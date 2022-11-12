Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Steamboys Hermitage

317 Reviews

$$

3907 LEBANON PIKE

HERMITAGE, TN 37076

Popular Items

Steamed Pork 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo
Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne
Pan-Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings Frito Masa De Cerdo Y Repollo

Steamed Bao

Steamed Pork 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo

Steamed Pork 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo

$4.50

Our signature style ground pork, ginger, and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.

Steamed Beef 牛肉包 bollo de ternera

Steamed Beef 牛肉包 bollo de ternera

$4.50

Tender beef, ginger and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.

Steamed Veggie 蔬菜包 bollo de vegano

Steamed Veggie 蔬菜包 bollo de vegano

$4.50

Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas wrapped in our light and airy dough.

Seared Bao

Seared Pork 猪肉煎包 cerdo chamuscado

Seared Pork 猪肉煎包 cerdo chamuscado

$7.25

Signature style bun with pork and spices seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.

Seared Beef 牛肉煎包 vaca chamuscado

Seared Beef 牛肉煎包 vaca chamuscado

$7.25

Beef, ginger and green onions, seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.

Seared Veggie 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado

Seared Veggie 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado

$7.25

Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas, seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.

Dumplings

Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo

Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo

$8.50

Seven pieces of our classic style pork with ginger, white onions, cabbage, and a mix of spices. Boiled

Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁 masa de camarones

Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁 masa de camarones

$9.00

Seven boiled dumplings filled with pork, shrimp, chives, and spice mix.

Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉饺子 bola de masa de pollo

$9.00
Hot Dumpling Bowl 辣水饺 tazon de masa picante

Hot Dumpling Bowl 辣水饺 tazon de masa picante

$9.00

Classic style pork and cabbage dumplings smothered in our house-made sichuan chili oil, vinegar, green onions, and cilantro.

Seared Dumplings

Pan-Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings Frito Masa De Cerdo Y Repollo

Pan-Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings Frito Masa De Cerdo Y Repollo

$9.50

8 pieces of pork & cabbage dumplings seared to perfection on all sides to ensure a delicate crispy texture.

Pan-Seared Pork & Shrimp Dumplings Frito Masa De Camarones

Pan-Seared Pork & Shrimp Dumplings Frito Masa De Camarones

$10.00

8 pieces of pork & shrimp dumplings seared to perfection on all sides to ensure a delicate crispy texture.

Pan-Seared Chicken Dumplings Frito Masa De Pollo

$10.00

Noodles

All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne

Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne

$11.00

Sliced beef shanks, romaine lettuce, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Veggie Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras

Veggie Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras

$11.00

Tofu, broccoli, snow peas, lettuce, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos

Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos

$13.00

Shrimp, scallops, lettuce, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Kids Noodle (Noodle & Broth Only)

$8.00

Zha Jiang Noodles ( Brothless)

$11.00

Rice Bowl

Rice dishes come with a side of brown sauce derived from beef, in a separate container. It can be requested without sauce.

Pork Belly Rice

$11.00

Rice dishes come with a side of brown sauce derived from beef, in a separate container. It can be requested without sauce.

Beef Rice Bowl

$13.00

Rice dishes come with a side of brown sauce derived from beef, in a separate container. It can be requested without sauce.

Veggie Rice Bowl

$10.00

Rice dishes come with a side of brown sauce derived from beef, in a separate container. It can be requested without sauce.

Boba Tea

Black Tiger Milk Tea

$7.00

Chocolate Milk Tea

$6.00

Coconut

$6.00

Coffee

$6.00

Earl Grey Black Milk Tea

$6.00

Honeydew

$6.00

Lavender Milk Tea

$6.00

Mango Milk Tea

$6.00

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00

Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Steamboys Milk Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Milk

$6.00

Sweet Heart

$6.50

Taro

$6.00

Thai

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Carmel Milk Tea

$6.00

Fruit Teas

Blueberry Fruit Tea

$6.00

Crush On You

$7.00

Grapefruit Fruit Tea

$6.00

Kiwi Fruit Tea

$6.00

Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.00

Mango Fruit Tea

$6.00

Orange Lemongrass Peach Tea

$7.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$6.00

Peach Fruit Tea

$6.00

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$6.00

Dragon Fruit

$6.00

Drinks

Soda Cans

$2.00

Gold Peak Tea Bottle

$3.00

Vitaminwater

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade (Bottle)

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.50

Pure Leaf

$3.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Energy Drink

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.50

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3907 LEBANON PIKE, HERMITAGE, TN 37076

Directions

