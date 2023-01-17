Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi and Wasabi

review star

No reviews yet

5895 Kanan Rd

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Chicken Teriyaki (White Meat)Bowl

Hot Appetizers

Baked Real Lobster

$19.95

Beef Gyoza

$8.50

Brown Rice (Small)

$4.00

Brown Rice (XLarge)

$11.00

Chicken Karaage

$10.95

Deep Fried Dark Meat Chkcken w/Teriyaki

Creamy Jalapeno w/Spicy Mayo/Eel Sauce

$11.95

Crunch Mushroom w/Spicy Mayo/Eel Sauce

$11.95

Edamame

$3.95

Fried Tofu with Ponzu Sauce

$8.50

Garlic Edamame

$6.95

Green Mussel Special

$11.95

Ika Geso(Fried squid legs) with Ponzu Sauce

$8.50

Fried squid legs with Ponzu Sauce

Miso Soup (Small)

$3.00

Miso Soup (XLarge)

$9.00

Rice (Small)

$3.00

Rice (Xlarge)

$9.99

Shishito Pepper w/Bonito Flakes

$8.50

Shrimp Tempura (5Pcs)

$8.95

5pcs

Shrimp&Vegetable Tempura

$10.95

Shrimp(3pcs) Vegatable(4pcs)

Soft Shell Crab with Ponzu Sauce

$9.95

Spicy Tuna Biscuit

$12.95

Spicy Tuna Crunch on Wonton Skin

$11.95

Vegetable Tempura (7pcs)

$9.50

7pcs

Yellowtail Collar with Ponzu Sauce

$11.95

Cold Appetizers

Salmon Wrap

$16.95

6pcs thin slice salmon with avocado, lime, yuzu ponzu sauce

Truffle Snapper

$17.95

6pcs thin slice balck snapper with truffle oil, truffle salt, and yuzu ponzu sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno Carpaccio

$18.95

6pcs thin slice yellowtail and jalapeno with yuzu ponzu sauce

Crispy Albacore

$18.95

6pcs thin slice albacore with fried red onion and garlic ponzu sauce

Garlic Albacore

$18.95

6pcs thin slice albacore with baked garlic, jalapeno, and garlic ponzu sauce

Yuzu Kanpachi

$18.95

6pcs thin slice amberjack with yuzu kosho, sea salt and yuzu ponzu sauce

Blue Fin Tuna Carpaccio

$18.95

6pcs thin slice blue fin tuna with tobiko, olive oil, and yuzu ponzu sauce

Assorted Ceviche

$18.95

Chopped assorted fish with red onion, jalapeno, yuzu sauce with 4pcs wonton skin

Uni Carpaccio

$29.95

6pcs thin slice sea scallop with sea urchin on top with tobiko, yuzu juice, balsamic vinaigrette, truffle oil

SALADS

Garden Salad

$3.95

Ginger Dressing

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Cucumber with seaweed

Seaweed Salad

$9.50

Marinated seaweed w/ cucumber

Tofu Salad

$12.95

Fried tofu served with mixed greens and ginger dressing

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.50

Baked salmon skin served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing

Crab Salad

$14.50

Imitation crabmeat served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing

Octopus Salad

$14.50

Octopus served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing

Spicy Tuna Salad

$14.50

Spicy tuna served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing

Pepper Seared Tuna Salad

$15.95

Seared tuna served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing

Seared Albacore Salad

$15.95

Seared albacore served with mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing

Alaskan Salad

$15.95

Baked salmon, imitation crabmeat served with mixed greens, seaweed & ginger dressing

Atkin`s Wrap

$17.95

Tuna, albacore and salmon mixed with avocado, cucumber, scallions, gobo and smelt egg served with fresh iceberg lettuce, marinated seaweed and ginger dressing

House Special Salad

$19.95

Assorted chefs selection of 7 sashimi served with imitation crabmeat, mixed greens, seaweed and ginger dressing

SUSHI COMBINATION

8pcs Assorted Sushi Combination(C)- With California Roll (4pcs)+Spicy Tuna Roll(4pcs)+Crunch roll(4pcs)

$26.95

8pcs Assorted Sushi Combination With w/ California Roll (4pcs)

$24.95

Assorted 8pcs Sushi Including- Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Amber Jack, Black Snapper, Tamago WITH Selected of A,B,C Option Rolls.

8pcs Assorted Sushi Combination(B) WithCalifornia Roll (4pcs)+Spicy Tuna Roll(4pcs)

$25.95

Assorted Sushi (10pcs) with your choice of one special roll

$49.95

Chef's selection of assorted sushi

Belly Trio

$24.95

Premium Sushi (12pcs)

$49.95

Chef's selection of assorted premium sushi

SASHIMI COMBINATION

Chirashi (14pcs)

$24.95

Chef's selectionof assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Sashimi Combination (24pcs)

$49.95

Chef's selection of assorted sashimi

Premium Sashimi Combination (24pcs)

$59.95

Chef's selection of assorted sashimi

SUSHI

Albacore (shiro Maguro) Sushi-2pcs

$7.50

Albacore Volcano (Spicy Baked Albacore) Sushi-2pcs

$7.50

Amber Jack Sushi-2pcs

$7.95

Black Snapper Sushi-2pcs

$7.95

Blue Fin Toro Sushi-2pcs

$12.95

Blue Fin Tuna Sushi-2pcs

$7.95

Crab (Kani) Sushi-2pcs

$6.75

Egg (Tamago) Sushi-2pcs

$6.95

Fresh Water Eel Sushi-2pcs

$7.95

Japaness Mackeral (Saba) Sushi-2pcs

$7.50

Live Shrimp Sushi

Octopus (Tako) Sushi-2pcs

$6.95

Salmon (sake) Sushi-2pcs

$6.95

Salmon Roe Sushi-2pcs

$7.95

Scallop (Gaisibara) Sushi-2pcs

$7.50

Scallop Volcano (Baked Scallop) Sushi-2pcs

$7.50

Sea Scallop Sushi (Hotategai)-2pcs

$8.50

Sea Urchin Sushi-2pcs

$15.00

Shrimp (Ebi) Sushi-2pcs

$6.75

Smelt Egg (Masago) Sushi-2pcs

$6.95

Spanish Mackerel(Aji) Sushi-2pcs

$7.95

Spicy Albacore Sushi-2pcs

$7.50

Squid (Ika) Sushi-2pcs

$6.95

Sweet Shrimp Sushi-2pcs

$9.50

Tuna Tataki Sushi-2pcs

$7.95

Wagyu Beef Sushi-2pcs

$9.95

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sushi-2pcs

$7.50

SASHIMI

Salmon (sake) Sashimi-6pcs

$16.95

Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

$15.95

Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi-6pcs

$19.95

Crab (Kani) Sashimi

$15.95

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi-6cs

$17.50

Octopus (Tako) Sashimi-6pcs

$16.95

Albacore (shiro Maguro) Sashimi

$17.95

Spicy Albacore Sashimi-6pcs

$17.95

Smelt Egg (Masago) Sashimi

$15.95

Japaness Mackeral (Saba) Sashimi

$16.95

Egg (Tamago) Sashimi

$15.95

Scallop Volcano (Baked Scallop) Sashimi

Squid (Ika) Sashimi

$15.95

Scallop (Gaisibara) Sashimi

$16.95

Albacore Volcano (Spicy Baked Albacore) Sashimi

Tuna Tataki Sashimi-6pcs

$17.95

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi-6pcs

$19.95

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$24.95

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$45.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$19.95

Blue Fin Toro Sashimi-6pcs

$26.95

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi

$17.95

Amber Jack Sashimi

$17.95

Black Snapper Sashimi-6pcs

$17.95

Scallop Sashimi

$18.00

HR/ Cut

Albacore Roll

$7.50

Avocado Cucmber Roll

$6.95

Avocado Roll

$6.95

California Roll

$6.95

Crab Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Eel Roll

$8.50

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.95

Scallop Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Roll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Vegetable Roll

$6.95

Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Fresh Roll

911 Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna,jalapeno, cucumber and asparagus covered with avocado and spicy mayo

Albacore Miso Roll

$15.50

Albacore with miso paste, tempura flakes and cucumber topped with albacore and avocado scallions & orange miso sauce

Albacore Special Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with seared albacore, avocado, green onion & ponzu sauce

Charley Hand Roll

$10.50

Spicy salmon with avocado, masago, kaiware, cucumber on soy paper

Duo Yellowtail

$16.95

Spicy yellowtail and cucumber topped with amberjack, avocado, jalapeno, mustard ponzu sauce

Fire Cracker Roll

$15.50

Spicy scallop, imitation crabmeat and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce

GNS Roll

$16.50

Yellowtail and avocado topped with fresh salmon, tuna, lemon slices and orange yuzu sauce

Hawaiian Roll

$16.95

Fresh tuna, spicy tuna mixed with avocado, tomato on top with mixed imitation crab meat, spicy tuna, cucumber inside with spicy mayo

Holy

$16.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, asparagus topped with tuna, avocado and jalapenos with spicy mayo,eel sauce

Kanan Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna, spicy shrimp, spicy albacore, spicy scallop with smelt egg and avocado on soy paper with spicy mayo

Kenji Roll

$16.50

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with crispy onion, ponzu and eel sauce

Lady in Red

$16.50

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with albacore and crunch onion, spicy garlic ponzu & spicy miso sauce

