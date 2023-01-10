Spotted Dog 428 Zion Park Blvd
4,230 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A staple for guests visiting the Zion area since 1985. A casual American bistro with cozy art-filled rooms and a European-style sidewalk cafe. Cuisines are handcrafted using fresh local produce, hormone-free proteins and sustainably harvested seafood.
Location
428 Zion Park Blvd, SPRINGDALE, UT 84767
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bumbleberry Bakery - 897 Zion Park Blvd
No Reviews
897 Zion Park Blvd SPRINGDALE, UT 84767
View restaurant
Blazin Hearth LLC - 1120 West Uzona Ave
No Reviews
1120 West Uzona Ave HILDALE, UT 84784
View restaurant