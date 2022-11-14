  • Home
  • /
  • Alsip
  • /
  • Ta Canijo - Alsip - 4361 West 127th Street
Main picView gallery

Ta Canijo - Alsip 4361 West 127th Street

review star

No reviews yet

4361 West 127th Street

Alsip, IL 60803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TACOS
TACO DINNER
ELOTES

TACOS

TACOS

$3.25

TACO DINNER

$11.75

BURRITO

BURRITO

$9.00

BURRITO DINNER

$11.00

TORTA

TORTA

$8.00

TORTA DINNER

$10.00

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$2.25

CHEESE ONLY

QUESADILLA CON CARNE

$3.25

W/ MEAT

QUESADILLA GRANDE

$9.50

Con Carne

QUESADILLA GRANDE (NO MEAT)

$6.50

FRIES

FRIES

$3.25

CHEESE FRIES

$4.25

NACHO FRIES

$8.25

APPETIZERS

TAMALES

ELOTES

$2.50+

CHURROS

$2.00

CHICHARRON

$2.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

SIDES

RICE

$2.25+

BEANS

$2.25+

GRILLED ONION & JALAPENOS

$2.50

EXTRAS

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

NACHO CHEESE

$0.75

SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.75

JALAPENOS

$0.75

AVOCADO (HALF)

$2.25

MAYO

$0.75

DRINKS

HORCHATA

$2.00

JAMAICA

$2.00

STRAWBERRY

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.89

PALETAS

FRESA PALETA

$2.50

MANGO PALETA

$2.50

MANGO C CHILE PALETA

$2.50

HORCHATA PALETA

$2.50

LIMON PALETA

$2.50

FRESA C CREMA PALETA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your local taco truck!

Location

4361 West 127th Street, Alsip, IL 60803

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Burrito King - Alsip
orange star4.2 • 7,856
12201 South Pulaski Road Alsip, IL 60803
View restaurantnext
115 Bourbon Street - 115 Bourbon Street Merrionette Park
orange star3.2 • 272
3359 W 115th St Merrionette Pk, IL 60803
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Oak Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
10900 S. Cicero Avenue Oaklawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Simply Slices - Crestwood
orange starNo Reviews
14208 S Cicero Ave Crestwood, IL 60445
View restaurantnext
La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant - Midlothian, IL
orange starNo Reviews
4038 West 147 street Midlothian, IL 60445
View restaurantnext
Gyro Grill - Mt Greenwood - 3660 W. 111th St
orange starNo Reviews
3660 W. 111th St Chicago, IL 60655
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alsip

Taco Burrito King - Alsip
orange star4.2 • 7,856
12201 South Pulaski Road Alsip, IL 60803
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alsip
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Calumet City
review star
No reviews yet
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston