LOKL cafe

80 South Street

MORRISTOWN, NJ 07960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Sunrise Morristown
Egg White + Turkey Croissant

BAKED GOODS

Plain Croissant

$3.25

A freshly baked, buttery and flaky French pastry.

Almond Croissant

$3.75

A freshly baked, buttery croissant topped with sliced toasted almonds.

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

A freshly baked, buttery croissant filled with sweet, Belgian chocolate.

Scones

$4.25

Earl grey, blackberry scones with a sweet lemon glaze.

Muffins

$4.25

A variety of flavors, baked fresh daily.

Quiche

$6.75

Mini quiche filled with fresh vegetables and gooey cheese.

Baklava Pistachio

$8.50

Sweet, flaky fillo dough filled with pistachios, honey, and spices.

Cookies

$4.50

Crispy, over-sized chocolate chip walnut cookie with a warm, gooey center.

Marble cake

$4.00Out of stock

A decadent cake made with premium, Belgium dark cacao.

Chocolate Mascarpone Brownies

$7.25

Orange cake

$8.00

Macaron

$3.00

Vegan Cinnamon Bun Bread

$5.25

Walnut Brownie

$5.50

Croissant ham and cheese

$8.00

DESSERT

Banana Pudding

$6.50

Creamy vanilla pudding layered between sliced bananas and Nilla wafers.

Tiramisu

$7.50

A delicate, layered, coffee-flavored dessert with a sweet mascarpone and cookie filling.

Lemon Tart

$8.50

Tres Leches

$7.50

Large Bowl Banana Pudding

$45.00

Cake Tiramisu

$9.50

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Chocolate Crunch Cake

$8.50

Caramel GF

$7.50

Fruit Tart

$7.50

Red Velvet

$8.50

Lemon Cream Croissant

$5.50

Profiterole

$7.50

Pecan Pumpkin pie

$7.50

Apple pie

$7.50

SANDWICHES

Prosciutto and Mozzarella

$10.50

Prosciutto di Parma and fresh mozzarella on a baked baguette.

Croissant Prosciutto Mozzarella

$9.50

Fresh prosciutto and mozzarella on a buttery croissant.

Ham and Cheese

$9.50

Gourmet ham (Jambon) and Swiss Gruyère cheese on a freshly baked baguette.

Chicken, Avocado, Bacon

$11.50

Prime chicken breast and fresh avocado with crispy bacon on a baguette.

Sunrise Morristown

$9.50

Whole egg, bacon, cheddar, house made avo mash

Caprese

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil on baguette.

Tuna

$10.00

Tuna, black pepper and lemon mayo, pickled onion, arugula, and organic olive oil on a multigrain sliced bread.

Vegan Eggplant

$9.50

Roasted eggplant, peppers, pickled onions, Kalamata olives, watercress and house-made hummus on multigrain bread.

Wild Salmon and Cream Cheese

$10.50

Fresh, smoked salmon and whipped cream cheese on a multigrain bread.

Egg White + Turkey Croissant

$9.50

Turkey, Gruyère, mayo with pickles and raspberry sauce

$12.95

Croque Monsieur

$9.50

SAVORY PIES

Spinach Pie

$7.50

Flaky fillo dough filled with feta cheese, spinach, and herbs.

Minced Meat Open Calzone

$7.50

Shepards Pie

$7.50

LOKL Pizza

$10.50

SOUP/SALAD

Greek Salad

$10.00

White Bean Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$7.50

Homemade soup of the day.

BREAKFAST

Greek Yogurt

$5.50

Thick, creamy, homemade Greek yogurt topped with honey and walnuts.

Overnight Oats

$5.75

Banana

$1.00

Yogurt Parf

$5.85

Avocado Toast

$7.00

COFFEE & TEA

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Rich, freshly-ground drip coffee.

DECAF Americano

$3.75

Two shots of rich, freshly-ground espresso mixed with hot water.

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Freshly-ground drip coffee brewed in crisp cold water.

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Nitro

$5.50

Rich cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Freshly-ground espresso topped with velvety steamed milk and microfoam.

Espresso

$3.25+

Two shots of rich, freshly-ground espresso.

Machiatto

$4.25

Two shots of freshly-ground espresso topped with a dollop of foam. Not served iced.

Cortado

$4.50

Freshly-ground espresso mixed with steamed milk.

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Latte

$4.75

Freshly-ground, rich espresso topped with velvety steamed milk.

Flat White

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Two shots of rich, freshly-ground espresso mixed with hot water.

Chai (Latte)

$4.75

Steeped black tea with bold chai spice blend and steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Rich, dark Belgian chocolate simmered in milk and topped with homemade whipped cream.

Fredo Cappuccino iced

$4.75

Two shots of espresso topped with cold, frothed milk.

Fredo Espresso iced

$4.75

Two shots of espresso blended iced and shaken.

Frape

$4.50

Smooth iced coffee topped with a layer of foam.

Mocha

$5.50

Espresso mixed with hot chocolate and steamed milk, topped with microfoam.

Greek Coffee

$4.50

Finely ground coffee boiled (not brewed) into an aromatic, delightfully bitter hot drink. Served Hot only.

Turkish Coffee

$4.50

Served Hot only.

Affogato

$5.75

A scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream topped with espresso.

Tea

$3.75

Selection of Smith Tea blends steeped in hot water.

Matcha (Latte)

$5.00

Matcha Freddo

$5.50

Chagaccino (With NO Espresso)

$4.50

Single Chaga

$3.00

Coffee box-12 cups

$28.00

Irish Coffee

$5.50

Cyclist Coffee

RUNAMOK-MAPLE

Ice Cream Pairing Collection Runamok Organic

$20.95

Maple syrup over pancakes is a natural but if you've never tried it over ice cream, prepare for your new favorite dessert. We tried nearly every type of ice cream flavor out there with each of our barrel-aged and infused syrups to come up with this collection of the best pairings. Contains: 60ml bottles of Cinnamon + Vanilla Infused Organic Maple Syrup, Cocoa Bean Infused Organic Maple Syrup, Coffee Infused Organic Maple Syrup and Rum Barrel-Aged Organic Maple Syrup

Cardamom Infused Maple Syrup 250 mL Runamok Organic

$17.95

So many great spices go well with maple syrup but cardamom is one of our favorites. We have made sure the spice shines through so you can add it to a cocktail or drizzle it over a favorite dish and taste just a bit of the cardamom. Serve it as a seasoning for curry or add it to frosting for a sophisticated turn.

Cinnamon Vanilla Infused Maple Syrup 250 mL Runamok Organic

$17.95

Why argue with a good thing? There is a reason why maple, vanilla and cinnamon are so often used together: they are delicious. We tested both the vanilla and cinnamon from numerous regions around the globe until we found the perfect balance of flavors. This syrup is great on just about everything: pancakes, desserts, ice cream, yogurt, cocktails. Our friend Harry likes to stir it into milk for a maple-milk treat.

Cheese Pairing Collection Runamok Organic

$20.95

Perhaps our greatest discovery with the infused, smoked and barrel-aged syrups is finding out how well they pair with cheese. We are constantly amazed at how the syrup brings out nuances we hadn't tasted before. Contains: 60ml bottles of Elderberry Infused Organic Maple Syrup, Smoked with Pecan Wood Organic Maple Syrup, Hibiscus Flower Infused Organic Maple Syrup and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Organic Maple Syrup

750mL Runamok Organic Sugarmaker's Cut Pure Maple Syrup

$28.95

This is the very best organic maple syrup of the season. Each run is sampled and when the flavor is at its peak our sugarmakers set it aside with a note: 'Reserve for Sugarmaker’s Cut'. It has always been what we give to our friends, our family and ‘those in the know.’ Now we offer it to you. This batch of Sugarmaker’s Cut is graded as: Grade A: Amber Color - Rich Taste

375mL Runamok Organic Sugarmaker's Cut Pure Maple Syrup

$17.95

This is the very best organic maple syrup of the season. Each run is sampled and when the flavor is at its peak our sugarmakers set it aside with a note: 'Reserve for Sugarmaker’s Cut'. It has always been what we give to our friends, our family and ‘those in the know.’ Now we offer it to you. This batch of Sugarmaker’s Cut is graded as: Grade A: Amber Color - Rich Taste

Sugarmaker’s Collection Gift box

$30.95

Thinking of giving a gift, but don’t know which flavor to choose? Well, these gift sets are meant for you. Each set represents a sampling of some of our favorite smoked, barrel-aged and infused maple syrups, packaged in an elegant gift box. A great stocking stuffer or hostess gift, each is scrumptious and unique, bringing a new kind of maple syrup, not only to the breakfast table but also as a cocktail mixer and an ingredient in recipes both sweet and savory.

Florida Orange Blossom Honey

$12.95

Hibiscus Flower Infused Honey

$12.95

High Plains Clover Honey

$12.95

WATER/BEVERAGE

AQUA PANNA 500ML

$3.50

Smooth spring water from Tuscany.

FIJI

$3.50

Natural, electrolyte-balanced artesian water.

Perrier 500mg

$3.50

Naturally carbonated mineral water from France.

ORANGINA

$3.75

A lightly carbonated, orange-flavored soda.

CAN Ginger Ale

$1.50

Ginger ale soft drink.

COCA COLA

$2.50

Zero-sugar, diet cola-flavored soft drink.

Snapple

$3.00

HONEST

$3.50

Pellegrino 500ml

$3.50

Evian

$2.75

Big Figi

$7.00

Orange juice

$3.50

Vit Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Lokl Cafe image
Lokl Cafe image

