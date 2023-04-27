Stirling Craft Kitchen
No reviews yet
500 New Jersey 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD MENU
Appetizers
Asian Fried Cauliflower
Tempura battered cauliflower, sweet & spicy glaze, scallions, and sesame seeds
Burger Bites
Beef sliders, goat cheese, calabrian chile aioli, baby arugula, on sweet potato waffle fries
Burrata
Prosciutto, salmorejo, focaccia croutons, sherry vinegar reduction, marcona almonds, and pea tendrils
Fried Calamari
Chimichurri aioli, lime salt, jalapeño, pickled onions, and micro cilantro
Fried Cheese Curds
Beer battered cheese curds, calabrian chile aioli, and buttermilk dill ranch
Fried Pickles
Cornmeal crusted dill pickles, buttermilk dill ranch, and comeback sauce
Garlic White Bean Dip
Crispy garlic, chili olive oil, lemon zest, parsley, toasted pine nuts, toasted pita, cucumber, and radish
Gouda Mac N' Cheese
Aged gouda fondue, and garlic breadcrumbs
Steamed Clams
Sundried tomato, hot soppressata, white beans, garlic, shallots, white wine, butter, parsley, and charred sourdough garlic bread
Wings
Half dozen jumbo wings, choice of sauce or rub - voodoo dust, classic buffalo, guava BBQ, sweet & spicy Asian glaze, or salt & vinegar dry rub
Flatbreads
Bee Sting
Tomato, mozzarella, hot soppressata, hot honey, and calabrian chiles
Carbonara
Parmesan sauce, soft egg, bacon, shaved Parmesan, and chives
Forager's
Mozzarella, shitake, oyster and cremini mushrooms, goat cheese, truffle oil, and chives
Mexican
Mozzarella, grilled corn, avocado, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro
Prosciutto & Pesto
Basil pesto, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto, pine nuts, balsamic reduction, and shaved Parmesan
Spinach Artichoke
Spinach artichoke dip, mozzarella, confit garlic cloves, and chives
Burgers
Falafel Burger
Fried falafel patty, buttermilk dill ranch, cucumber, tomato, romaine lettuce, on brioche, and served with fries
Stirling Burger
8 oz ground short rib and brisket patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, on brioche, and served with fries
Tavern Burger
8 oz ground short rib and brisket patty, truffle mayo, tavern sauce, Cheddar, bacon, tomato, dressed mixed greens, on brioche, topped with an onion ring, and served with fries
Turkey Smash Burger
2 thin turkey patties, American cheese, secret sauce, dill pickles, shredded lettuce, on brioche, and served with fries
Sandwiches
Banh Mi
Fried tofu, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, ginger sriracha sauce, on a hero, and served with fries
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, balsamic reduction, on focaccia, and served with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Cheddar, bacon, romaine, tomato, buttermilk dill ranch, on brioche, and served with fries
Fried Fish Tacos
Voodoo spiced beer battered halibut, shaved cabbage, lime crema, cilantro, on corn tortillas, and served with fries
Grilled Cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked pork shoulder, guava BBQ sauce, chayote-jicama slaw, on brioche, and served with fries
Shrimp Po'Boy
Turkey Club
Roasted turkey breast, pesto mayo, romaine, tomato, bacon, on multigrain toast, and served with fries
Voodoo Salmon Wrap
Voodoo blackened salmon, bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, truffle mayo, flour tortilla, and served with fries
Lobster Roll
Salads
Caesar Salad
Shaved Parmesan, everything focaccia croutons, baby kale, romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing
Citrus Avocado Salad
Feta, grapefruit and orange segments, avocado, sunflower seeds, baby arugula, red bell pepper, and citrus vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Crumbled blue cheese, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, buttermilk dill ranch, and romaine lettuce
Green Goddess Salad
Baby kale, green goddess dressing, goat cheese, avocado, cucumber, toasted pepitas, edamame, and sliced radish
Southwest Salad
Cotija cheese, grilled corn, avocado, corn tortilla strips, pickled red onion, black beans, red bell pepper, baby spinach, and chipotle-lime vinaigrette
Spring Harvest Salad
White Cheddar, voodoo pecans, focaccia croutons, strawberries, sugar snap peas, and strawberry mustard vinaigrette
Entrées
Baby Back Ribs
Half rack of ribs, guava BBQ sauce, chayote-jicama slaw, crispy confit potatoes tossed in chimichurri and topped with cotija cheese
Doppio Pesto Pasta
Mezze rigatoni, sundried tomato pesto sauce, basil pesto drizzle, pea tendrils, toasted pine nuts, and shaved Parmesan
Fried Chicken
Two boneless skinless buttermilk fried chicken thighs, cornbread, crispy brussels sprouts, and hot honey drizzle
Furikake Crusted Salmon
Jasmine rice, sugar snap peas, shitake, oyster and cremini mushrooms, and yuzu gastrique
Grilled NY Strip
Grilled asparagus, French fries, and black truffle butter
Halibut
Confit garlic, asparagus, cauliflower purée, zhoug, and preserved lemon butter
Mushroom Glass Noodles
Shitake, oyster and cremini mushrooms, edamame, sesame soy sauce, ginger, garlic, scallions, and sesame seeds
Shrimp & Grits
Five sautéed shrimp, shrimp sauce, Cheddar polenta, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, and celery
Tuna Poke Bowl
Sushi rice, diced raw tuna, pickled daikon and carrots, edamame, cucumber, avocado, ginger sriracha sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions
Hanger Steak
Pollo Asado
Dessert
Mascarpone Cheesecake
Chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle
Flourless Choc Cake
Toasted pecans, ice cream, and maple glaze
Pineapple Butter Cake
Pound cake, whipped cream, and strawberry sauce
Strawberry Parfait
Fresh berries
Ice Cream/Sorbet
Banana Cake
Kid's Menu
Kid's Pasta
Small shells with choice of marinara or butter
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Crispy fried chicken strips served with fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese
American cheese on griddled brioche and served with fries
Kid's Sliders
Two beef sliders on brioche slider buns and served with fries
Kid's Mac N' Cheese
Classic style creamy mac n' cheese with small shells
Kid's Flatbread
Marinara, and fresh mozzarella
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
500 New Jersey 10, Randolph, NJ 07869