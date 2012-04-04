- Home
Stoner's Pizza Joint Statesboro, GA
701 Piedmont Loop
Statesboro, GA 30458
Nation Wide Specials
- Stoner's Snack Attack$19.99
Large 14" One Topping and Small Stoner's Cheese Stix.
- Stoner's Super Deal$31.99
Get two large 14" specialties
- Treat Yourself$12.99
Small 10" Two Topping, 3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies and a Soda.
- 2 Really Big$39.99
2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings each, Cut into 12 slices each!
- The Blazer$28.99
Large 14" 2 topping, Pep-N-Rollie, Cinnamon Rolls and a 2 Liter.
Your Store Specials
- Inflation Buster$22.99
Large two topping pizza, order of breadsticks, 3 cookies and your choice of a 2 Liter
- Stoner's Baked Box$39.99
Really Big 5 topping pizza, 5 traditional wings, order of bread sticks and 6 cookies.
- Stoners Biggest Deal$109.99
4 large 14, unlimited topping pizzas, 20 wings, large cheesesticks, order of breadsticks, choice of 2 desserts and 4 two liters.
- Family Deal$32.99
Large 14' 5 topping pizza, 10 wings, and your choice of a 2 liter.
- Stoners Satisfied$49.99
Two large 14' unlimited toppings each, 10 wings, 6 cookies and your choice of a 2 liter.
- 5 Wing Lunch$7.99
5 wings, chips or breadsticks with your choice of soda.
Munchies
- Small Cheese Stix$7.00
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Large Cheese Stix$9.00
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Order of Bread Stix$6.50
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Pep-N-Rollie$8.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Garlic Knots$7.49
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- 2 Bread Stix$1.00
- Chips$2.00
Small Pizzas 10"
- Small Build Your Own$9.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Small Traditional Cheese$9.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Small Pepperoni$12.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Small Nice to Meat You$14.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small No Brainer Deluxe$14.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Buffalo Chicken$14.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Small BBQ Chicken$14.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Veggie$14.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Hawaiian$14.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Taco$14.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Small Italian Steak$14.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.99
Chicken, whole milk mozzarella cheese & crispy bacon over Stoner’s ranch sauce.
Large Pizzas 14"
- Large Build Your Own$12.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Large Traditional Cheese$12.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Large Pepperoni$14.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Large Nice to Meat You$18.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large No Brainer Deluxe$18.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Buffalo Chicken$18.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Large BBQ Chicken$18.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Veggie$18.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Hawaiian$18.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Taco$18.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Large Italian Steak$18.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.99
Chicken, whole milk mozzarella cheese & crispy bacon over Stoner’s ranch sauce.
Really Big Pizzas 18"
- Really Big Build Your Own$19.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Really Big Traditional Cheese$19.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Pepperoni$20.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Really Big Nice to Meat You$24.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big No Brainer Deluxe$24.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Buffalo Chicken$24.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Really Big BBQ Chicken$24.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Veggie$24.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Hawaiian$24.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Taco$24.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Really Big Italian Steak$24.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.99
Chicken, whole milk mozzarella cheese & crispy bacon over Stoner’s ranch sauce.
Jumbo Wings
- 5 Wing$7.99
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
- 10 Wing$13.99
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
- 5 Boneless Nugz$6.99
5 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.
- 10 Boneless Nugz$9.99
10 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Smoked buffalo chicken topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Served with Stoner's homemade ranch and your choice of chips or breadsticks.
- Chicken BLT$11.49
Smoked chicken topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Served with Stoner's homemade ranch and your choice of chips or breadsticks.
- Love & Meatballs$11.49
Meatballs smothered in Stoner's pizza sauce, aged Parmesan cheese and melted whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
- Italian Steak Sandwich$10.99
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Stromboli or Calzone
- Stromboli$10.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Small Calzone$9.99
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Large Calzone$13.99
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$10.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with bleu cheese.
Bowls
- Pack your Own Bowl$9.99
Let's get creative! You pick the toppings and we pack your bowl!
- Chicken Parmesan Bowl$9.99
Breaded boneless chicken over Stoner's pizza sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with a swirl of garlic and parmesan.
- White Rhino Bowl$9.99
Slow smoked chicken breast & onion over our signature homemade ranch sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.
- Pineapple Express Bowl$9.99
Slow Smoked chicken breast, onion, and pineapple over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.
Quality Greens
- House Salad
Diced tomato, whole-milk mozzarella & croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, with aged parmesan cheese & croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Meat Your Greens Salad
Diced tomato, slow-smoked chicken, ham, crispy bacon & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
- Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Sweet Stuff
- Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
- Sweet Stix$6.99
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cinnamon Rolls$6.99
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Stromboli$6.99
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Slice$4.99
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!
- Fudged Over Brownie$4.99
A brownie brick topped with warm fudge and creamy icing.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The BEST Pizza in Statesboro, GA!
701 Piedmont Loop, Statesboro, GA 30458