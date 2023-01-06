Xulo Coffee Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern coffee shop in the heart of Elk Grove. Serving delicious food and coffees.
Location
8698 Elk Grove Blvd Unit 5, Elk Grove, CA 95814
Gallery
