Popular Items

Margherita 14'' Thin Crust

Margherita 14'' Thin Crust

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

3 Little Pigs 14'' Thin Crust

3 Little Pigs 14'' Thin Crust

$24.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, Calabrese Salami, House Fennel Sausage, Bacon, Calabrian Chilis.

Sweet and Spicy Pep Thick Crust

Sweet and Spicy Pep Thick Crust

$35.00

Sicilian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Ricotta, Basil, Calabrian Chili Oil, Honey.


Starters

Wings

Wings

$13.00

House Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing, Crudité.

Spicy Roasted Broccolini

Spicy Roasted Broccolini

$13.00

Fire Roasted Broccolini, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Shaved Parmesan, Toasted Walnuts

Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Basil Pesto, Pickled Fresno Chilis, Shaved Pecorino Romano, Chives

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

Pork and Beef Meatballs, Organic Tomato Sauce, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Salads

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$14.00

Seasonal Greens, Cherry Tomatoes,. Garbanzo Beans, Pickled Red Onions, Pepperoncini Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Shaved Carrots, Salami, Provolone, House Italian Vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Lacinato Kale, House Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.

Little Gems Salad

Little Gems Salad

$14.00

Little Gems Lettuce, Shaved Carrots, Pickled Red Onions, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese, House Buttermilk Herb Dressing, Soft Herbs.

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Seasonal Greens, Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, House Italian Vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Mama D's Sub

Mama D's Sub

$15.00Out of stock

Coppa, Calabrese, Cotto Prosciutto, Provolone, Romaine, Shaved Red Onion, Tomato, House Italian Vinaigrette, Calabrian Chili Spread, Aioli

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$15.00Out of stock

House Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Basil, Shaved Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Chicken Parm Sando

Chicken Parm Sando

$15.00

Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Brioche Bun

Thin Crust Pizza 14''

Margherita 14'' Thin Crust

Margherita 14'' Thin Crust

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Pepperoni 14'' Thin Crust

Pepperoni 14'' Thin Crust

$21.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Basil.

Sweet and Spicy 14'' Thin Crust

Sweet and Spicy 14'' Thin Crust

$20.00

Calabrian Chili Oil, Mozzarella, Provolone, Calabrese Salami, Honey.

Pesto Fennel 14'' Thin Crust

Pesto Fennel 14'' Thin Crust

$21.00

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, House Fennel Sausage, Garlic Confit, Shaved Parmesan.

Funghi 14'' Thin Crust

Funghi 14'' Thin Crust

$21.00

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Provolone, Roasted Mixed Mushrooms, Truffle Oil, Oregano.

3 Little Pigs 14'' Thin Crust

3 Little Pigs 14'' Thin Crust

$24.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, Calabrese Salami, House Fennel Sausage, Bacon, Calabrian Chilis.

Modena 14'' Thin Crust

Modena 14'' Thin Crust

$23.00

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Melted Leeks, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Prosciutto, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic.

Carbonara 14'' Thin Crust

Carbonara 14'' Thin Crust

$23.00

Garlic Oil, Marscapone Cheese, Mozzarella, Pancetta, Sunny Egg, Cracked Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano.

Maui Sunset 14'' Thin Crust

Maui Sunset 14'' Thin Crust

$23.00

Tomato Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella, Capicola, Pineapple, Shaved Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Cilantro.

Cheese Pizza 14" Thin Crust

Cheese Pizza 14" Thin Crust

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Sicilian Thick Crust Pizza 10x14''

Margherita Thick Crust

Margherita Thick Crust

$26.00

Sicilian Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Pepperoni Thick Crust

Pepperoni Thick Crust

$32.00

Sicilian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Basil.

Sweet and Spicy Pep Thick Crust

Sweet and Spicy Pep Thick Crust

$35.00

Sicilian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Ricotta, Basil, Calabrian Chili Oil, Honey.

3 Little Pigs Thick Crust

3 Little Pigs Thick Crust

$34.00

Sicilian Tomato Sauce, Smoked Mozarella, Calabrese Salami, House Fennel Sausage, Bacon, Calabrian Chilis.

Funghi Thick Crust

Funghi Thick Crust

$29.00

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Provolone, Mixed Roasted Mushrooms, Truffle Oil., Oregano.

Market Pie Thick Crust

Market Pie Thick Crust

$29.00

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Peppercini Peppers, Calabrian Chilis, Basil.

Scilian Classic Thick Crust

Scilian Classic Thick Crust

$28.00

Sicilian Tomato Sauce, Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Shaved Parmesan, Basil.

Maui Sunset Thick Crust

Maui Sunset Thick Crust

$33.00

Sicilian Tomato Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella, Capicola, Pineapple, Shaved Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Cilantro.

Cheese Pizza Thick Crust

$27.00

Sicilian Thick Slices

Margherita SLICE

Margherita SLICE

$7.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Sweet and Spicy Pep SLICE

Sweet and Spicy Pep SLICE

$8.50

Sicilian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Ricotta, Basil, Calabrian Chili Oil, Honey.

Market Pie SLICE

Market Pie SLICE

$8.00

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini Peppers, Calabrian Chilis, Basil.

