Main picView gallery

Surf Woburn Surf Woburn

review star

No reviews yet

300 Mishawum Road

Woburn, MA 01801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Clam Chowder
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad
Blackened Tacos

Starters

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Parmesan cheese and cherry-pepper vinaigrette, and marinara

Chourico Braised Mussels

Chourico Braised Mussels

$16.00

Mussels braised in a white wine broth with crushed red pepper, chourico sausage, tomato, garlic, herbs, and butter; served with grilled ciabatta for dipping.

Crispy Dragon Shrimp

Crispy Dragon Shrimp

$15.00

Quick fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy sambal sauce with toasted peanuts and chopped cilantro.

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$10.00

togarashi spice, wasabi ranch dipping sauce

Crispy Shrimp Steamed Buns

Crispy Shrimp Steamed Buns

$12.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed with sweet & spicy dragon sauce, with bibb lettuce in steamed buns

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Edamame toasted sesame oil and black truffle salt.

Fried Crab Cakes

Fried Crab Cakes

$18.00

Crab crakes made from jumbo lump crab. Crispy fried and served with coleslaw and Louis sauce.

Jalapeno & Bacon wrapped Scallops

Jalapeno & Bacon wrapped Scallops

$19.00

Sweet tamari, pineapple chili sauce

Sauteed Sea Scallops

Sauteed Sea Scallops

$18.00

Sea Scallops sauteed with pancettta, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive relish, white wine, cream, and butter; served on grilled ciabatta.

Slow Braised Slab Bacon Steamed Buns

Slow Braised Slab Bacon Steamed Buns

$12.00

honey chipotle bbq sauce, coleslaw, bibb lettuce

Soup / Salads

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$11.00

Made with fresh clams, bacon, cream, and butter.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fried Brussels sprouts, arugula, toasted pistachios, and toasted ciabatta crumbs, tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.

Fried Tomato & Bacon Salad

Fried Tomato & Bacon Salad

$12.00

Fried tomatoes & crispy bacon with mixed greens, and a creamy cracked pepper-Parmesan dressing and shaved parmesan cheese.

Surf Salad

Surf Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with red bell pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber, radish, and carrot; dressed with tamari-ginger vinaigrette.

SIDE Surf Salad

$4.50

SIDE Tomato Bacon Salad

$6.00

SIDE Brussels Caesar

$6.00

Sushi Bar

California Roll

California Roll

$19.00

Sesame rice, avocado, and cucumber maki; topped with spicy snow crab salad, wasabi mayo, and yuzu tobiko.

Crab Rangoon Maki

Crab Rangoon Maki

$19.00

cream cheese crab salad, scallions, cucumber, pineapple chili sauce, wonton crisps, furikake

Crispy Garlic & Tuna Maki

Crispy Garlic & Tuna Maki

$18.00

Tuna loin, garlic chips, wasabi, Japanese mayo, and avocado maki; topped with salmon sashimi, spicy mayo, orange tobiko, and micro cilantro.

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$20.00

Sesame rice, tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber maki; Topped with spicy snow crab, orange tobiko with sweet tamari.

Hula Dancer

Hula Dancer

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, and cream cheese maki; topped with wakame, sweet tamari and spicy mayo.

Lobster Maki

Lobster Maki

$20.00

Asparagus and scallion maki; tempura fried, then topped with warm buttered lobster, truffle mayo and yuzu tobiko.

Smoked Philly Roll

Smoked Philly Roll

$18.00

Wakame, cream cheese, scallions and avocado topped with pastrami smoked salmon, umami mayo, sweet tamari.

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$18.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber maki; topped with tuna sashimi, spicy mayo, sriracha.

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$16.00

Salmon loin, sriracha, and cucumber maki; topped with salmon sashimi, avocado, kosho mayo, orange tobiko.

Tataki Maki

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, togarashi spiced tuna, spicy tomato salad.

