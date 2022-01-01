Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop of Turkey Creek
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
This is an old Online Ordering page for Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Turkey Creek. Please visit our new page at: https://www.toasttab.com/buttermilk-sky-pie-shop-of-turkey-creek-jadxz
Location
11525 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pin Thai Restaurant - 723 North Campbell Station Road
No Reviews
723 North Campbell Station Road Farragut, TN 37934
View restaurant
Water into Wine, Bistro & Lounge
No Reviews
607 N Campbell Station Rd Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Turkey Creek
No Reviews
11525 Parkside Dr Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurant