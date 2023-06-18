Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunright Tea Studio - Sunnyvale

260 Reviews

$$

795 E El Camino Real

sunnyvale, CA 94087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$5.50

#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba.

Sunright Fruit Tea

Sunright Fruit Tea

$5.55

Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon orange slices

Mango Jasmine Tea

Mango Jasmine Tea

$5.55

Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea

Iced Drinks Menu

New Item

Peach Jasmine Tea

Peach Jasmine Tea

$5.75

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with our fresh white peach puree

Peach Frostie

Peach Frostie

$6.55

Fresh white peach ice blended and topped with our jasmine tea jelly

Watermelon Cooler

Watermelon Cooler

$5.75Out of stock

Fresh watermelon ice blended with our signature jasmine green tea

Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Pack)

Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Pack)

$19.95Out of stock

Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.

Cold Brew High Mountain Oolong Tea

Cold Brew High Mountain Oolong Tea

$6.95Out of stock

The highest quality organic High Mountain Oolong Tea leaves hand harvested from 1000 meters high mountains in Taiwan cold-brewed with Fiji Water to produce a vibrant green coloration and a taste that is fruity in flavor with a smooth honey finish.

Aged Lemon Black Tea

Aged Lemon Black Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Fresh lemon juice is squeezed into our aged black tea brew for a refreshing sweet and sour taste.

Aged Black Tea Cheese Foam

Aged Black Tea Cheese Foam

$5.50Out of stock

Aged black tea is topped with our delicate sweet and salty cheese foam to create a smooth and refined taste.

Aged Black Tea

Aged Black Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Aged black tea once brewed boasts a uniquely smokey aroma and a rich woody flavor.

Aged Milk Tea

Aged Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

A rich brew of our age black tea is stirred in with our signature house milk.

Aged Latte

Aged Latte

$5.30Out of stock

Fresh milk is poured over our aged black tea for a woody yet sweet taste.

Yakult Mango

Yakult Mango

$6.25

The classic Yakult drink is stirred in with our house-made Mango puree for a tart and fruity taste.

Yakult Strawberry

Yakult Strawberry

$6.25

Freshly blended strawberries are combined with the classic Yakult drink for a rich and sweet flavor.

Sunright Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$6.15

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with boba

Oreo Brûlée Boba Milk

Oreo Brûlée Boba Milk

$6.55

Creamy creme brûlée and crushed Oreos combined with sweetened fresh milk and served with boba

Creme Brûlée Boba Milk

Creme Brûlée Boba Milk

$6.45

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with creme brûlée foam & boba

Red Bean Boba Milk

Red Bean Boba Milk

$6.25

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with red bean and boba (Caffeine free)

Taro Boba Milk

Taro Boba Milk

$6.80

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with fresh taro and boba (Caffeine free)

Pudding Boba Milk

Pudding Boba Milk

$6.25

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)

Grass Jelly Boba Milk

Grass Jelly Boba Milk

$6.25

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with grass jelly and boba (Caffeine free)

Milk Tea

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$5.50

#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba.

Panda Milk Tea

Panda Milk Tea

$5.70Out of stock

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba

Ceylon Milk Tea

Ceylon Milk Tea

$5.15

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk

Cream Pudding Milk Tea

Cream Pudding Milk Tea

$5.80

Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding

Four Seasons Latte

Four Seasons Latte

$5.15

Four seasons tea combined with fresh milk to deliver a light and refreshing milk tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.55

Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea

Aged Milk Tea

Aged Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

A rich brew of our age black tea is stirred in with our signature house milk.

Aged Latte

Aged Latte

$5.30Out of stock

Fresh milk is poured over our aged black tea for a woody yet sweet taste.

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.15

Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk

Mango Green Milk Tea

Mango Green Milk Tea

$5.60

Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.80

Premium matcha imported from Japan combined with our four seasons tea and signature house milk

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea

Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.15

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.25

Premium matcha from Japan combined with four season oolong tea, layered with organic milk and fresh strawberries

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.80

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$5.20

Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso

Fruit Tea

Sunright Fruit Tea

Sunright Fruit Tea

$5.55

Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon orange slices

Peach Jasmine Tea

Peach Jasmine Tea

$5.75

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with our fresh white peach puree

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

$5.80

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices

Strawberry Jasmine Tea

Strawberry Jasmine Tea

$5.55

Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea

Mango Jasmine Tea

Mango Jasmine Tea

$5.55

Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea

Lemon Jasmine Tea

Lemon Jasmine Tea

$5.45

Fragrant jasmine tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices

Aged Lemon Black Tea

Aged Lemon Black Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Fresh lemon juice is squeezed into our aged black tea brew for a refreshing sweet and sour taste.

Yakult Green Tea

Yakult Green Tea

$6.25

Jasmine green tea mixed with real Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle

Yakult Lemon

Yakult Lemon

$6.25

Yakult yogurt and a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with fresh lemon slices *Caffeine Free

Yakult Orange

Yakult Orange

$6.25

Yakult yogurt added to freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with fresh orange slices * Caffeine Free

Yakult Grapefruit

Yakult Grapefruit

$6.25

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices

Yakult Strawberry

Yakult Strawberry

$6.25

Freshly blended strawberries are combined with the classic Yakult drink for a rich and sweet flavor.

Yakult Mango

Yakult Mango

$6.25

The classic Yakult drink is stirred in with our house-made Mango puree for a tart and fruity taste.

Cheese Foam

Ceylon Cheese

Ceylon Cheese

$5.35

Ceylon black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Jasmine Cheese

Jasmine Cheese

$5.35

Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Four Season Cheese

Four Season Cheese

$5.35

Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Oolong Cheese

Oolong Cheese

$5.35

Roasted oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

White Peach Oolong Cheese

White Peach Oolong Cheese

$5.35

Lightly flavored white peach oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Aged Black Tea Cheese Foam

Aged Black Tea Cheese Foam

$5.50Out of stock

Aged black tea is topped with our delicate sweet and salty cheese foam to create a smooth and refined taste.