Lemon Roll

$16.50

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with fresh tuna and lemon slices and orange yuzu sauce

Monster Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna roll topped with avocado, spicy crab

Oishi Roll (No Rice)

$16.95

Spicy tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado, kaiware, asparagus and gobo wrapped in cucumber with mustard ponzu sauce

Philadelphia Roll

$15.95

Imitation crabmeat, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese topped with fresh salmon

Rainbow Roll

$15.95

Imitation crabmeat, cucumber & avocado topped with fresh tuna, salmon, albacore, white fish, shrimp, avocado & ponzu sauce

Red Dragon

$14.95

Imitation crabmeat, cucumber & avocado topped with spicy tuna, scallion and spicy mayo sauce

Rock & Roll (No Rice)

$16.95

Fresh salmon, tuna, white fish, shrimp, yellowtail, gobo, avocado, asparagus, kaiware imitation crabmeat wrapped in cucumber with yuzu sauce

Seared Tuna Garlic Roll

$16.50

Imitation crabmeat, avocado and cucumber, topped with seared tuna, roasted garlic, garlic ponzu & scallions

Sesame Salmon

$15.50

Spicy tuna roll topped with all salmon with sesame sauce

Spicy Tuna Burrito (No Rice)

$15.95

Fresh tura, salmon, yelowtail, avocado, imitation crabmeat, spicy tuna wrapped in soy paper with mustard ponzu & spicy mayo sauce

Super King Burrito (No Rice)

$17.95

Fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, imitation crabmeat, spicytuna, shrimp tempura 2pcs wrapped in soy paper with eel and spicy mayo sauce

Sushi Burrito (No Rice)

$14.95

Fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, imitation crab wrapped in soy paper with mustard ponzu sauce

Tiger Roll

$13.95

Imitation crabmeat, cucumber and avocado roll topped with boiled shrimp, avocado and eel sauce

Washington Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber topped fresh salmon with spicy mayo and fish eggs

Tempura Roll

101 Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, imitation crabmeat, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Crunch Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, imitation crabmeat, cucumber and avocado topped with tempura flakes, and eel sauce

Double Tiger Roll

$15.95

Imitation crabmeat, cucumber, avocado and shrimp tempura topped with boiled shrimp, avocado and eel sauce

Estella

$16.50

Cucumber, avocado, crabmeat, shrimp tempura topped with yellowtail, avocado on soy pape

Heart Attack Roll

$14.50

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, sprout, asparagus gobo and jalapeno, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Jessica Roll

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, imitation crabmeat, cucumber and avocado topped with fresh tuna, samon, avocado & ponzu sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.50

2pcs Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumber, gobo, asparagus, sprout, and eel sauce

Spider Roll

$15.50

Soft shell crab tempura, imitation crabmeat, avocado, sprout, gobo, asparagus, cucumber topped with smelt egg and eel sauce

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$13.50

Kabocha, broccoli, carrot and sweet potato tempura topped tempura flakes with eel sauce

Baked/Fried Roll

Agoura Hills Roll

$22.95

Soft-shell tempura, avocado, sprout avocado, asparagus, imitation crabmeat, gobo and cucumber, topped fresh water eel w/ eel sauce

Alaskan Roll

$13.95

Baked salmon with crabmeat, kaiware, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, gobo

B.B Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado in whole tempura roll topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce

B.S.C Roll

$14.50

Imitation crabmeat, avocado, cucumber topped with baked scallop, green onion, eel sauce & mayo sauce

Baked Crawfish Roll

$15.95

Baked Crawfish with dynamite sauce,smelt egg and avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with baked crawfish,green onion&eel sauce.

Baked Real Crab Hand Roll

$12.95

Baked real blue crab with smelt egg, avocado and eel sauce on soy paper

Baked Real Lobster Hand Roll

$12.95

Baked real lobster tail with smelt egg, avocado and eel sauce on soy paper

Baked Salmon Roll

$14.95

Imitation crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese with mayo sauce and eel sauce

Baked Spicy Salmon Roll

$14.95

Imitation crabmeat, avocado topped with baked salmon & spicy mayo sauce, eel sauce, & scallions

Caterpillar Roll

$15.50

Fresh water eel, cucumber, imitation crabmeat topped with avocado and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$16.50

Imitation crabmeat, avocado, cucumber topped with fresh water eel, avocado & eel sauce

Dynamite

$16.50

California roll topped with baked crawfish & scallop, onion, eel sauce

Lime Roll

$16.00

Salmon tempura, avocado, and mayo topped with fresh salmon, lime slices and orange yuzu sauce

Stadium Roll

$15.50

Yellowtail, salmon, imitation crabmeat, avocado, deep fried in whole tempura roll, topped with eel sauce and mayo sauce