Rotating Special SLICE

$8.00

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Famous House Meatballs, Shaved Parmesan, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Basil Pesto & Orecchiette

Basil Pesto & Orecchiette

$15.00

Basil Pesto, Pine Nuts, Basil, Shaved Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Spagetti, Tomato Sauce, Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Mozzarella, Basil, Shaved Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Dessert

Brown Butter Cookie

Brown Butter Cookie

$3.50

Red Wine To-Go

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

California

J. Lohr "Seven Oaks" Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

J. Lohr "Seven Oaks" Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$27.00

Paso Robles, CA

The Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon 373 Bottle

The Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon 373 Bottle

$38.00

Paso Robles, CA

Josh Cellars "Reverse Bourbon Barrel Aged" Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

Josh Cellars "Reverse Bourbon Barrel Aged" Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$39.00

Reverse Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvingon, California

Stolpman "Love you Bunches" Sangiovese Bottle

Stolpman "Love you Bunches" Sangiovese Bottle

$36.00

Los Olivos, CA

Stolpman "So Hot" Syrah Bottle

Stolpman "So Hot" Syrah Bottle

$45.00

Los Olivos, CA

Prisoner Wine Co. "Unshackled" Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

Prisoner Wine Co. "Unshackled" Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$42.00

Prisoner Wine Co. California

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$48.00

Paso Robles, CA

Booker "Harvey & Harriet" Red Blend Bottle

Booker "Harvey & Harriet" Red Blend Bottle

$50.00

Paso Robles, CA

Dutton Estate "Karmen Isabella" Pinot Noir Bottle

Dutton Estate "Karmen Isabella" Pinot Noir Bottle

$54.00
Cantagallo Chianti Montalbano D.O.C.G. Bottle

Cantagallo Chianti Montalbano D.O.C.G. Bottle

$34.00

Capraia e Limite, Florence, Italy 100% Sangiovese 13.5% ABV

White Wine To-Go

J. Lohr "Riverstone" Chardonnay Bottle

J. Lohr "Riverstone" Chardonnay Bottle

$26.00

Arroyo Seco AVA, Monterey County, CA.

Imagery Chardonnay Bottle

Imagery Chardonnay Bottle

$27.00
Stolpman Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

Stolpman Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$28.00
Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle

Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle

$75.00

Rose & Bubbles To-Go

Fleurs De Prairie "Languendoc" Rose Bottle

Fleurs De Prairie "Languendoc" Rose Bottle

$30.00

Languendoc Roussillon, France

The Fabelist "Rose of Pinot Noir 556" Bottle

The Fabelist "Rose of Pinot Noir 556" Bottle

$28.00

Central Coast, CA

Ruffino Prosecco Split (187ml)

Ruffino Prosecco Split (187ml)

$13.00

D.O.C. Prosecco, Italy

Beer To-Go

Santa Monica Brew Works "Pali Pils"

Santa Monica Brew Works "Pali Pils"

$7.50
Weihenstephaner "Original Lager"

Weihenstephaner "Original Lager"

$6.50

Munich Helles Lager – Germany 5.1% ABV

Malibu Brewing Co. "Happy Days Blonde"

Malibu Brewing Co. "Happy Days Blonde"

$6.50

Honey Blonde Ale - Malibu, CA 5.2% ABV

Malibu Brewing Co. "Salt & Sea"

Malibu Brewing Co. "Salt & Sea"

$6.50

Mexican Style Lager Malibu, CA 4.4% ABV

Santa Monica Brew Works "310 Blonde"

Santa Monica Brew Works "310 Blonde"

$7.50
Santa Monica Brew Works "Citrus Witbier"

Santa Monica Brew Works "Citrus Witbier"

$8.00

Belgian Style Wheat Beer Santa Monica, CA 5.3% ABV 12oz

Lagunitas "Little Sumpin' Sumpin'"

Lagunitas "Little Sumpin' Sumpin'"

$8.00

Wheat Ale Petaluma, CA 7.5% ABV 16oz

Paulener "Hefe-Weizen"

Paulener "Hefe-Weizen"

$6.50

Hefe-Germany 5.5% ABV 11.2oz

Lost Coast "Tangerine Wheat"

$6.50
Santa Monica Brew Works "Head in the Clouds" Double IPA

Santa Monica Brew Works "Head in the Clouds" Double IPA

$8.50

Westlake, CA 7.5% ABV

Lagunitas "Hazy Wonder IPA"

Lagunitas "Hazy Wonder IPA"

$8.00

Hazy IPA Petaluma, CA 6.2% ABV 16oz

Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Petaluma, CA 6.2% ABV

Brewery X "Slap and Tickle" West Coast IPA

Brewery X "Slap and Tickle" West Coast IPA

$7.50

Los Angeles, CA 6.7% ABV

Athletic Brewing Co. "Upside Down" Non-Alcoholic

Athletic Brewing Co. "Upside Down" Non-Alcoholic

$6.50

Non-Alcoholic Brew <0.5% ABV

Madewest West Coast Pale Ale

Madewest West Coast Pale Ale

$7.50

Ventura, CA, ABV: 5.6%

El Segundo Brewery Mayberry IPA

El Segundo Brewery Mayberry IPA

$8.50

El Segundo, CA 7.2% ABV

Soft Drinks To-Go

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50