Frosties

Peach Frostie

Peach Frostie

$6.55

Fresh white peach ice blended and topped with our jasmine tea jelly

Watermelon Cooler

Watermelon Cooler

$5.75Out of stock

Fresh watermelon ice blended with our signature jasmine green tea

Fresh Taro Frostie

Fresh Taro Frostie

$6.80

Ice blended fresh taro smoothie served with real taro

Matcha Red Bean Frostie

Matcha Red Bean Frostie

$6.80

Ice blended matcha smoothie coated with matcha brûlée and topped with sweet red bean

Mochi Matcha Frostie

Mochi Matcha Frostie

$6.99

Ice blended Matcha smoothie paired with our house-made mochi and topped with sweet red bean

Mango Frostie

Mango Frostie

$6.55

Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk and served with Jasmine tea jelly

Strawberry Frostie

Strawberry Frostie

$6.55

Ice blended fresh strawberries smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam

Grapefruit Frostie

Grapefruit Frostie

$6.55

Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice perfectly ice-blended served over a layer of our housemade sea salt cheese-foam, Caffeine-free.

Original Tea

Ceylon Black Tea

Ceylon Black Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed Ceylon tea is a leafy medium bodied tea with nutty flavor

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor

Four Seasons

Four Seasons

$4.50

Freshly brewed four seasons tea has a light, smooth and fragrant oolong flavor

Roasted Oolong Tea

Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed roasted oolong tea is extremely aromatic with a deep earthy flavor

Aged Black Tea

Aged Black Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Aged black tea once brewed boasts a uniquely smokey aroma and a rich woody flavor.

Coffee

Coconut Espresso Frostie

Coconut Espresso Frostie

$6.50Out of stock

Crafted using our house mix of coconut cream, whole milk, and espresso.

Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte

Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte

$6.75

House made brown sugar syrup drizzled into Califiafarms oat milk, topped with 2 shots of bluebird espresso and served with brown sugar boba.

Latte

Latte

$5.10

Made with 2 shot of Blue Bird Espresso and fresh milk

Americano

Americano

$4.15

Made with 2 shots of Blue Bird Espresso and water

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso

Brulee Latte with Oat Milk

Brûlée Oat Latte - Ceylon

Brûlée Oat Latte - Ceylon

$6.30

Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte - Jasmine

Brûlée Oat Latte - Jasmine

$6.30

Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte - Oolong

Brûlée Oat Latte - Oolong

$6.30

Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte- Four Seasons

Brûlée Oat Latte- Four Seasons

$6.30

Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte - Matcha

Brûlée Oat Latte - Matcha

$6.30

Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Kid's Menu

Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)

Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)

$5.20

Fresh strawberries, house made strawberry jam and milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba

Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)

Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)

$5.20

Premium ghirardelli chocolate, oreos and fresh milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba

Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)

Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)

$5.20

Sweet butterscotch Hokkaido cream ice blended with our signature house milk and topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba

Kid's Yakult Orange (16oz)

Kid's Yakult Orange (16oz)

$5.20

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices * Caffeine Free

Half Gallon (64oz) Bottle

Ceylon Milk Tea(64oz)

Ceylon Milk Tea(64oz)

$18.90
Oolong Milk Tea(64oz)

Oolong Milk Tea(64oz)

$18.90
Jasmine Milk Tea(64oz)

Jasmine Milk Tea(64oz)

$18.90
Sunright Fruit Tea(64oz)

Sunright Fruit Tea(64oz)

$20.74
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea(64oz)

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea(64oz)

$20.74
Ceylon Black Tea(64oz)

Ceylon Black Tea(64oz)

$16.80
Jasmine Green Tea(64oz)

Jasmine Green Tea(64oz)

$16.80
Roasted Oolong Tea(64oz)

Roasted Oolong Tea(64oz)

$16.80
Four Seasons Tea(64oz)

Four Seasons Tea(64oz)

$16.80

Sunright Merchandise

Water Bottle

Sunright Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Sunright Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$25.00

Hot Drinks Menu

Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk Mix

Hot - Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.45

Hot - Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

$5.85

Hot - Creme Brûlée Boba Milk

$5.85

Hot - Pudding Boba Milk

$5.65

Hot - Red Bean Boba Milk

$5.65

Hot - Taro Boba Milk

$5.85

Hot - Grass Jelly Boba Milk

$5.65

Hot Milk Tea

Hot - Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot - Panda Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot - Ceylon Milk Tea

$4.75

Hot - Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.75

Hot - Oolong Milk Tea

$4.75

Hot - Four Seasons Latte

$4.75

Hot - Matcha Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot - Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot - Taro Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot Original Tea

Hot - Jasmine Green Tea

$3.95

Hot - Ceylon Black Tea

$3.95

Hot - Roasted Oolong Tea

$3.95

Hot - Four Seasons Tea

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Shake 17 Times!

Website

Location

795 E El Camino Real, sunnyvale, CA 94087

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Sunright Tea Studio image
Sunright Tea Studio image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale
orange starNo Reviews
161 E El Camino Real Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Gumba's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,359
176 S Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
The Oxford
orange starNo Reviews
195 South Murphy Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave
orange starNo Reviews
151 South Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Shosha
orange starNo Reviews
141 S Murphy Av Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Mayan Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
139 S Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in sunnyvale

Gumba's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,359
176 S Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3507-FR - Sunnyvale
orange star4.1 • 78
598 East El Camino Real Sunnyvale, CA 94087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near sunnyvale
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston