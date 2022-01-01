Surf Woburn Surf Woburn
No reviews yet
300 Mishawum Road
Woburn, MA 01801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Calamari
Parmesan cheese and cherry-pepper vinaigrette, and marinara
Chourico Braised Mussels
Mussels braised in a white wine broth with crushed red pepper, chourico sausage, tomato, garlic, herbs, and butter; served with grilled ciabatta for dipping.
Crispy Dragon Shrimp
Quick fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy sambal sauce with toasted peanuts and chopped cilantro.
Crispy Green Beans
togarashi spice, wasabi ranch dipping sauce
Crispy Shrimp Steamed Buns
Crispy fried shrimp tossed with sweet & spicy dragon sauce, with bibb lettuce in steamed buns
Edamame
Edamame toasted sesame oil and black truffle salt.
Fried Crab Cakes
Crab crakes made from jumbo lump crab. Crispy fried and served with coleslaw and Louis sauce.
Jalapeno & Bacon wrapped Scallops
Sweet tamari, pineapple chili sauce
Sauteed Sea Scallops
Sea Scallops sauteed with pancettta, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive relish, white wine, cream, and butter; served on grilled ciabatta.
Slow Braised Slab Bacon Steamed Buns
honey chipotle bbq sauce, coleslaw, bibb lettuce
Soup / Salads
Clam Chowder
Made with fresh clams, bacon, cream, and butter.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad
Fried Brussels sprouts, arugula, toasted pistachios, and toasted ciabatta crumbs, tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.
Fried Tomato & Bacon Salad
Fried tomatoes & crispy bacon with mixed greens, and a creamy cracked pepper-Parmesan dressing and shaved parmesan cheese.
Surf Salad
Mixed greens with red bell pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber, radish, and carrot; dressed with tamari-ginger vinaigrette.
SIDE Surf Salad
SIDE Tomato Bacon Salad
SIDE Brussels Caesar
Sushi Bar
California Roll
Sesame rice, avocado, and cucumber maki; topped with spicy snow crab salad, wasabi mayo, and yuzu tobiko.
Crab Rangoon Maki
cream cheese crab salad, scallions, cucumber, pineapple chili sauce, wonton crisps, furikake
Crispy Garlic & Tuna Maki
Tuna loin, garlic chips, wasabi, Japanese mayo, and avocado maki; topped with salmon sashimi, spicy mayo, orange tobiko, and micro cilantro.
Dynamite Roll
Sesame rice, tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber maki; Topped with spicy snow crab, orange tobiko with sweet tamari.
Hula Dancer
Tempura shrimp, avocado, and cream cheese maki; topped with wakame, sweet tamari and spicy mayo.
Lobster Maki
Asparagus and scallion maki; tempura fried, then topped with warm buttered lobster, truffle mayo and yuzu tobiko.
Smoked Philly Roll
Wakame, cream cheese, scallions and avocado topped with pastrami smoked salmon, umami mayo, sweet tamari.
Red Dragon
Spicy tuna and cucumber maki; topped with tuna sashimi, spicy mayo, sriracha.
Spicy Salmon
Salmon loin, sriracha, and cucumber maki; topped with salmon sashimi, avocado, kosho mayo, orange tobiko.
Tataki Maki
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, togarashi spiced tuna, spicy tomato salad.
Umami Veggie Maki
Cucumber and sweet potato maki with sesame rice, garlic chips, scallion and spicy mayo; topped with avocado, sweet tamari and yuzu tobiko.
Wicked Tuna
Tuna loin, avocado and cucumber maki; topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, sweet tamari, orange tobiko, and micro cilantro.
Cucumber Roll
Sesame rice and cucumber maki
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna Sashimi
3 ounces of thin sliced raw tuna served with wasabi and pickled ginger
Salmon Sashimi
3 ounces of thin sliced raw salmon served with wasabi and pickled ginger
Yellowtail Sashimi
Tuna Nigiri
3 oz of raw Tuna, sliced & served on formed sushi rice with a small dot of wasabi.
Salmon Nigiri
3 oz of raw Salmon, sliced & served on formed sushi rice with a small dot of wasabi.
Yellowtail Nigiri
Raw Bar
Alaskan King Crab Cocktail
5 oz of split, in shell, Alaskan King Crab served with cocktail sauce.
Beet and Avocado Poke
Lobster Cocktail
Shucked 1 1/4 lb lobster served with cocktail sauce and horseradish.
Shrimp Cocktail
Per shrimp (1), served with cocktail sauce and horseradish.
