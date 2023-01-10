Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spotted Dog 428 Zion Park Blvd

4,230 Reviews

$$

428 Zion Park Blvd

SPRINGDALE, UT 84767

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wild Game Meatloaf
Brie Cheese and Chutney
Southwest Chicken

Apps & Salads

Baked Citrus Scampi

Baked Citrus Scampi

$12.00

Sauteed Shrimp with Citrus Infused Butter

Brie Cheese and Chutney

Brie Cheese and Chutney

$12.00

Orange and Cherry Chutney, Granny Smith Apples and Toasted Bread

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Roasted Red Pepper Couilis with Rosette Sauce

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Ground Chickpeas with Tahini and Assorted Vegetables

Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$12.00

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms, Olive Oil, White Wine, Garlic and Herbs

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Organic Field Greens, Veggie Garnish, Citris Vinigerette

Field Blend with Beets

Field Blend with Beets

$9.00

Organic Field Greens, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese CrumblesCitris Vinigerette

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$8.00

Anchovie-based creamy dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons.

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$16.00

Anchovie-based creamy dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons.

Large Caesar w/ CHICKEN

Large Caesar w/ CHICKEN

$22.00

Anchovie-based dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons.

Small Caeser W/ CHICKEN

Small Caeser W/ CHICKEN

$14.00Out of stock

Anchovie-based creamy dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons.

Gorgonzola

Gorgonzola

$18.00Out of stock

Organic fields greens, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, green apples, red onion, and creamy blue cheese dressing.

Gorgnzola w/ CHICKEN

Gorgnzola w/ CHICKEN

$24.00Out of stock

Organic fields greens, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, green apples, red onion, and creamy blue cheese dressing.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$19.00Out of stock

Organic field greens, feta, Kalamata olives, peperoncini, red onion, cucumbers, pickled beets, tomatoes, and garbanzo beans. Italian vinaigrette.

Mediterranean w/ CHICKEN

Mediterranean w/ CHICKEN

$25.00Out of stock

Organic field greens, feta, Kalamata olives, peperoncini, red onion, cucumbers, pickled beets, tomatoes, and garbanzo beans. Italian vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$25.00Out of stock

Ahi Salad

$25.00Out of stock

Buffalo Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Chef's Seasonal Creation

Steamed Clams

Steamed Clams

$18.00Out of stock

Steamed Manilla Clams in white wine, garlic, tomatoes, and herbs.

Ahi Crisp

Ahi Crisp

$19.00Out of stock

Sesame seed encrusted Ahi, pan seared rare. Served atop shiitake mushroom-parmesan risotto crisps. Teriyaki and wasabi glaze.

Entrees

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$28.00

6 oz. Blackened, Pan Seared, with Shitaki Mushroom Parmisian Risotto

Duck

Duck

$28.00

Seared Moscovi Duck Breast, with Cherry Gastrique, Fingerling Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables

Braised Lamb

Braised Lamb

$27.00

Slowly-braised Australian lamb shank. Mushroom demi-glace', fingerling potatoes with seasonal vegetables.

Wild Game Meatloaf

Wild Game Meatloaf

$19.00

Elk, Buffal,and Beef, with Red Peppers and Onions. Pan Gravy, Pepper Relish, Fingerling Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable

Rack Of Lamb

$45.00Out of stock

Slow Roasted New Zealand Lamb Shank, Bordelaise Sauce with Mushrooms, Fingerling Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$21.00Out of stock

Tender Boneless Ribs, Smoky Barbeque Sauce. Fingerling Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$21.00

Free-range Chicken Breast, Fresh Avacado and Mango Salsa. Wild Rice, Seasonal Vegetables

Red Trout

Red Trout

$22.00Out of stock

Pepita Encrusted Rocky Mountain Trout,Wild Rice, Wilted Greens, Seasonal Vegetables and Berries

Vegetarian Forage

Vegetarian Forage

$18.00

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms, Red Peppers and Spinach. Wild Rice, Seasonal Vegetables

Vegetarian Polenta Stack

Vegetarian Polenta Stack

$18.00

Grilled polenta cake topped with seasonal vegetable ribbons. Red pepper coulis, tomatillo puree

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$17.00

Fresh Basil, Pine Nuts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Cream, Parmigiano Regiano Cheese

Pesto w/ Chicken

Pesto w/ Chicken

$23.00

Fresh Basil, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Cream, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese. With Chicken.

Pesto Pasta w/ Meatballs

Pesto Pasta w/ Meatballs

$25.00

Fresh Basil, Pine Nuts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Cream, Parmigiano Regiano Cheese

Pesto w/ Shrimp

Pesto w/ Shrimp

$27.00

Penne pasta, fresh basil, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, cream, parmigiana cheese. With Shrimp.

Pear and Ricotta Purses

Pear and Ricotta Purses

$19.00

Delicate Purses Filled with Pear and Ricotta Cheese. Clarified Sage Butter and Shaved Almonds.

Pear and Ricotta Purses w/ Chicken

Pear and Ricotta Purses w/ Chicken

$25.00

Delicate Purses Filled with Pear and Ricotta Cheese. Clarified Sage Butter and Shaved Almonds. WIth Chicken.

Pear and Ricotta w/ Meatballs

Pear and Ricotta w/ Meatballs

$27.00

Delicate Purses Filled with Pear and Ricotta Cheese. Clarified Sage Butter and Shaved Almonds.

Pear and Ricotta Purses w/ Shrimp

Pear and Ricotta Purses w/ Shrimp

$29.00

Delicate Purses Filled with Pear and Ricotta Cheese. Clarified Sage Butter and Shaved Almonds. With Shrimp.

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.00

Classic Marinara, Vegetarian or Choice of Handmade Pork and Beef Meatballs

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$23.00

Classic Marinara, Vegetarian, or Choice of Handmade Pork and Beef Meatballs, Chicken, or Shrimp.

Spaghetti Marinara w/ Chicken

Spaghetti Marinara w/ Chicken

$21.00

Classic Marinara, Vegetarian, or Choice of Handmade Pork and Beef Meatballs, Chicken, or Shrimp.

Spaghetti Marinara w/ Shrimp

Spaghetti Marinara w/ Shrimp

$25.00

Classic Marinara, Vegetarian, or Choice of Handmade Pork and Beef Meatballs, Chicken, or Shrimp.

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$27.00

Spaghetti with sauteed shrimp, lobster veloute, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, ad spinach.

Salmon

Salmon

$35.00Out of stock

Grilled Atlantic Salmon served over shitake mushroom-parmesan risotto cake. Citrus salsa and seasonal vegetables.

Roasted Pheasant

$28.00
Steak Oscar

Steak Oscar

$45.00Out of stock

Two hand-cut beef medallions of tenderloin served atop breaded crab cakes. Rosemary bearnaise with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Filet

Filet

$45.00Out of stock

Hand-cut Filet Mignon grilled to perfection, potato croquette, seasonal vegetables, finished with mushroom bordelaise and blue cheese crumbles.

Braised Rabbit

Braised Rabbit

$35.00Out of stock
Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$45.00Out of stock

Slow Roasted Prime Rib with Mashed potatoes and Vegetables. Mushroom Bordelaise, Au Jus and Creamy Horseradish.

Bison Bourguignon

Bison Bourguignon

$35.00Out of stock

Slowly roasted bison, carrots, roasted potatoes, pearl onions, and bison demi glace'.

Venison Chop

Venison Chop

$37.00Out of stock

New Zealand Red Venison Chop Wild mushroom Bordelais, Southwest risotto with black trumpet mushrooms, corn, and peppers, finished with Rosemary Bernaise Sauce. Seasonal Vegetables.

NY Strip

NY Strip

$40.00Out of stock

NY Strip with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Finished with rosemary bearnaise sauce.

Beef Medalions

Beef Medalions

$45.00Out of stock

Beef Medallions over garlic and mushroom couscous. Bordelais sauce with wild chanterelle mushrooms.

Bison Short Rib

Bison Short Rib

$40.00Out of stock

Slowly braised bison short rib, blackberry balsamic glaze, fingerling potatoes with seasonal vegetables.

Bison Pot Roast

Bison Pot Roast

$35.00Out of stock
Halibut

Halibut

$37.00Out of stock

SeaBass

$35.00Out of stock
Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$35.00Out of stock

Wild Caught Mahi Mahi finished with Roasted Pineapple Salsa Jasmine Saffron Rice Seasonal Vegetables Mango Puree

Pork Chop

$35.00Out of stock
Chicken Mornay

Chicken Mornay

$25.00Out of stock

Grilled hormone-free airline chicken breast, Buchemel cream sauce, wild rice, and veg.

Kids

Noodles With Butter

Noodles With Butter

$5.00
Kid Spaghetti

Kid Spaghetti

$5.00
Kids Spaghetti w/ 1 Meatball

Kids Spaghetti w/ 1 Meatball

$9.00
Kids Spag w/ 2 Meatballs

Kids Spag w/ 2 Meatballs

$13.00
Kids Meatloaf

Kids Meatloaf

$7.00
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.00
Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$5.00Out of stock
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00Out of stock
Kids Double Burger

Kids Double Burger

$9.00Out of stock
Kids Double Cheese Burger

Kids Double Cheese Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Dessert

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$10.00

Flourless chocolate delight with warmed chocolate ganache filling.

Lemon Tort

Lemon Tort

$10.00

Light Lemon Pastries with Lemon Cream

Affogato

Affogato

$5.00Out of stock
Affogato DECAF

Affogato DECAF

$5.00Out of stock
Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$10.00Out of stock

Italian vanilla bean sweetened custard. Fresh fruit, balsamic glaze with fresh lemon zest.

Broulee

Broulee

$10.00Out of stock

Caramelized Sugar in the Raw, Vanilla Bean Custard. Not Available for Take Away

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Homemade New York Style Cheesecake with Tripple Berry Coulis

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Icecream

$3.00Out of stock
Sorbet

Sorbet

$6.00

IceCream Sunday

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Sunday

$5.00Out of stock

Ala Mode

$3.00Out of stock

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00
Side Bread

Side Bread

$3.00
Side Veg

Side Veg

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
Side Cold Veggies

Side Cold Veggies

$5.00
Wilted Spinach

Wilted Spinach

$5.00

Side Pita Bread

$1.50

Toast Points

$1.00

Side Pita Chips

$1.50

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Brocclii

$5.00

Avocado Mango Salsa

$1.25

Side Potato

$5.00

Side One Meatball

$4.00

Side 2 Meatballs

$8.00

Side Risotto Cake

$8.00

Polenta Cake

$6.00

Side Beets

$3.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Potato Croquette

$5.00Out of stock

Side Spaghetti Squash

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A staple for guests visiting the Zion area since 1985. A casual American bistro with cozy art-filled rooms and a European-style sidewalk cafe. Cuisines are handcrafted using fresh local produce, hormone-free proteins and sustainably harvested seafood.

Location

428 Zion Park Blvd, SPRINGDALE, UT 84767

Directions

Gallery
Spotted Dog Cafe' image
Spotted Dog Cafe' image
Spotted Dog Cafe' image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Camp Outpost Zion
orange star4.5 • 138
709 Zion Park Blvd Springdale, UT 84767
View restaurantnext
Bumbleberry Bakery - 897 Zion Park Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
897 Zion Park Blvd SPRINGDALE, UT 84767
View restaurantnext
Jack's Sports Grill
orange star4.8 • 39
1149 Zion Park Blvd. Springdale, UT 84767
View restaurantnext
Dulivia Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
1149 Zion Park Blvd. Springdale, UT 84767
View restaurantnext
Blazin Hearth LLC - 1120 West Uzona Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1120 West Uzona Ave HILDALE, UT 84784
View restaurantnext
Berry Knoll Pizza
orange star4.6 • 120
70 North Central Street Colorado City, AZ 86021
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SPRINGDALE

Camp Outpost Zion
orange star4.5 • 138
709 Zion Park Blvd Springdale, UT 84767
View restaurantnext
Jack's Sports Grill
orange star4.8 • 39
1149 Zion Park Blvd. Springdale, UT 84767
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SPRINGDALE
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Cedar City
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston