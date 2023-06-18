Sunright Tea Studio - Sunnyvale
260 Reviews
$$
795 E El Camino Real
sunnyvale, CA 94087
Popular Items
Sunright Boba Milk Tea
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba.
Sunright Fruit Tea
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon orange slices
Mango Jasmine Tea
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
Iced Drinks Menu
New Item
Peach Jasmine Tea
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with our fresh white peach puree
Peach Frostie
Fresh white peach ice blended and topped with our jasmine tea jelly
Watermelon Cooler
Fresh watermelon ice blended with our signature jasmine green tea
Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Pack)
Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.
Cold Brew High Mountain Oolong Tea
The highest quality organic High Mountain Oolong Tea leaves hand harvested from 1000 meters high mountains in Taiwan cold-brewed with Fiji Water to produce a vibrant green coloration and a taste that is fruity in flavor with a smooth honey finish.
Aged Lemon Black Tea
Fresh lemon juice is squeezed into our aged black tea brew for a refreshing sweet and sour taste.
Aged Black Tea Cheese Foam
Aged black tea is topped with our delicate sweet and salty cheese foam to create a smooth and refined taste.
Aged Black Tea
Aged black tea once brewed boasts a uniquely smokey aroma and a rich woody flavor.
Aged Milk Tea
A rich brew of our age black tea is stirred in with our signature house milk.
Aged Latte
Fresh milk is poured over our aged black tea for a woody yet sweet taste.
Yakult Mango
The classic Yakult drink is stirred in with our house-made Mango puree for a tart and fruity taste.
Yakult Strawberry
Freshly blended strawberries are combined with the classic Yakult drink for a rich and sweet flavor.
Sunright Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with boba
Oreo Brûlée Boba Milk
Creamy creme brûlée and crushed Oreos combined with sweetened fresh milk and served with boba
Creme Brûlée Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with creme brûlée foam & boba
Red Bean Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with red bean and boba (Caffeine free)
Taro Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with fresh taro and boba (Caffeine free)
Pudding Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
Grass Jelly Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with grass jelly and boba (Caffeine free)
Milk Tea
Panda Milk Tea
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
Ceylon Milk Tea
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
Cream Pudding Milk Tea
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
Four Seasons Latte
Four seasons tea combined with fresh milk to deliver a light and refreshing milk tea
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea
Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Mango Green Milk Tea
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
Matcha Milk Tea
Premium matcha imported from Japan combined with our four seasons tea and signature house milk
Matcha Oolong Milk Tea
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
Oolong Milk Tea
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk
Strawberry Matcha Latte
Premium matcha from Japan combined with four season oolong tea, layered with organic milk and fresh strawberries
Taro Milk Tea
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro
Thai Milk Tea
Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk
White Peach Oolong Milk Tea
Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk
Coffee Oolong Milk Tea
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso
Fruit Tea
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
Strawberry Jasmine Tea
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Lemon Jasmine Tea
Fragrant jasmine tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices
Yakult Green Tea
Jasmine green tea mixed with real Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle
Yakult Lemon
Yakult yogurt and a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with fresh lemon slices *Caffeine Free
Yakult Orange
Yakult yogurt added to freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with fresh orange slices * Caffeine Free
Yakult Grapefruit
Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
Cheese Foam
Ceylon Cheese
Ceylon black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Jasmine Cheese
Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Four Season Cheese
Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Oolong Cheese
Roasted oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
White Peach Oolong Cheese
Lightly flavored white peach oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Frosties
Fresh Taro Frostie
Ice blended fresh taro smoothie served with real taro
Matcha Red Bean Frostie
Ice blended matcha smoothie coated with matcha brûlée and topped with sweet red bean
Mochi Matcha Frostie
Ice blended Matcha smoothie paired with our house-made mochi and topped with sweet red bean
Mango Frostie
Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk and served with Jasmine tea jelly
Strawberry Frostie
Ice blended fresh strawberries smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam
Grapefruit Frostie
Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice perfectly ice-blended served over a layer of our housemade sea salt cheese-foam, Caffeine-free.
Original Tea
Ceylon Black Tea
Freshly brewed Ceylon tea is a leafy medium bodied tea with nutty flavor
Jasmine Green Tea
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor
Four Seasons
Freshly brewed four seasons tea has a light, smooth and fragrant oolong flavor
Roasted Oolong Tea
Freshly brewed roasted oolong tea is extremely aromatic with a deep earthy flavor
Coffee
Coconut Espresso Frostie
Crafted using our house mix of coconut cream, whole milk, and espresso.
Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte
House made brown sugar syrup drizzled into Califiafarms oat milk, topped with 2 shots of bluebird espresso and served with brown sugar boba.
Latte
Made with 2 shot of Blue Bird Espresso and fresh milk
Americano
Made with 2 shots of Blue Bird Espresso and water
Brulee Latte with Oat Milk
Brûlée Oat Latte - Ceylon
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brûlée Oat Latte - Jasmine
Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brûlée Oat Latte - Oolong
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brûlée Oat Latte- Four Seasons
Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brûlée Oat Latte - Matcha
Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Kid's Menu
Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)
Fresh strawberries, house made strawberry jam and milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba
Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)
Premium ghirardelli chocolate, oreos and fresh milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba
Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)
Sweet butterscotch Hokkaido cream ice blended with our signature house milk and topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba
Kid's Yakult Orange (16oz)
Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices * Caffeine Free
Half Gallon (64oz) Bottle
Sunright Merchandise
Water Bottle
Hot Drinks Menu
Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk Mix
Hot Milk Tea