Smoked Salmon
ITEM IS PER OUNCE. 1 oz of Smoked Salmon served with horseradish cream sauce, capers, red onions and crostinis.
Smoked Trout
ITEM IS PER OUNCE. 1 oz of Smoked Trout served with horseradish cream sauce, capers, red onions and crostinis.
Tuna Poke
Yellowfin tuna tossed in our ginger-tamari poke dressing with scallion, avocado, sweet onion, and toasted macadamia; topped with wasabi mayo and spicy mayo; served with tortilla chips.
Wakame Salad
With scallion curls and carrots.
Entrees
Baked Seafood Trio
Haddock, scallops, and shrimp baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.
Baked Haddock
Haddock baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.
Baked Scallop
Scallops baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.
Baked Shrimp
Shrimp baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.
Korean BBQ Scallops
Pan seared scallops with wasabi mashed potatoes, stir-fried French green beans, sweet chili cream, and a Korean BBQ sauce.
Buttermilk Chicken
Pan-fried buttermilk chicken breasts served with chive mashed potatoes, buttered broccoli, and pan sauce.
Filet
Grilled 8 oz. filet with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and demi-glace.
Fish & Chips
Haddock fillet fried in our crispy tempura batter; served with coleslaw and fries.
Fisherman's Platter
Haddock, shrimp, scallops, and sweet clams lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.
Fried Clam Platter
Sweet clams lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.
Fried Scallop Platter
Scallops lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.
Fried Shrimp Platter
Shrimp lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.
Lobster & Filet
Grilled 8 oz Filet and warm buttered 1 1/4 lb lobster with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and demi-glace.
Lobster Kristina
Steamed and shucked 1 1/4 lb native lobster, flambeed with cognac, lobster stock, chives, cream, and butter; served with jasmine rice and grilled asparagus.
Miso Salmon
Seared marinated miso salmon served on a sesame-jasmine rice cake with seared asparagus and shiitake mushrooms and ponzu sauce.
Roasted Haddock
Roasted haddock served with lobster mashed and Nantucket pan sauce (white wine butter sauce with cornichon, red onion, red peppers, and crispy bacon.
Rstd Haddock (No Lobster)
Scallops & Filet
Grilled 8 oz. Filet and seared Sea Scallops with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and demi-glace.
Sesame Seared Tuna
Yellowfin tuna served with wasabi mashed potatoes, tempura carrots, maple-tamari reduction, and scallion oil.
Shrimp & Filet
Grilled 8 oz. Filet and grilled Shrimp with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and demi-glace.
Tuscan Shrimp
seared shrimp, toasty garlic, zuchinni, cherry peppers, olives, olive oil, marinara, linguini, parmesan cheese.
Fried Tacos
3 Flour tortillas topped with fried haddock, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro
Blackened Tacos
3 Flour tortillas topped with blackened haddock, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro
Tofu Tacos
3 Flour tortillas topped with fried tofu, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro
Surf Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 lb charbroiled brisket and chuck blend, topped with cheddar cheese and cherrywood smoked bacon, served on a griddle brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion
Hot Lobster Roll
Hot buttered lobster on a griddled brioche roll.
Cold Lobster Roll
traditional style with mayo, celery, and lobster on a griddled brioche bun.
Fish & Chips Sandwich
tempura fried haddock, bay sauce, pickles
Pastrami Smoked Salmon BLT
Cherrywood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough bread.
Shrimp Burger
Our house ginger scallion shrimp cake, miso-sriracha aoili, cabbage slaw, on buttered potato bun.
Sides
Side Avocado
Side Broccoli
Side Fries
Side Green Beans
Side Grill Asparagus
Side Guacamole
Side Lobster Kristina Sauce
Side Lobster Mashed
Side Marinara
Side of Chive Mash
Side Of Cole Slaw
Side of Sweet Pot Fries
Side of Tempura Carrots
Side Parm Peppercorn Dress
Side Ponzu
Side Rice
Side Sambal
Side Shrimp Chips
Side Wasabi Mash
Kids
Kids Linguini
Served with Marinara or butter with garlic bread and Parmesan cheese.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Tempura fried white meat chicken breast, French fries, and coleslaw.
Kids Cheeseburger
Topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Served with French fries.
Kids Buttermilk Chicken
Choice of simply grilled or pan fried chicken with pan gravy, French fries, and buttered broccoli.
Kids Fried Haddock
Choice of Haddock baked with house crumbs or Tempura fried. Served with French fries and buttered broccoli.
Kids Baked Haddock
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
300 Mishawum Road, Woburn, MA 01801