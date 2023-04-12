Stephi 25241 Perdido Beach Blvd #101

Main picView gallery

DINNER

STARTERS

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Thai curry marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce Suggested Pair + Louis Latour Chardonnay

Crispy Beef Empanadas

Crispy Beef Empanadas

$12.00

Savory Latin-American pastries stuffed with blended Cuban-spiced beef Suggested Pair+ Decoy Pinot Noir

Jamaican Smoked Wings

$14.00

Jamaican spiced crispy smoked whole wings served with your choice of Asian BBQ, honey agave or spicy orange sauce Suggested Pair + Gruner Veltliner Hopler

Lumpia

Lumpia

$8.00

Savory pork and vegetable Filipino spring roll with sweet chili sauce Suggested Pair + Ritual Pinot Noir

Misc Item

$15.00
Queso Frito

Queso Frito

$12.00

Crispy fried Latin cheese balls served with honey agave sauce Suggested Pair + Prosecco Maschio

Shrimp Stuffed Tostones

Shrimp Stuffed Tostones

$14.00

Fried plantain cups filled with mango salsa topped with tempura shrimp Suggested Pair + Albarino Grotas De Mar

Snapper Ceviche

Snapper Ceviche

$16.00

Fresh gulf snapper marinated in our house-made citrus and herb sauce Suggested Pair + Illumination Sauvingnon

SALADS

Stephi House Salad

Stephi House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix with red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing Add Chicken or Beef $7.00 Add Shrimp $8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

BOWLS

Caribbean Bowl

Caribbean Bowl

$21.00

Caribbean jerk shrimp, coconut rice, pineapple salsa, sliced avocado, smoked corn and black beans, Drizzled with house made honey lime vinaigrette Suggested Pair + Essence Reisling

Korean Beef Bowl

Korean Beef Bowl

$19.00

Marinated ribeye thinly sliced, coconut rice, cilantro, kimchi, teriyaki glaze and citrus herb creme Suggested Pair + The Federalist Zinfandel

Spicy Thai Pork Noodle Bowl

$20.00

Smoked pork and peanut Udon noodle with avocado, house kimchi, Asian BBQ, and toasted nuts Suggested Pair + Etude Pinot Noir

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Fresh diced tuna tossed in poke sauce with avocado, pickled fresno pepper, radish, kimchi and pineapple salsa. Served over a bed of sticky rice Suggested pair+ Evolution Pinot Noir

ENTREES

Argentine Filet

Argentine Filet

$32.00

Boldy seasoned tender filet with chimichurri and smoked corn cakes; Served with seared brussel sprouts Suggested Pairing: Hess Select Allomi Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

Asian BBQ Ribs

Asian BBQ Ribs

$24.00

Black-cherry smoked ribs with sweet potato hash, cilantro kimchi, and Asian slaw. Suggested Pairing: Septima Obra Malbec

Asian Seared Tuna

Asian Seared Tuna

$29.00

Seared rare tuna over honey citrus quinoa with mango and sesame dressing. Suggested Pairing: Etude Wines Estate Pinot Noir

Caribbean Shrimp Udon

Caribbean Shrimp Udon

$28.00

Jerk shrimp and scallops, udon noodles, snow peas, radish, scallions, ponzu sauce, pepper melange, cilantro and black sesame seeds. Suggested Pairing: Schramsberg Brut Sparkling Wine

Char Siu

$24.00
Glazed Red Snapper

Glazed Red Snapper

$34.00

Pan seared teriyaki glazed snapper with coconut rice, fresh asaparagus, rich sofrito creme, and cilantro oil. Suggested Pairing: Louis Latour Charonnay

Glazed Salmon

$28.00
Seafood Pancit

Seafood Pancit

$23.00

A classic Filipino dish wish snapper, shrimp, and fresh vegetables tossed with rice noodles. Sugged Pairing: The Calling Chardonnay

Lambchops

$36.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Chinatown Burger

Chinatown Burger

$14.00

Premium Angus beef cooked to perfection and topped with Asian slaw, chili garlic aioli, and hoisin ketchup. Served on a brioche bun.

Korean Steak & Cheese

Korean Steak & Cheese

$16.00

Seaoned ribeye topped with cheddar, jalapeño and sweet peppers on grilled sour dough bread.

Pineapple Chicken

Pineapple Chicken

$15.00

Pineapple marinated char-grilled chicken breast with pepper-jack cheese. Topped with pineapple relish and sweet chili aioli. Served on a brioche bun. Suggested pairing: Francis Coppola Diamond Pinot Grigio

Stephi Burger

$15.00

Classic burger with Arcadian lettuce, onions, and tomatoes. Served on a brioche bun. Suggested pairing: Pendulum Red Blend

Stephi's Bahn-Mi

Stephi's Bahn-Mi

$15.00

Thinly sliced ribeye with a Caribbean twist-Topped with pickled cucumbers, carrots, and fresh cilantro. Served on a Turano roll with chili aioli.

