Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blu Blu Greek Kitchen 110 NJ-10, East Hanover, NJ, 07936

review star

No reviews yet

110 NJ-10

East Hanover, NJ 07936

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Devoción Coffee - Anassas Greek Tea

Espresso

$4.13

Americano (8oz)

$4.40

Cappuccino (8oz)

$4.95

Latte (12 oz)

$5.23

Matcha Latte (12oz)

$5.23

Drip Coffee (12oz)

$4.13

Iced Latte (16oz)

$5.50

Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)

$5.50

Cold Brew Coffee (16oz)

$5.50

Large Cold Brew Coffee (20oz)

$5.78

Anassas 776 Greek Hot Tea

$3.85

Breakfast Pastries

Spinach & Egg Pastry

$6.90

Sausage & Broccoli Pastry

$6.90

Western Egg Pastry

$6.90

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$8.05

Mediterranean Spreads with Pita

Spicy Feta

$6.90

Hummus

$6.90

Tzatziki (Yogurt Cucumber Dip)

$6.90

Eggplant (Babaganoush)

$6.90

Eggplant (Shakshuka)

$6.90

Eggplant (Roasted Pepper)

$6.90

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.80

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Feta Cheese, and Mediterranean Olives, Tossed with EVOO-Balsamic Vinegar.

Prasini Salad

$11.50

Romaine Lettuce, Scallions, Dill, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese, Tossed With Lemon Vinaigrette.

Arugula Feta Beet Salad

$11.50

Arugula, Diced Beets, Feta Cheese, Vinaigrette

Gyros

Chicken Gyro Pita

$11.50

Spit Roasted & Carved Gyro Meat, Wrapped in a Warm Pita with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato

Pork Gyro Pita

$11.50

Spit Roasted & Carved Gyro Meat, Wrapped in a Warm Pita with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato

Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita

$13.80

Spit Roasted & Carved Gyro Meat, Wrapped in a Warm Pita with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato

Falafel Gyro Pita

$11.50

Falafel Wrapped in a Warm Pita with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato

Flatbreads

Chicken Flatbread

$14.95

Choice of Traditional Proteins on a Baked Flatbread with Herbed Tomato Sauce, Feta Cheese, Oregano, Spiced Tomato Pepper Relish (Except Smoked Salmon Flatbread)

Pork Flatbread

$14.95

Choice of Traditional Proteins on a Baked Flatbread with Herbed Tomato Sauce, Feta Cheese, Oregano, Spiced Tomato Pepper Relish

Beef & Lamb Flatbread

$16.10

Choice of Traditional Proteins on a Baked Flatbread with Herbed Tomato Sauce, Feta Cheese, Oregano, Spiced Tomato Pepper Relish

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$18.40

Herbed Greek Yogurt, Smoked Salmon, Pickled Vegetables

Gyro Meat Platter

Chicken Gyro Platter

$16.10

Choice of Traditional Proteins with Organic Wild Rice, Tomato, Hot Pepper, Tzatziki, Pita

Pork Gyro Platter

$16.10

Choice of Traditional Proteins with Organic Wild Rice, Tomato, Hot Pepper, Tzatziki, Pita

Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter

$18.40

Choice of Traditional Proteins with Organic Wild Rice, Tomato, Hot Pepper, Tzatziki, Pita

Pita Souvlaki

Chicken Kebab Pita

$11.50

Traditional Char Grilled Skewers Wrapped in a Warm Pita with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato

Lamb Kebab Pita

$13.80

Traditional Char Grilled Skewers Wrapped in a Warm Pita with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato

Pork Kebab Pita

$11.50

Traditional Char Grilled Skewers Wrapped in a Warm Pita with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato

Gyro Brioche Burger

Chicken Brioche Burger

$11.50

Choice of Traditional Proteins on a Brioche Bun with Gyro Toppings and Sauces.

Pork Brioche Burger

$11.50

Choice of Traditional Proteins on a Brioche Bun with Gyro Toppings and Sauces.

Beef & Lamb Brioche Burger

$13.80

Choice of Traditional Proteins on a Brioche Bun with Gyro Toppings and Sauces.

Souvlaki Platter

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$16.10

Choice of Traditional Proteins with Organic Wild Rice, Tomato, Hot Pepper, Tzatziki, Pita.

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$16.10

Choice of Traditional Proteins with Organic Wild Rice, Tomato, Hot Pepper, Tzatziki, Pita.

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

$18.40

Choice of Traditional Proteins with Organic Wild Rice, Tomato, Hot Pepper, Tzatziki, Pita.

Vegan Souvlaki Platter

$17.25

Vegan "Meatless" Gyro Skewer with Organic Wild Rice, Tomato, Hot Pepper, Hummus, Pita

Beverages

Coconut Water

$4.40

Coke Can

$3.03

Ginger Ale Can

$3.03

Green Cola

$3.03

Hydra Spring Water Bottle

$2.75

Loux Soda

$3.03

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.13

Sprite Can

$3.03

Tuvunu Organic Mountain Iced Tea

$3.30

Yamas Iced Tea

$3.85

Mt Olympus Iced Tea

$4.95

Diet Coke Can

$3.03

Greek Desserts

Greek Yogurt

$7.00

Baklava - Per Piece

$3.45

Mini Baklava Rolls - Per Piece

$2.30

Walnut Honey Cake Slice

$9.20

Orange Honey Cake Slice

$9.20

Greek Pastries

Bougatsa "Sweet Custard" Pastry

$8.05

Feta Leek Pastry

$8.05

Spanakopita Pie Pastry

$8.05

Feta Pastry

$8.05

Pastries

Assorted Croissant

$4.60

Assorted Scone

$4.60

Assorted Yogurt Muffin

$4.60

Sides

Fries

$5.50

Greek Fries

$7.70

Wild Rice

$4.40

Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables

$5.50

Extra Sauce

$0.55

Homemade Pickled Vegetables

$0.83

Hot Sauce

$0.55
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 NJ-10, East Hanover, NJ 07936

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Capital Craft
orange star3.9 • 514
138 Rt 10 East Hanover, NJ 07936
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - Suburban Propane
orange starNo Reviews
240 NJ-10 Whippany, NJ 07981
View restaurantnext
Lucco Cucina + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
207 Ridgedale Avenue Florham Park, NJ 07932
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70016 Florham Park, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
182 ridgedale ave florham park, NJ 07932
View restaurantnext
500 Campus - 500 Campus
orange starNo Reviews
500 Campus Drive Florham Park, NJ 07932
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ - 39 Eisenhower pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
39 Eisenhower pkwy Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext
Map
More near East Hanover
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Morristown
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston