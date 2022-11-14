Ta Canijo - Alsip 4361 West 127th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your local taco truck!
Location
4361 West 127th Street, Alsip, IL 60803
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
115 Bourbon Street - 115 Bourbon Street Merrionette Park
3.2 • 272
3359 W 115th St Merrionette Pk, IL 60803
View restaurant
The Original Pancake House - Oak Lawn
No Reviews
10900 S. Cicero Avenue Oaklawn, IL 60453
View restaurant
La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant - Midlothian, IL
No Reviews
4038 West 147 street Midlothian, IL 60445
View restaurant