Chana masala is a chickpea curry originating in the Indian subcontinent. It is a staple dish in North Indian cuisine
Chana Saag is a classic Indian curry made with chickpeas, spinach, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and warm spices. Served with warm paratha or steamed basmati rice
Chilli Paneer is an Indo-Chinese appetizer where crisp batter fried paneer is tossed in slightly sweet, spicy, hot and tangy chilli sauce.
Kadai Paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful and super delicious dish made by cooking paneer & bell peppers in a fragrant, fresh ground spice
Mattar paneer, also known as matar paneer, muttar paneer, and mutter paneer, is a modern restaurant-style and vegetarian North Indian dish consisting of peas and paneer in a tomato-based sauce, spiced with garam masala
Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato based curry
Mixed Vegetable curry is a simple North Indian curry dish made with a variety of fresh vegetables in an onion tomato gravy flavored
Malai paneer is a semi-dry, creamy, mildly spiced dish made with soft paneer cubes, onions, light cream, spices and herbs.
savory, tangy, spiced mixture made of onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies (hot peppers) and various spices
Paneer Tikka Masala is a North Indian dish of grilled paneer (Indian cheese) served in a spicy gravy known as Tikka masala. It is a vegetarian
Curry Made with Spinach with Sauted Cottage Cheese Cooked in indian spices
A Vegan Dish -- As name suggests Soy Chops cooked in onion and tomato base gravy and spices
A curry Dish made with fenugreek leaves , Peas , Cream and spices.
A tradition Punjabi Dal ( Soup) Made with black lentils extensively cooked with light spices. plant based protein in indian staple diet
A tradition Punjabi Dal ( Soup) Made with yellow lentils cooked with spices and tampred on the top before serving . plant based protein in indian staple diet
Non Vegetarian Entres
Indian Country Chicken Curry, Village Style Chicken Curry
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in a spiced sauce. The sauce is usually creamy and orange-coloured. The dish was first offered by British cooks of south Asian origin and subsequently gained popularity at restaurants around the world
Butter chicken, traditionally known as murgh makhani, is an Indian dish originating in Delhi. It is a type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter sauce
kadai chicken, is a chicken dish from north india. It is noted for its spicy taste
Chicken Kolhapuri is a popular spicy, rich, delicious and super flavorsome dish of curried chicken from the Kolhapuri Cuisine
the onions are added twice to this recipe or double the amount of onions are included to chicjen recipie
Dhaba style Egg Curry is a deliciously rich onion tomato gravy, tastes exactly like the ones you get in dhabas.
goat curry is a delicious meat curry with tender pieces of goat meat cooked with yogurt and aromatic spice
Lamb Curry is a delicious Indian dish of slow cooked lamb with spices, herbs
Scrambled egg made with indian spices seved with roti or bread
Bread/Roti/Paratha
fresh Tortila made with wheat flour
Wheat Roti backed in clay owen
Fresh Bread Made with fresh all purpose flour with butter on the top
Fresh Bread Made with fresh all purpose flour garlic topping with butter on the top
Fresh Bread Made with fresh all purpose flour chilli & garlic topping with butter on the top
Indian bread made with stuffed spiced onion Backed in Tandoori oven
Naan Bread made with fried fruits and cream of milk backed fresh in Tandoori oven
Fresh Bread Made with fresh all purpose flour chili & cheese topping with butter on the top
Rice Preperations
Rise temperted with Jeera ( Cumin Seed)
indo Chineese fusion rice preperation
Pilaf or pilau is a rice dish, or in some regions, a wheat dish, whose recipe usually involves cooking in stock or broth, adding spices, and other ingredients such as vegetables
Vegetable Biryani is an aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice, mix veggies, herbs & biryani spices.
Chicken Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish that is loaded with spicy marinated chicken, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice
Mutton Biryani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy, tender mutton (goat meat or lamb)
Desserts
Indian Speciality Drinks
Yogurt Drink served with sugar to taste
Yogurt Drink served with salt to taste
Yogurt Drink served with blended Mango
Yogurt Drink more liquidy then thick texture of lassi with salt to tase
World Famous Masala Tea with added special tea spices
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