Umami Veggie Maki

Umami Veggie Maki

$13.00

Cucumber and sweet potato maki with sesame rice, garlic chips, scallion and spicy mayo; topped with avocado, sweet tamari and yuzu tobiko.

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna

$19.00

Tuna loin, avocado and cucumber maki; topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, sweet tamari, orange tobiko, and micro cilantro.

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Sesame rice and cucumber maki

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00
Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

3 ounces of thin sliced raw tuna served with wasabi and pickled ginger

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$12.00

3 ounces of thin sliced raw salmon served with wasabi and pickled ginger

Yellowtail Sashimi

$14.00
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$14.00

3 oz of raw Tuna, sliced & served on formed sushi rice with a small dot of wasabi.

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$12.00

3 oz of raw Salmon, sliced & served on formed sushi rice with a small dot of wasabi.

Yellowtail Nigiri

$14.00

Raw Bar

Alaskan King Crab Cocktail

Alaskan King Crab Cocktail

$36.00

5 oz of split, in shell, Alaskan King Crab served with cocktail sauce.

Beet and Avocado Poke

$12.00
Lobster Cocktail

Lobster Cocktail

$34.00

Shucked 1 1/4 lb lobster served with cocktail sauce and horseradish.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00

Per shrimp (1), served with cocktail sauce and horseradish.

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

ITEM IS PER OUNCE. 1 oz of Smoked Salmon served with horseradish cream sauce, capers, red onions and crostinis.

Smoked Trout

Smoked Trout

$4.00

ITEM IS PER OUNCE. 1 oz of Smoked Trout served with horseradish cream sauce, capers, red onions and crostinis.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$20.00

Yellowfin tuna tossed in our ginger-tamari poke dressing with scallion, avocado, sweet onion, and toasted macadamia; topped with wasabi mayo and spicy mayo; served with tortilla chips.

Wakame Salad

$8.00

With scallion curls and carrots.

Entrees

Baked Seafood Trio

Baked Seafood Trio

$30.00

Haddock, scallops, and shrimp baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$30.00

Haddock baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Baked Scallop

Baked Scallop

$34.00

Scallops baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Baked Shrimp

Baked Shrimp

$30.00

Shrimp baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Korean BBQ Scallops

Korean BBQ Scallops

$34.00

Pan seared scallops with wasabi mashed potatoes, stir-fried French green beans, sweet chili cream, and a Korean BBQ sauce.

Buttermilk Chicken

Buttermilk Chicken

$26.00

Pan-fried buttermilk chicken breasts served with chive mashed potatoes, buttered broccoli, and pan sauce.

Filet

Filet

$42.00

Grilled 8 oz. filet with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and demi-glace.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Haddock fillet fried in our crispy tempura batter; served with coleslaw and fries.

Fisherman's Platter

Fisherman's Platter

$35.00

Haddock, shrimp, scallops, and sweet clams lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.

Fried Clam Platter

$35.00

Sweet clams lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.

Fried Scallop Platter

$34.00

Scallops lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.

Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Shrimp lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.

Lobster & Filet

Lobster & Filet

$68.00

Grilled 8 oz Filet and warm buttered 1 1/4 lb lobster with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and demi-glace.

Lobster Kristina

Lobster Kristina

$42.00

Steamed and shucked 1 1/4 lb native lobster, flambeed with cognac, lobster stock, chives, cream, and butter; served with jasmine rice and grilled asparagus.

Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$31.00

Seared marinated miso salmon served on a sesame-jasmine rice cake with seared asparagus and shiitake mushrooms and ponzu sauce.

Roasted Haddock

Roasted Haddock

$32.00

Roasted haddock served with lobster mashed and Nantucket pan sauce (white wine butter sauce with cornichon, red onion, red peppers, and crispy bacon.

Rstd Haddock (No Lobster)

$25.00
Scallops & Filet

Scallops & Filet

$51.00

Grilled 8 oz. Filet and seared Sea Scallops with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and demi-glace.

