Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- 1/3 Lb Hamburger Patty$15.00
- 2 Sausage Patties$15.00
- 4 Strips of Smoked Bacon$16.50
- Chicken Fried Steak with Country Gravy$17.00
- Grilled Ham$14.75
- Home-Style Corned Beef Hash$14.00
- Spam and Eggs$13.00
- Travis's Big Country Breakfast$16.95
3 eggs, 2 bacon, 1 sausage patty, 1 slice of ham, hash browns or country fried potatoes, and one biscuit and gravy
Omelettes
- Bacon & Cheddar Cheese$15.50
- Denver Omelette$14.25
- Hardy Squeeze$16.50
Smoked ham, bacon, country sausage, and Cheddar cheese
- Rib-Eye Steak, Bell Peppers, Cheese & Onions$17.00
- Smoked Ham & Cheddar Cheese$14.25
- Smoked Ham, Mushrooms & Cheddar Cheese$15.00
- Smoked Ham, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese & Onions$15.25
- Veggie Omelette$14.00
Pancakes
- Pancake Combo$15.25
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, and 2 bacon or sausage
- Banana & Cinnamon Full$12.00
- Banana & Cinnamon Short Stack$8.00
- One Cinnamon Pancake$3.25
- Blueberry Full$12.00
- Blueberry Short Stack$8.00
- One Blueberry Pancake$3.25
- Chocolate Chip Full$12.00
- Chocolate Chip Morsels Short Stack$8.00
- One Choco Chip Pancake$3.25
- Full Plain Pancakes$10.75
- Plain Short Stack$7.25
- Single pancake$3.75
- Smoked Bacon Pancake FULL$13.50
- Smoked Bacon Short Stack$9.50
- One Bacon Pancake$4.25
French Toast
Squeeze Chorizo Scramble
Sides
Biscuits and Gravy
Squeeze Sandwich
Hamburger Royal
Loco Moco
Squeeze Breakfast Wrap
Lunch/Dinner Menu
Our Famous Squeeze Burgers
- 1/3 Lb Squeeze Burger$9.25
- 1/3 Lb Squeeze with Cheese$11.00
- 1/3 Lb Squeeze with Cheese and Mushrooms$12.25
- 1/3 Lb Squeeze with Cheese and Bacon$14.00
- 1/3 Lb Squeeze with Cheese, Bacon and Mushrooms$16.00
- 1/3 Lb Squeeze with Cheese and Avocado$12.25
- SQC/B/AVO$16.00
- 1/3 Lb Double Squeeze with Cheese$14.75
- 1/4 Lb. Hamburger$8.00
- 1/4 Lb. With Cheese$9.75
- 1/4 Lb. With Cheese and Mushrooms$11.00
- 1/4 Lb. With Cheese and Bacon$13.00
- 1/4 Lb. With Cheese and Avocado$11.00
- 1/4 Lb Veggie Burger$8.75
- 1/4 Lb Veggie Burger with Cheese$10.25
- 1/3 Lb Bacon Avo$14.50
- Double sq NO CHEESE$12.25
Specialty Burgers
- Squeeze Burger with Cheese and Chorizo$14.25
Burger topped with chorizo, mayo, mustard, dill pickle, tomato, onion, and lettuce
- Squeeze Burger with Blue Cheese and Bacon$15.75
Burger topped with mayo, mustard, dill pickle, tomato, onion, and lettuce
- Squeeze Burger with Cheese, Bacon and Onion Rings$16.00
Burger topped with barbecue sauce, mayo, mustard, dill pickle, tomato, and lettuce
- Squeeze Burger with Cheese and Pastrami$14.50
1/3 lb. patty topped with mayo, mustard, dill pickle, tomato, onion, and lettuce
- Squeeze with Cheese, Teriyaki and Pineapple$14.50
Burger topped with teriyaki, pineapple, mayo, mustard, dill pickle, tomato, onion, and lettuce
- Patty Melt$12.50
Served the traditional way. Juicy patty, swiss cheese, grilled onion, and 1000 island sauce
Chicken Sandwiches
- California Chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken breast on a toasted whole wheat bun topped with avocado, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, and mayo
- Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken$11.50
Grilled chicken breast on a toasted whole wheat bun topped with grilled pineapple, red onion, lettuce, mayo, and our housemade teriyaki sauce
- Pesto Chicken$11.50
Grilled chicken breast on a toasted whole wheat bun topped with melted swiss cheese, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, and pesto mayo
- Southwestern Chicken$11.50
Grilled chicken breast on toasted sourdough bread topped with melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and our housemade sriracha BBQ sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Sandwiches
- Teriyaki Steak Sandwich$11.75
1/4 lb. Rib-eye steak, thinly sliced, grilled, and marinated in our homemade Squeeze burger teriyaki sauce, served on a sourdough roll with mayo and lettuce
- Steak Sandwich$14.25
1/3 lb. Rib-eye steak, thinly sliced, grilled, and served on a toasted sesame seed bun with mayo, tomato, and lettuce
- BLT Sandwich on Sourdough$13.00
- Turkey Sandwich$12.50
Turkey breast on grilled sourdough with mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions
- The Big Spam Samich$10.25
1/3 lb. Deep fried spam with mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions
- Philly Cheesesteak$14.50
Bell peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, garlic, and melted provolone cheese. Served on a long roll. Includes fries
- Grilled Cheddar Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough$7.00
- 1/2 Grilled Cheddar Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough$3.75
Something Different
- 4 Chicken Strips$7.75
- Corn Dog$3.50
- Hot Dog$10.00
1/4 lb. deep fried hot dog served on a grilled sourdough roll with mayo, mustard, lettuce, relish, tomato, and onion
- Chicken Taco$4.50
White corn tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and salsa
- Steak Taco$4.75
White corn tortilla filled with cheese, rib-eye steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and salsa
- Squeeze Salad$11.50
Green leaf lettuce piled high with diced ham and turkey, 3-bean salad, croutons, Cheddar cheese, and Monterey jack cheese
- 1/2 Squeeze Salad$7.25
- The Reuben$13.50
Enjoy this classic. Fresh sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, 1000 island sauce, sauerkraut, and served on rye bread
- One chk one stk taco$8.20
Kid's Menu
Beverages
Sodas
Milk
Milkshakes
Espresso Bar
Taco Tues
Meat choice
Beer
Draft
Bottle/Can
Margarita & Bloody Mary
Margarita & Bloody
Retail
