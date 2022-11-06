750mL Runamok Organic Sugarmaker's Cut Pure Maple Syrup

$28.95

This is the very best organic maple syrup of the season. Each run is sampled and when the flavor is at its peak our sugarmakers set it aside with a note: 'Reserve for Sugarmaker’s Cut'. It has always been what we give to our friends, our family and ‘those in the know.’ Now we offer it to you. This batch of Sugarmaker’s Cut is graded as: Grade A: Amber Color - Rich Taste