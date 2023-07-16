Two Dough's Pizza Co. LLC - Agoura Hills 2
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info
Two Doughs is home of Two dough types. The two best pizza crusts, a classic Sicilian Thick Crust and long fermented Sourdough Thick Crust. Both dough types are hand crafted with artisan bread techniques and highest quality ingredients. In addition to great pizza, Chef curated food, craft beers and hand selected wine. A locally owned business built for a community experience in the town we grew up in.
Location
28860 Roadside Dr, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar -
No Reviews
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurant