  Knoxville
  Pin Thai Restaurant - 723 North Campbell Station Road
Pin Thai Restaurant 723 North Campbell Station Road

No reviews yet

723 North Campbell Station Road

Farragut, TN 37934

Soft drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierramist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Water

Soda

$1.00

Beers

Singha

$5.00

Asahi

$4.50

Kirin

$4.50

Sapporo

$4.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Tsingtao

$4.50

Chang

$5.00

Mixed Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Thai Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Lemon Tea

$3.50

Coconut Smoothie

$5.50

Lychee Slushy

$5.50

Thai Lime Iced Tea

$3.50

Sticky Cocoa Milk

$4.00

Appetizer

A1 Cheese Roll

$6.98

A2 Chicken Wings

$8.98

A3 Chives Cake

$6.98

A4 Fried Pork Wonton

$6.98

A5 Fried Spring Roll

$5.58

A6 Fried Taro

$6.58

A7 Fried Tofu

$5.58

A8 Gai Jor

$7.58

A9 Fried Potsticker

$5.98

A10 Pin Thai Fried Pork

$9.98

A11 Fried Squid

$11.98

Salad

S1 Som Tum

$7.58

S2 Tum Khao Pod Khai Kem

$8.58

S3 Yum Nua

$10.98

S4 Pin Thai Salad

$7.98

S5 Tum Thad

$15.98

Soup

T1 Tom Yum

$8.98

T2 Tom Kha

$8.98

T3 Moo Sub Soup

$7.98

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.98

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.98

Sauté

P1 Basil Sauce

$13.58

P2 Cashew Sauce

$13.58

P3 Ginger Sauce

$13.58

P4 Pad Gra Taim

$13.98

P5 Pad Veggie

$13.58

P6 Pad Bamboo

$13.58

P7 Pad Pong Curry

$18.98

P8 Talay Pad Prik Pao

$19.98

P9 Khao Khai Jiew

$13.58

Curry Dishes

C1 Panang Curry

$15.98

C2 Masaman Curry

$15.98

C3 Red Curry

$15.98

C4 Yellow Curry

$15.98

C5 Peanut Curry

$15.98

C6 Green Curry

$15.98

C7 Khao Soi

$15.98

Noodle Dishes

N1 Drunken Noodle

$13.58

N2 Pad Thai

$13.58

N3 Pad See Ew

$13.58

N4 Pad Woonsen

$13.58

N5 Pad Mama

$13.58

N6 Guay Tiew Gai Toon

$13.58

N7 Guay Tiew Tom Yum

$13.58

N8 Rad Nar Mee Grob

$13.58

N9 Guay Tiew Num Sai

$13.58

Fried Rice Dishes

R1 Thai Fried Rice

$13.58

R2 Basil Fried Rice

$13.58

R3 Crab Fried Rice

$19.98

Steak

G1 Tiger Cry

$16.98

G2 Moo Yang

$14.98

Side Dish

Boil Egg

$1.58

Fried egg

$2.08

Garlic crispy pork rind

$2.58

Sticky rice

$3.58

Thai jasmine rice

$2.28

Chicken Soup

$1.28

Extra Protine

Chicken

$2.00

Pork

$2.00

Beef

$2.58

Shrimp

$2.98

Seafood

$4.98

Vegetable

$2.00

Tofu

$2.00

Extra Sauce

Extra sauce

$0.50

Extra Pin Thai Salad Sauce

$1.00

Extra Chili paste

$0.50

Kid

Kid Fried Rice

$6.98
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Traditional Thai food

723 North Campbell Station Road, Farragut, TN 37934

