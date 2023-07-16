Restaurant info

Two Doughs is home of Two dough types. The two best pizza crusts, a classic Sicilian Thick Crust and long fermented Sourdough Thick Crust. Both dough types are hand crafted with artisan bread techniques and highest quality ingredients. In addition to great pizza, Chef curated food, craft beers and hand selected wine. A locally owned business built for a community experience in the town we grew up in.