LITTLE ONES

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Fried Fish

$9.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

RAMEN

Ramen Pork

$24.00

Ramen Chicken

$24.00

Ramen Shrimp

$24.00

Ramen Steak

$24.00

Ramen No Protein

$24.00

BEVERAGES

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Seltzer

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Shirly Temple

$4.00

SUSHI

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$5.00
MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$5.00

CUCUMBER SALAD

$6.00
GINGER SALAD

GINGER SALAD

$6.00

ROLLS (Uramaki)

ALASKAN

ALASKAN

$16.00

Fresh salmon, krab, avocado, cucumber topped with orange tobiko.

CALIFORNIA

CALIFORNIA

$12.00

Krab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with red tobiko.

COWBOY ROLL

COWBOY ROLL

$15.00

Grilled steak, spicy mayo, green onions, crunchies topped with SHOOT ME DOWN sauce.

CREAMY CRUNCH SHRIMP

CREAMY CRUNCH SHRIMP

$13.00

Shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and crunchies.

CRUNCHY KRAB

CRUNCHY KRAB

$15.00

Krab salad, spicy mayo, crunchies topped with krab salad and crunchies.

EEL ROLL

$16.00

Eel and cucumber topped with eel sauce.

EEL SPECIAL

EEL SPECIAL

$22.00

Shrimp, spicy mayo, green onions, topped with eel and eel sauce.

PHILLY

PHILLY

$14.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, topped with green onions.

RED DRAGON

RED DRAGON

$19.00

Royal Red Shrimp, spicy mayo, green onion, avocado topped with fresh tuna.

ROCKY BALBOA

ROCKY BALBOA

$17.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, cream cheese, green onions, topped with lava sauce.

SPICY SHRIMP

SPICY SHRIMP

$13.00

Shrimp, spicy mayo, green onions, and cucumber topped with sriracha sauce.

SPICY SHRIMP EXTRORDINARE

SPICY SHRIMP EXTRORDINARE

$16.00

Shrimp, spicy mayo, green onions, cucumber topped with lava sauce.

SPICY TUNA

SPICY TUNA

$16.00

Fresh tuna, green onions, crunchies topped with spicy mayo and sriracha.

Tuna Bacon Avocado

$17.00
VEGGIE ROLL

VEGGIE ROLL

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber, carrots, green onions, sprouts, seaonal vegetables, topped with sesame seeds (Thick rolls with nori on the outside.)

YELLOWTAIL & GREEN ONION

YELLOWTAIL & GREEN ONION

$15.00

Yellowtail, green onion, crunchies, topped with spicy mayo and green onions.

SPECIALTY ROLLS

DONKEY

DONKEY

$24.00

Shrimp, fresh tuna, krab, avocado, cream cheese, green onions. Deep fried, and topped with krab delight, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

TSUNAMI

TSUNAMI

$23.00

Salmon, yellowtail, avocado and green onion topped with lava sauce.

KAMAKAZE

KAMAKAZE

$22.00

Fresh tuna, krab, spicy mayo, and jalapeño topped with yellowtail, sriracha, eel sauce and green onion.

POKE ROLL

$20.00

Poke tuna, cucumber, avocado, carrots, crunchies, topped with poke sauce, green onions and sesame seeds.

TUNA RAGE

TUNA RAGE

$26.00

Fresh tuna, spicy mayo, scallions and crunchies topped with tuna, avocado, spicy chili sauce, jalapeño, krab crunchies and eel sauce.

PAPA BEAR

PAPA BEAR

$28.00

Fresh tuna, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, green onion, crunchies, topped with krab salad, scallops and eel sauce.

ROYAL NUT CASE

$16.00

Royal red shrimp, avocado, green onion, spicy mayo rolled in toasted coconut and topped with orange marmalade,

ALABAMA SLAMMER

ALABAMA SLAMMER

$19.00

Fresh salmon, fresh tuna, diakon sprouts, green onion, cream cheese, topped with avocado and sweet chili sauce.

SALMON TATAKI

$16.00

DESSERT

Milo Dessert

Milo Dessert

$9.00
Choc Mousse Chzcake

Choc Mousse Chzcake

$9.50
Chocolate Dome

Chocolate Dome

$9.00

EXTRA SIDE

ASIAN COLESLAW

$0.50

ASPARAGUS

$2.50

BRUSSEL SPROUT

$2.50

CORN CAKE

$1.00

CUCUMBER, CARROT, PICKLE

$1.00

FRIES

$4.00

FRESNO PEPPERS

$0.75

AVOCADO MIX

$0.75

JALA PINEAPPLE SALSA

$0.75

KIMCHE

$1.00

KOREAN PICKLED ONION

$0.50

PINEAPPLE SALSA

$0.75

COCONUT RICE

$2.00

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$2.00

SMOKED CORN & BLACK BEANS

$1.00

SWEET POTATO

$2.50

CORN & BLACKBEAN

$0.75

MANGO SALSA

$0.75

Crab Salad

$2.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
We are a locally owned contemporary restaurant serving an eclectic and mouth-watering mix of international cuisines. Informed by Stephi's founder on travels across the globe. Our menu is infused with the flavors of countries from Asia to Latin America.

Location

25241 Perdido Beach Blvd #101, Orange Beach, AL 36561

Directions

