Stirling Craft Kitchen

FOOD MENU

Soup

Chipotle Black Bean

$9.00

Seasonal. Topped with avocado, corn tortilla strips, and lime crema

Appetizers

Asian Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

Tempura battered cauliflower, sweet & spicy glaze, scallions, and sesame seeds

Burger Bites

$14.00

Beef sliders, goat cheese, calabrian chile aioli, baby arugula, on sweet potato waffle fries

Burrata

$15.00

Prosciutto, salmorejo, focaccia croutons, sherry vinegar reduction, marcona almonds, and pea tendrils

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Chimichurri aioli, lime salt, jalapeño, pickled onions, and micro cilantro

Fried Cheese Curds

$13.00

Beer battered cheese curds, calabrian chile aioli, and buttermilk dill ranch

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Cornmeal crusted dill pickles, buttermilk dill ranch, and comeback sauce

Garlic White Bean Dip

$13.00

Crispy garlic, chili olive oil, lemon zest, parsley, toasted pine nuts, toasted pita, cucumber, and radish

Gouda Mac N' Cheese

$13.00

Aged gouda fondue, and garlic breadcrumbs

Steamed Clams

$16.00

Sundried tomato, hot soppressata, white beans, garlic, shallots, white wine, butter, parsley, and charred sourdough garlic bread

Wings

$14.00

Half dozen jumbo wings, choice of sauce or rub - voodoo dust, classic buffalo, guava BBQ, sweet & spicy Asian glaze, or salt & vinegar dry rub

Flatbreads

Bee Sting

$16.00

Tomato, mozzarella, hot soppressata, hot honey, and calabrian chiles

Carbonara

$16.00

Parmesan sauce, soft egg, bacon, shaved Parmesan, and chives

Forager's

$16.00

Mozzarella, shitake, oyster and cremini mushrooms, goat cheese, truffle oil, and chives

Mexican

$15.00

Mozzarella, grilled corn, avocado, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro

Prosciutto & Pesto

$16.00

Basil pesto, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto, pine nuts, balsamic reduction, and shaved Parmesan

Spinach Artichoke

$15.00

Spinach artichoke dip, mozzarella, confit garlic cloves, and chives

Burgers

Falafel Burger

$16.00

Fried falafel patty, buttermilk dill ranch, cucumber, tomato, romaine lettuce, on brioche, and served with fries

Stirling Burger

$17.00

8 oz ground short rib and brisket patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, on brioche, and served with fries

Tavern Burger

$20.00

8 oz ground short rib and brisket patty, truffle mayo, tavern sauce, Cheddar, bacon, tomato, dressed mixed greens, on brioche, topped with an onion ring, and served with fries

Turkey Smash Burger

$16.00

2 thin turkey patties, American cheese, secret sauce, dill pickles, shredded lettuce, on brioche, and served with fries

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

$16.00

Fried tofu, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, ginger sriracha sauce, on a hero, and served with fries

Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, balsamic reduction, on focaccia, and served with fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Cheddar, bacon, romaine, tomato, buttermilk dill ranch, on brioche, and served with fries

Fried Fish Tacos

$18.00

Voodoo spiced beer battered halibut, shaved cabbage, lime crema, cilantro, on corn tortillas, and served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder, guava BBQ sauce, chayote-jicama slaw, on brioche, and served with fries

Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Roasted turkey breast, pesto mayo, romaine, tomato, bacon, on multigrain toast, and served with fries

Voodoo Salmon Wrap

$17.00

Voodoo blackened salmon, bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, truffle mayo, flour tortilla, and served with fries

Lobster Roll

$26.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Shaved Parmesan, everything focaccia croutons, baby kale, romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing

Citrus Avocado Salad

$16.00

Feta, grapefruit and orange segments, avocado, sunflower seeds, baby arugula, red bell pepper, and citrus vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Crumbled blue cheese, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, buttermilk dill ranch, and romaine lettuce

Green Goddess Salad

$16.00

Baby kale, green goddess dressing, goat cheese, avocado, cucumber, toasted pepitas, edamame, and sliced radish

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Cotija cheese, grilled corn, avocado, corn tortilla strips, pickled red onion, black beans, red bell pepper, baby spinach, and chipotle-lime vinaigrette

Spring Harvest Salad

$15.00

White Cheddar, voodoo pecans, focaccia croutons, strawberries, sugar snap peas, and strawberry mustard vinaigrette

Entrées

Baby Back Ribs

$28.00

Half rack of ribs, guava BBQ sauce, chayote-jicama slaw, crispy confit potatoes tossed in chimichurri and topped with cotija cheese

Doppio Pesto Pasta

$22.00

Mezze rigatoni, sundried tomato pesto sauce, basil pesto drizzle, pea tendrils, toasted pine nuts, and shaved Parmesan

Fried Chicken

$26.00

Two boneless skinless buttermilk fried chicken thighs, cornbread, crispy brussels sprouts, and hot honey drizzle

Furikake Crusted Salmon

$28.00

Jasmine rice, sugar snap peas, shitake, oyster and cremini mushrooms, and yuzu gastrique

Grilled NY Strip

$34.00

Grilled asparagus, French fries, and black truffle butter

Halibut

$34.00

Confit garlic, asparagus, cauliflower purée, zhoug, and preserved lemon butter

Mushroom Glass Noodles

$24.00

Shitake, oyster and cremini mushrooms, edamame, sesame soy sauce, ginger, garlic, scallions, and sesame seeds

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Five sautéed shrimp, shrimp sauce, Cheddar polenta, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, and celery

Tuna Poke Bowl

$28.00

Sushi rice, diced raw tuna, pickled daikon and carrots, edamame, cucumber, avocado, ginger sriracha sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions

Hanger Steak

$32.00

Pollo Asado

$27.00

Dessert

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle

Flourless Choc Cake

$10.00

Toasted pecans, ice cream, and maple glaze

Pineapple Butter Cake

$10.00

Pound cake, whipped cream, and strawberry sauce

Strawberry Parfait

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh berries

Ice Cream/Sorbet

$6.00

Banana Cake

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Small shells with choice of marinara or butter

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken strips served with fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American cheese on griddled brioche and served with fries

Kid's Sliders

$12.00

Two beef sliders on brioche slider buns and served with fries

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Classic style creamy mac n' cheese with small shells

Kid's Flatbread

$13.00

Marinara, and fresh mozzarella

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Avocado

$2.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Cocktail Menu

Specialty Cocktails

SiCK Sour NJ

$14.00

#aquarosebud

$14.00

Death Before Decaf

$17.00

The White Whale

$15.00

City Fighter

$16.00

Kickin' Stiggins

$15.00

Illegal Paradise

$17.00

Red Sangria

$16.00

Mujer Flor

$14.00

Misc Cocktails

Mimosa

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
