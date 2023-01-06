Restaurant header imageView gallery

Xulo Coffee Bar

8698 Elk Grove Blvd Unit 5

Elk Grove, CA 95814

Order Again

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$10.00

Acai, Bananna, berries, granola

Granola Bowl

$8.00

Yougurt, granola, berries

Sandwiches / Burritos

Breakfast

$12.00

Spread, eggs, protein, arugula

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Sourdough, Avocado, fresno peppers, sprouts, 6 minute egg

Sides

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

House made frosting

Concha Loca

$7.00

Ice cream sandwich on a concha

Cookie

$1.75

Fruit

$3.00

Daily selection

Greens

$3.00

Choice of dressing

Mexican Pastry

$4.00

Daily selection

One egg

$3.00

Any style

Potatoes

$4.00

House potatoes

Chips

$3.00

Waffles

Bannana Strawberry Waffle

$12.00

topped with house whipped cream

Nutella Bananna Waffle

$12.00

topped with house whipped cream

Berry Blast Waffle

$12.00

Cooked with berries in batter

Classic

$10.00

Plain waffle with whipped cream

Dulce De leche

$12.00

House specialty

Pancakes

$11.00

French Toast

$11.00

Panini

Chicken Panini

$15.00

Spread, chicken, swiss

Veggie Panini

$14.00

Pesto, cheese, veggies

Cubano

$15.00

Ham, carnitas, spread, pickles, cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Sourdough, white cheddar, apples

Torta de Jamon

$14.00

House baked roll, ham, lettuce, tomato, cheese, spread

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Salads

Ceaser

$12.00

greens, cesar dressing

Coffee

Capuchino

$5.00

Chai

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip

$3.50

Espresso shot

$2.00

Latte

$4.50

Espresso with your choice of milk and syrup

Machiatto

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

White Mocha

$5.00

Smoothies

Champions Smoothie

$6.00

Bananna Smoothie

Greens Smoothie

$6.00

Healthy Green Smooothie

Oats Smoothie

$6.00

Drinks

OJ

$5.00

Fresh Orange Juice

Agua Fresca

$5.00

Seasonal Flavor

Mexican Soda

$5.00

Lotus

Lotus Energy

$5.50

Pick a flavor

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern coffee shop in the heart of Elk Grove. Serving delicious food and coffees.

Location

8698 Elk Grove Blvd Unit 5, Elk Grove, CA 95814

Directions

