  • Supreme Barbeque & AunTeaBoba - 8821 Woodyard Rd, Clinton MD
A map showing the location of Supreme Barbeque & AunTeaBoba 8821 Woodyard Rd, Clinton MDView gallery

Supreme Barbeque & AunTeaBoba 8821 Woodyard Rd, Clinton MD

No reviews yet

8821 Woodyard Road

Clinton, MD 20735

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Beef Brisket
Pork Ribs

AunTea's Favorites

Halo Halo Smoothie

$7.00

Buko Pan Dan Milk Tea

$6.25
Black Mix Milk Tea

$5.50
Sweet Milk Tea

$5.50
Cereal Milk Tea

$5.75
Taro Milk Tea

$5.75
Strawberry Matcha Tea

$5.75
Tiramisu Milk Tea

$5.25
Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.50
Rose Milk Tea

$5.50
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.25
Tiger Stripe Milk Tea

$5.75
Coconut Milk Tea

$5.75

Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea

$4.75

Teas

Dark Roast Oolong Tea

$4.75

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.75

Oolong Tea

$4.75

Earl Grey Tea

$4.75

Genmaicha Tea

$4.75

Green Tea

$4.75

Rose Tea

$4.75

Jade Tea

$4.75

Jasmine Tea

$4.75

Black Tea

$4.75

Ceylon Black Tea

$4.75

Assam Tea

$4.75

Milk Teas

Thai Tea

$5.50

Green Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.75

Mango Milk Tea

$5.50

Lychee Milk Tea

$5.50

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.50

Fruit Teas

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.25

Mango Fruit Tea

$5.25

Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.25

Honey Dew Fruit Tea

$5.25

Green Apple Fruit Tea

$5.25

Dragonfruit Fruit Tea

$5.25

Passionfruit Fruit Tea

$5.25

Peach Lemon Fruit Tea

$5.25

Red Guava Fruit Tea

$5.25

Slush & Smoothies

Taro Smoothie

$6.00

Cotton Candy Smoothie

$5.75

Strawberry/Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50

Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.25

Matcha Smoothie

$5.75

Strawberry/Mango Slush

$6.00

Strawberry Marble

$6.25

Mango Marble

$6.75

Oreo Smoothie

$6.00

Thai Smoothie

$5.75

Watermelon Slush

$5.50

Strawberry Slush

$5.75

Mango Slush

$5.75

Red Guava Slush

$5.25

Pina Colada Slush

$6.00

Avocado Smoothie

$6.25Out of stock

Red Bean Smoothie

$6.00

Auntea's Snacks

Popcorn Chicken

$7.99Out of stock
Lumpia Shanghai

$8.99

Veggie Lumpia

$8.99

Meats & Fish (A La Carte)

Pork Ribs

$9.50+
Smoked Chicken

$6.00+
Jerk Chicken

$7.00+
Beef Brisket

$11.50+
Italian Sausage

$9.00+

Italian Sausage Served By The Pound or Half Pound

Pulled Meat

$10.00+

Riblets

$10.50
Smoked Wings

$7.00+
Supreme's World Famous Turkey Leg

$10.00Out of stock
Fried Fish

$9.50

Tilapia (2piece) Whiting (3piece) Catfish (3piece)

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

4 Piece Crispy Chicken Tenders

Combo Specials

Lunch Special Includes 1 Small Side and Drink

Smoked Wings (5 pc) Combo Special

$10.50

Pulled Meat Sandwich Combo Special

$10.50

Beef Brisket Sandwich Combo Special

$13.00

Choice of Fish Combo Special

$13.00

1/4 Rack Ribs Combo Special

$13.00

Half Jerk Chicken Combo Special

$15.00

2 Meat Combo Special

$18.00

Jumbo Chicken Leg Quarter

$6.99

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.75+
French Fries

$3.75+

Potato Salad

$3.75+
Green Beans

$3.75+
Collard Greens

$3.75+
BBQ Beans

$3.75+
Seasoned Rice

$3.75+

White Rice

$3.75+
Sweet Butter Corn

$3.75+
Cole Slaw

$3.75+
Candied Yams

$3.75+
Pork Rinds

$4.00

Family Feast Meals

Pork Rib Family Feast Meal

$62.00

1 1/2 Slabs, 2 Quart Sides

Chicken Family Feast Meal

$36.00

1 1/2 Whole Chicken, 2 Large Sides

Jerk Chicken Family Feast Meal

$37.00

1 1/2 Jerk Whole Chicken, 2 Large Sides

3 Pound Mix Meat Family Feast Meal

$68.50

1 whole chicken + 1lb Beef Brisket + Half Rack Ribs or 1lb of any pulled meat, 2 Quart Sides

Beef Brisket Family Feast Meal

$69.50

Family Feast 3lb Brisket Meal includes 2 Large Sides and Bread

Sandwiches (SANDWICH ONLY)

Pulled Meat Sandwiches

$8.00
Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Baked Goods

Ube Cake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Rum Cake

$27.00+

House Made Slices & Whole Rum Cakes

Pecan Pie

$3.00+

House Made Slices & Whole Pecan Pies

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.00+Out of stock

House Made Slices & Whole Sweet Potato Pies

Sweet Potato Bread

$1.00

Corn Bread

$1.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Beverages

Bottled Beverages

$2.50

Extra BBQ Sauces

Sweet and Mild House Sauce

$0.50+

Southern Sweet Sauce (Vinegar Base)

$0.50+

Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$0.50+

Managers Special

LIMITED OFFER! (1 use per order)

Manager Special

$54.00

1 PER ORDER (2 FULL RACKS)

THANKSGIVING TURKEY PRE-ORDER

SMOKED TURKEY

$75.00

JERK TURKEY

$80.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Your Spot For BBQ and BOBA

Location

8821 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