ENTREES

Beef Teriyaki

$24.95

Beef Teriyaki (on skillet w/grilled onions) Served with Miso soup, Rice and Salad

Chicken Breast Teriyaki

$19.95

Chicken Breast Teriyaki (on Skillet w/grilled onions)-Served with Miso soup, Rice and Salad

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.95

Served with Miso soup,Rice and Salad

Bulgogi

$22.95

Bulgogi(Korean-style BBQ Beef Brisket) Served with Miso soup, Rice and Salad

Galbi

$26.95

Galbi (Korean-style BBQ Beef Rib)Served with Miso soup, Rice and Salad

Tempura Special

$17.50

Served with Miso soup,Rice and Salad

ChickenTeriyaki Special

$20.95

Served with Miso soup,Rice and Salad..Comes with Shrimp&Vegetable Tempura

SalmonTeriyaki Special

$21.95

Served with Miso soup,Rice and Salad..Comes with Shrimp&Vegetable Tempura and Choice of 4pcs Ca roll or 4pcs Spicy tuna roll

BeefTeriyaki Special

$24.95

Served with Miso soup,Rice and Salad..Comes with Shrimp&Vegetable Tempura and Choice of 4pcs Ca roll or 4pcs Spicy tuna roll

BOWL

Chicken Teriyaki (White Meat)Bowl

$14.95

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl served with Miso soup

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$18.95

Beef Teriyaki served with Miso soup

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$16.95

Served with Miso soup

Spicy Tuna Donburi

$16.50

Served with Miso soup

Unagi Donburi

$21.95

Served with Miso soup

Poke Bowl

$18.95

Served with Miso soup..Choice of Sauce:Ponzu/Garlic Ponzu/Sesame/Spicy Mayo (Limit up to 2 Sauces)

Salmon Donburi

$16.95

Served with Miso soup

UDON-RAMEN

Udon

$11.95

Japanese thick noodle soup.Served with Salad.

Tempura Udon

$14.50

Served with Salad.Japanese thick noodle soup with side of shrimp tempura and vegetable tempura

Wasabi House Udon

$15.95

Served with Salad.Japanese thick noodle soup with chicken, fish cake and shrimp tempura

House Seafood Udon

$16.50

Served with Salad.Japanese noodle soup with shrimp tempura, scallop, fish cake, calamari and green mussel

Soy Ramen

$13.95

Served with Salad.Fish base noodle soup with pork meat, bean sprout, yellow onion, green onion

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.95

Served with Salad.Pork base soup with pork meat, bean sprout, green onion

Uni Udon Pasta

$19.95

Served with Salad.Creamy sauce with udon noodle, uni and salmon egg

DESERT

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.99

Green tea,Strawberry,Vanilla,Mango,Chocolate

Tempura Green tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Deep Fried Green Tea Ice Cream

SIDE

Chili oil

$0.50

Crab meat

$7.00

Deep fried

$4.00

EEl Sauce

$0.50

Masago

$3.00

Ponzu

$0.50

Rice

$3.00

Side Gobo

$3.00

Slide side avocado

$3.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Spicy tuna

$7.00

Tempura

$3.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

XL Ginger

$3.00

BEER

Asahi

$5.50+

Kirin

$5.50+

Kirin Light

$5.50+

Sapporo

$5.50+

SAKE

Sake Bomb

$9.95

Any Large Beer with Small Hot sake

Hot Sake Small

$5.00

Small

Hot Sake Large

$7.00

Large

Pure Sake

$11.50

Bottle-300ml

Nigori Sake

$15.95

Bottle-375ml

Kikusui Small

$17.95

Small Bottle-300ml

Kikusui Large

$44.95

Large Bottle-720ml

Shirakabegura

$24.95+

Kubota Small

$23.95

Kubota Large

$49.95

Katsuyama akatsuki

$349.99

SOFT DRINKS

Coke (Regular)

$2.99

Coke (Diet)

$2.99

7-Up

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Perrier

$3.99

Sparkling Water

Green Iced tea

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

SOJU

Apple Mango SOJU

$14.99

Apple Mango SOJU ALC12% 375ML Brand-CHUM CHURUM

Citron SOJU

$14.99

Citron SOJU ALC 12% 375ML Brand-CHUM CHURUM

Grape SOJU

$14.99

Grape SOJU ALC 12% 375ML Brand-CHUM CHURUM

Original SOJU

$14.99

Original SOJU ALC 16.5% 375ML Brand-CHUM CHURUM

highball

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come satisfy your sushi cravings at our cozy restaurant! We offer not only the best sushi and the best service but also a home-like ambiance, where you can relax and enjoy your favorite sushi comfortably.

Location

5895 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Directions

