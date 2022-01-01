Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Sweet P"s Uptown Corner

5 Reviews

3029 Tazewell Pike

Knoxville, TN 37918

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Plate
BBQ Burrito
Basket of Fries

NA Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$1.79

Apple Juice

$1.25

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.50

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.50

Gallon Lemonade

$6.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Beer

Bearded Iris Homestyle

$7.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$6.00

Blackberry Farm Saison

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Brewdog Lightspeed

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$5.00

Flying Panda Green Apple

$7.00

Founders Porter

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Gypsy Circus Raindancer

$6.00

Hi Wire Lager

$5.00

Jackalope Bearwalker

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Modelo

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$3.50

New Belgium Fat Tire

$4.50

Next Level Clinched Fist

$7.00

PBR

$3.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing

$5.00

Steigl Radler

$7.00

Sweetwater 420

$5.00

Terrapin Luau

$5.00

TN Brew Works Blonde

$5.00

Urban Artifact Finn

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb

$5.00

Yeehaw Dunkel

$5.00

Yuengling

$3.50

Appetizers Online

Wings

$11.50

Six huge smoked wings, flash fried & tossed in spicy garlic BBQ Sauce or tossed in soul rub for a dry wing.

Fried Pickles

$7.00

fried pickle spears with our soul sauce or our original fried pickle spears served with ranch.

Pimento Cheese Dip

$7.00

Served warm or ask for it cold. Served with fresh cut potato chips seasoned with our soul rub.

Basket of Fries

$4.95

Pork Rinds

$3.00

Nachos

$9.00

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Sausage and Cheese Plate

$13.00

Salads Online

Great Green Salad

$8.00

A bed of organic leaf lettuce, tomato & blues salad, drizzled in vinaigrette. Top it with one of our smoked meats for an additional charge

Creole Cobb Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$7.00

Plates & Specialties Online

BBQ Plate

$13.75

Our famous smoked pork or chicken BBQ served with 2 sides.

Smoke n’ Soul Plate

$13.76

Quarter Rack Rib Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Half Rack Rib Plate

$17.00Out of stock

Full Rack Rib Plate

$27.00Out of stock

Brisket Plate

$18.00

Our tender beef brisket smoked, sliced and served with 2 sides

Sampler Plate

$29.00

BBQ pork or chicken sandwich, ¼ rack of ribs, beef brisket and 3 sides.

BBQ Burrito

$9.00

Stuffed with BBQ pork or chicken, pintos, slaw, cheddar, & choice of BBQ sauce. A smaller version of the famous El Gigante Burrito as seen on “Man v. Food.”

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.75Out of stock

Our take on a classic club. Served with our house smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked cheddar and a house made tarragon mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Veggie Plate

$9.75

Daily Specials Online

Smoked Fried Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Brisket Philly

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Meatloaf

$13.00Out of stock

Kids Menu Online

Kids BBQ Plate

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Plate

$6.00

Kids Little Pig Plate

$7.50

Meats Online

Chopped Pork

$7.00

Boston butts smoked low and slow with a mix of white oak & hickory on our custom pit smokers. Selecting more than one sauce will result in additional charges.

Pulled Chicken

$7.00

Hand-pulled lean pieces of our smoke ‘n’ soul chicken served on a potato bun. Selecting more than one sauce will result in additional charges.

Beef Brisket

$12.00

Smoked slices of our tender beef brisket served on a potato bun. Selecting more than one sauce will result in additional charges.

Smoke N’ Soul Chicken

$7.00

Bone-in rubbed & smoked chicken quarters. Choose breast & wing or thigh & leg.

Quarter Rack

$6.75

Half Rack

$12.75

Full Rack

$25.00

Chopped Pork LB

$16.00

Boston butts smoked low and slow with a mix of white oak & hickory on our custom pit smokers.

Pulled Chicken LB

$16.00

Hand-pulled lean pieces of our smoke ‘n’ soul chicken.

Beef Brisket LB

$24.00

Smoked slices of our tender beef brisket.

Sides Online

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.50

A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal “a can’t miss item.”

Side Sauteed Greens & Things

$3.50

A soul food staple with a modern twist. Collard greens sauteed with carrots, black eyed peas, celery and bacon.

Side Cole Slaw

$3.50

Sweet and tangy; a perfect perfect compliment to anything on the menu.

Side Pinto Beans

$3.50

Pinto beans slow cooked with, onion, garlic, and spices.

Side Lima Beans

$3.50

A classic ford hook lima with corn and a small amount of pimentos.

Side Banana Pudding

$3.50

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.

Side Green Beans

$3.50

Fresh steamed green beans with onion and garlic and spices

Side Tater Salad

$3.50

Smashed potato salad with onion, green pepper, and eggs

Side Tomato & Blues Salad

$5.00

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette.

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Half Pint Mac & Cheese

$5.00

A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal

Half Pint Sauteed Greens & Things

$5.00

A soul food staple with a modern twist. Collard greens sauteed with carrots, black eyed peas, celery and bacon.

Half Pint Cole Slaw

$5.00

Sweet and tangy; a perfect perfect compliment to anything on the menu.

Half Pint Pinto Beans

$5.00

Pinto beans slow cooked with, onion, garlic, and spices.

Half Pint Lima Beans

$5.00

classic fordhook lima with corn and a little bit of pimento

Half Pint Banana Pudding

$5.00

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers

Half Pint Green Beans

$5.00

Fresh steamed green beans with onion and garlic and spices

Half Pint Tater Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Smashed potato salad with onion, green pepper, and eggs.

Half Pint Tomato & Blues Salad

$7.25

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette.

Pint Mac & Cheese

$10.00

A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal “a can’t miss item.”

Pint Sauteed Greens & Things

$10.00

A soul food staple with a modern twist. Collard greens sauteed with carrots, black eyed peas, celery and bacon.

Pint Cole Slaw

$10.00

Sweet and tangy; a perfect perfect compliment to anything on the menu.

Pint Pinto Beans

$10.00

Pinto beans slow cooked with, onion, garlic, and spices.

Pint Lima Beans

$10.00

A classic fordhook lima with corn and a tiny bit of pimentos

Pint Banana Pudding

$10.00

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.

Pint Green Beans

$10.00

Fresh steamed green beans with onion and garlic and spices.

Pint Tater Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Smashed potato salad with onion, green pepper, and eggs. A family recipe that never disappoints.

Pint Tomato & Blues Salad

$14.50

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette.

Desserts Online

Side Banana Pudding

$3.50

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.

Slice Chocolate Chess Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Fruit Cobbler

$6.00

Half Pint Banana Pudding

$5.00

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers

Pint Banana Pudding

$10.00

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.

Sauces & More Online

Bun

$0.50

Plates & Utensils

$0.50

Plates, Utensils & Cups

$1.00

Chow Chow

$0.75

Employee To Go

$0.50

Extra Thin Sauce (2 oz)

$0.95

Extra Thick Sauce (2 oz)

$0.95

Extra Hot Sauce (2 oz)

$0.95

Extra Wing Sauce (2 oz)

$0.95

Extra Blue Cheese (2 oz)

$0.95

Extra Ranch (2 oz)

$0.95

Extra Soul Rub (2 oz)

$0.95

Extra Aioli (2 oz)

$0.95

Extra Soul Sauce (2 oz)

$0.95

Extra Ketchup (2 oz)

$0.95

Half Pint Thick Sauce

$4.50

Half Pint Thin Sauce

$4.50

Half Pint Hot Sauce

$4.50

Half Pint Soul Rub

$5.00

Half Pint Soul Sauce

$4.50

Pint Thick Sauce

$9.00

Pint Thin Sauce

$9.00

Pint Hot Sauce

$9.00

Pint Soul Rub

$10.00

Pint Soul Sauce

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918

Directions

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner image