Sesame Seared Tuna

Sesame Seared Tuna

$34.00

Yellowfin tuna served with wasabi mashed potatoes, tempura carrots, maple-tamari reduction, and scallion oil.

Shrimp & Filet

Shrimp & Filet

$48.00

Grilled 8 oz. Filet and grilled Shrimp with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and demi-glace.

Tuscan Shrimp

Tuscan Shrimp

$28.00

seared shrimp, toasty garlic, zuchinni, cherry peppers, olives, olive oil, marinara, linguini, parmesan cheese.

Fried Tacos

Fried Tacos

$17.00

3 Flour tortillas topped with fried haddock, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro

Blackened Tacos

Blackened Tacos

$17.00

3 Flour tortillas topped with blackened haddock, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro

Tofu Tacos

Tofu Tacos

$17.00

3 Flour tortillas topped with fried tofu, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro

Surf Bacon Cheeseburger

Surf Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

1/2 lb charbroiled brisket and chuck blend, topped with cheddar cheese and cherrywood smoked bacon, served on a griddle brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion

Hot Lobster Roll

Hot Lobster Roll

$34.00

Hot buttered lobster on a griddled brioche roll.

Cold Lobster Roll

Cold Lobster Roll

$34.00

traditional style with mayo, celery, and lobster on a griddled brioche bun.

Fish & Chips Sandwich

Fish & Chips Sandwich

$16.00

tempura fried haddock, bay sauce, pickles

Pastrami Smoked Salmon BLT

Pastrami Smoked Salmon BLT

$16.00

Cherrywood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough bread.

Shrimp Burger

$17.00

Our house ginger scallion shrimp cake, miso-sriracha aoili, cabbage slaw, on buttered potato bun.

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$4.50
Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$4.50

Side Grill Asparagus

$6.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Lobster Kristina Sauce

$1.50

Side Lobster Mashed

$14.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side of Chive Mash

$4.50

Side Of Cole Slaw

$3.50

Side of Sweet Pot Fries

$7.00

Side of Tempura Carrots

$4.50

Side Parm Peppercorn Dress

$1.50

Side Ponzu

$1.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.50

Side Sambal

$1.00

Side Shrimp Chips

$1.50

Side Wasabi Mash

$4.50

Kids

Kids Linguini

Kids Linguini

$7.00

Served with Marinara or butter with garlic bread and Parmesan cheese.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Tempura fried white meat chicken breast, French fries, and coleslaw.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Served with French fries.

Kids Buttermilk Chicken

Kids Buttermilk Chicken

$12.00

Choice of simply grilled or pan fried chicken with pan gravy, French fries, and buttered broccoli.

Kids Fried Haddock

Kids Fried Haddock

$12.00

Choice of Haddock baked with house crumbs or Tempura fried. Served with French fries and buttered broccoli.

Kids Baked Haddock

$12.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Flourless chocolate cake layered with with chocolate mousse and topped in chocolate ganache.

Tall Cake Chocolate

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 Mishawum Road, Woburn, MA 01801

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sam Walker's American Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1 Rainin Road Woburn, MA 01801
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - Virtual Kitchen- Delivery Only
orange starNo Reviews
3 Sullivan Street Woburn, MA 01801
View restaurantnext
Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
237 Main St Stoneham, MA 02180
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 3010 - Stoneham Dual
orange starNo Reviews
190 Main Street Stoneham, MA 02180
View restaurantnext
swissbakers - Reading
orange star4.4 • 231
32 Lincoln St Reading, MA 01867
View restaurantnext
The Gyro Spot - Stoneham
orange starNo Reviews
62 Montvale Ave Stoneham, MA 02180
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woburn

b.good - Woburn
orange star4.3 • 2,386
4 Cummings Park Dr Woburn, MA 01801
View restaurantnext
The Dog House Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 260
434 Main St Woburn, MA 01801
View restaurantnext
Pintxo Pincho Tapas Bar
orange star4.5 • 184
385 Main St Woburn, MA 01801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woburn
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston