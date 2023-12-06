- Home
Salad House Livingston
639 W. Mount Pleasant Avenue
Livingston, NJ 07039
The Salad House Menu
Soups & Starters
- Chicken Pastina Soup$4.50
Chicken | Acini Pasta | Carrots
- Pumpkin Bisque$5.00
A sweet and creamy blend of pumpkin & sweet potato
- Spicy Poblano Chicken$5.00
Diced Chicken | Spicy Poblano Peppers | Corn | Black Beans | Hint of Lime
- Buffalo Poppers$9.50
Crispy Wontons | Grilled Buffalo Chicken | Pepper Jack Cheese Suggested Dressing: Bleu Cheese or Ranch
- Cauliflower Bites$9.50
Breaded Cauliflower | Thai Chili | Sesame Seeds
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.50
Crispy Brussels sprouts | Mike's Hot Honey | Lemon Pepper
- Falafel Bites$8.00
6 Falafel w/ choice of dipping sauce
- Fries$4.00
- Hummus Platter$8.00
Hummus | Celery | Carrots | Pita
- Quesadilla$7.00
Whole Wheat Tortilla | Cheddar | Pico De Gallo
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Vegan Nuggets$9.00
8 Impossible Nuggets w/ choice of dipping sauce
Signature Salads & Create Your Own
- Create Your Own Salad$8.99
Craft Your Own Salad
- Apple Waldy$12.75
Romaine | Granny Smith Apples | Cranberries | Walnuts | Bleu Cheese Crumbles | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Backyard BBQ$12.99
Romaine | Black Beans | Corn | Crispy Onions | Cheddar Cheese | BBQ Chicken Suggested Dressing: Ranch
- Big Macro$15.99
Arugula | Egg Whites | Chickpeas | Cucumber | Carrots | Quinoa | Almonds | Grilled Salmon Suggested Dressing: Lemon Vinaigrette
- Black & Bleu$15.99
Romaine | Spinach | Angus Steak | Red Onions | Avocado | Tomatoes | Croutons Suggested Dressing: Bleu Cheese
- Buffalo Jack$11.50
Romaine | Tomatoes | Pepper Jack | Croutons | Breaded Buffalo Chicken Suggested Dressing: Bleu Cheese
- Stay Classy Caesar$8.50
Romaine | Shaved Parmesan | Croutons Suggested Dressing: Caesar
- Eat Cobb$12.99
Baby Greens | Applewood Bacon | Tomatoes | Egg | Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Ranch
- Fiesta Chx$12.99
Romaine | Blackened Chicken | Tomatoes | Black Beans | Corn | Cheddar Cheese | Avocado Suggested Dressing: Lil Kick Chipotle
- Fit & Fueled$12.50
Romaine | Quinoa | Tomatoes | Carrots | Red Onions | Cucumbers | Feta | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette
- Greek Out$10.50
Baby Greens | Black Olives | Crispy Chick Peas | Pickled Onions | Feta | Tomato | Cucumbers Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette
- Oh My Gourd!$11.00
Arugula | Baby Kale | Quinoa | Candied Pecans | Roasted Butternut Squash | Goat Cheese Suggested Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette
- Open Sesame$12.50
Romaine | Grilled Chicken | Carrots | Edamame | Almonds | Cabbage | Wonton Strips | Suggested Dressing: Asian Sesame
- Reel Love$15.99
Arugula | Baby Greens | Grilled Ahi Tuna | Cucumber | Edamame | Carrots | Apples | Crispy Wontons Suggested Dressing: Thai Chili
Grain Bowls
- Burrito Bowl$12.75
Brown Rice | Pico De Gallo | Blackened Chicken | Corn | Black Beans | Jalapeños | Cheddar Suggested Dressing: Zesty Avocado
- Harvest Bowl$12.50
Arugula | Brown Rice | Craisins | Red Onions | Roasted Butternut Squash | Brussels Sprouts | Crispy Chick Peas | Chick Peas | Almonds Suggested Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Bowl$13.50
Quinoa | Cucumbers | Chick Peas | Tomatoes | Black Olives | Peppers | Pickled Onions | Pepperoncinis | Grilled Shrimp Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette
- Thai Rice Bowl$12.50
Romaine | Brown Rice | Cucumbers | Red Onions | Pickled Onions | Edamame | Carrots | Cilantro | Sweet Chili Tofu Suggested Dressing: Thai Chili
- Teriyaki Bowl$13.50
Brown Rice | Sautéed Spinach | Teriyaki Glazed Shrimp | Broccoli | Carrots | Onions | Celery | Peppers
Signature Wraps & Sandwiches
- Create Your Own Wrap$7.99
- Buffalo Chx$10.75
Lettuce | Pepper Jack | Breaded Buffalo Chicken | Bleu Cheese
- Caprese Chx$10.75
Baby Greens | Roasted Pepper | Fresh Mozzarella | Grilled Chicken | Balsamic Glaze
- Chicken Caesar$9.75
Romaine | Parmesan | Grilled Chicken | Caesar
- Chipotle Chx$11.25
Blackened Grilled Chicken | Pico De Gallo | Brown Rice | Avocado | Chipotle Aioli
- Crispy Mutha Clucka$11.25
Lettuce | Crispy Onions | Applewood Bacon | Cheddar | Breaded Chicken | BBQ | Ranch
- Crispy Shrimp$11.75
Lettuce | Breaded Shrimp | Avocado | Chipotle Aioli
- Crunch Thai'm$11.75
Romaine | Breaded Shrimp | Red Onion | Pickled Onion | Cucumbers | Carrots | Cilantro | Thai Chili
- Falafel Wrap$10.75
Lettuce | Falafel | Cucumbers | Pickled Onion | Tomatoes | Hummus
- Nashville Not Chicken$11.75
Vegan Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Pickles & Buffa-que sauce!
- Steak Out$12.25
Blackened Steak | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Pickled Onions | Tzatziki
- Sweet Heat$11.25
Breaded Chicken | Pepper Jack | Onions | Tomatoes | Chipotle Aioli | Mike's Hot Honey
Kids
Sweets & Snacks
Smoothies
- Tropical Smoothie$8.50
Strawberry | Mango | Banana | Coconut Milk
- Very Berry Smoothie$8.50
Strawberry | Blueberry | Banana | Coconut Milk
- Green Giant Smoothie$8.50
Pineapple | Spinach | Kale | Banana | Coconut Milk
- Pink Mango Smoothie$8.50
Dragonfruit | Mango | Banana | Coconut Milk
- Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie$8.50
Chocolate Protein | Peanut Butter | Banana | Coconut Milk
Bottled Beverages
Catering
Catering Packages
- Package A ($15 per person)$15.00
Assorted Wrap Platter and Choice of Two Salads. Priced per person with a minimum of 10 people. Set the quantity below to the number of people in your party.
- Package B ($20 per person)$20.00
Assorted Wrap Platter, Choice of Two Salads, Choice of Standard Protein Platter. Priced per person with a minimum of 10 people. Set the quantity below to the number of people in your party.
- Package C ($25 per person)$25.00
Assorted Wrap Platter, Choice of Two Salads, Choice of Deluxe Protein Platter, Fruit Platter. Priced per person with a minimum of 10 people. Set the quantity below to the number of people in your party.
Individual Boxed Lunch
Salads (serves 5-10)
- Fiesta Chx$45.00
Romaine | Blackened Chicken | Tomatoes | Black Beans | Corn | Cheddar Cheese | Avocado Suggested Dressing: Lil Kick Chipotle
- Apple Waldy$45.00
Romaine | Granny Smith Apples | Cranberries | Walnuts | Bleu Cheese Crumbles | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Stay Classy Caesar$35.00
Romaine | Shaved Parmesan | Croutons Suggested Dressing: Caesar
- Eat Cobb$50.00
Baby Greens | Applewood Bacon | Tomatoes | Egg | Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Ranch
- Cauli-Power$45.00
Spinach | Roasted Cauliflower | Cabbage | Edamame | Quinoa | Craisins | Carrots Suggested Dressing: Carrot Miso Ginger
- Open Sesame$45.00
Romaine | Grilled Chicken | Carrots | Edamame | Almonds | Cabbage | Wonton Strips | Suggested Dressing: Asian Sesame
- Reel Love$65.00
Arugula | Baby Greens | Grilled Ahi Tuna | Cucumber | Edamame | Carrots | Apples | Crispy Wontons Suggested Dressing: Thai Chili
- Buffalo Jack$45.00
Romaine | Tomatoes | Pepper Jack | Croutons | Breaded Buffalo Chicken Suggested Dressing: Bleu Cheese
- Fit & Fueled$45.00
Romaine | Quinoa | Tomatoes | Carrots | Red Onions | Cucumbers | Feta | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette
- Black & Bleu$70.00
Romaine | Spinach | Angus Steak | Red Onions | Avocado | Tomatoes | Croutons Suggested Dressing: Bleu Cheese
- Greek Out$35.00
Baby Greens | Black Olives | Crispy Chick Peas | Pickled Onions | Feta | Tomato | Cucumbers Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette
- House Salad$35.00
Mixed Greens | Carrots | Cucumbers | Onions | Tomato | Champagne Vinaigrette
Grain Bowls (serves 5-10)
- Burrito Bowl$50.00
Brown Rice | Pico De Gallo | Blackened Chicken | Corn | Black Beans | Jalapeños | Cheddar Suggested Dressing: Avocado Poblano
- Harvest Bowl$50.00
Arugula | Brown Rice | Craisins | Red Onions | Roasted Butternut Squash | Brussels Sprouts | Crispy Chick Peas | Chick Peas | Almonds Suggested Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Bowl$50.00
Quinoa | Cucumbers | Chick Peas | Red Onions | Tomatoes | Black Olives | Peppers | Pickled Onions | Pepperoncinis | Grilled Shrimp Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette
- Thai Rice Bowl$50.00
Romaine | Brown Rice | Cucumbers | Red Onions | Pickled Onions | Edamame | Carrots | Cilantro | Sweet Chili Tofu Suggested Dressing: Thai Chili
- Teriyaki Bowl$50.00
Brown Rice | Sautéed Spinach | Teriyaki Glazed Shrimp | Broccoli | Carrots | Onions | Celery | Peppers
Wrap Platters
Shareables
- Hummus Platter$35.00
Hummus with carrots, celery, and pita bread. Serves 5-10 people.
- Buffalo Poppers$45.00
Crispy wontons stuffed w/ grilled buffalo chicken & pepperjack w/ a side of bleu cheese or chosen dipping sauce. Serves 5-10.
- Cauliflower Bites$50.00
Breaded cauliflower tossed in a Thai chili sauce. Serves 5-10.
- Falafel Bites$35.00
Falafel served with tzatziki or your choice of dipping sauce. Serves 5-10.
- Fruit Platter$45.00
Honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and seasonal berries. Serves 5-10 people.
Kids
Chips & Sweets
Bottled Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
639 W. Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039