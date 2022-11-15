Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Joe's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

13100 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37934

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet

$2.25

Half & Half Tea

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Water

T-Shirts

Performance

$15.00

Soft Spun

$12.00

Ultra Cotton

$12.00

Hoodies

Hoodies

$25.00

Koozies

Red Koozie

$2.00

Purple Koozie

$2.00

Black Koozie

$2.00

Hats

Color

$11.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13100 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934

Directions

Gallery
Little Joe’s Pizza image
Little Joe’s Pizza image
Little Joe’s Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
orange starNo Reviews
12828 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurantnext
Water into Wine, Bistro & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
607 N Campbell Station Rd Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurantnext
Don Gallo - Choto - 1600 Choto Markets Way
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Choto Markets Way Knoxville, TN 37922
View restaurantnext
Pin Thai Restaurant - 723 North Campbell Station Road
orange starNo Reviews
723 North Campbell Station Road Farragut, TN 37934
View restaurantnext
35 North - 11321 Kingston Pike
orange starNo Reviews
11321 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurantnext
Craven Wings- West Knox - -12350 South Northshore
orange starNo Reviews
12350 South Northshore Knoxville, TN 37922
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston