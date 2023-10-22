Sumn Thing Different LLC 412 Spring Garden Rd B
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Our food truck will serve breakfast and lunch. Every day there will be sumn different for our lunch menu on Sunday a soul food meal will be prepared. Panini sandwiches, wings, potato soup, shrimp and grits, burritos, potato breakfast bowls, and shrimp burgers and there's more.
Location
412 Spring Garden Road, Henderson, KY 42420
Gallery