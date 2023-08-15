Food Menu

Appetizers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings - 6 Piece

$9.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings - 12 Piece

$18.00

3 Mini Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.00

3 Mini Burger sliders

$11.00

3 Mini Fried Chicken Sliders

$11.00

Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Squares

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Alsip Famous Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Deuces Loaded Nachos

$14.00

Personal Loaded Nachos

$6.00

Chicken Tenders - 5 Piece

$10.00

Chicken Tenders - 8 Piece

$14.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$8.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$8.00

Deuces Meatballs

$10.00

Appetizer Combo

$22.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Caprese Salad

$11.00

Chipotle Salad

$10.00

Side Dinner Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Flats & Wraps

Three Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Chipotle Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Steak Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Burgers

Deuces Burger

$12.00

Deuces Turkey Burger

$12.00

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.00

French Onion Burger

$15.00

Red Eye Burger

$15.00

Swiss and Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Barbacoa (Pot Roast) Sandwich

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cripsy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Traditional Reuben

$15.00

Junior's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Entrees

Chicken Fajita Plate

$12.00

Salmon Filet

$18.00

Barbacoa (Pot Roast) Burrito

$17.00

Grown-Up Mac-N-Cheese

$15.00

Barbacoa (Pot Roast) Tacos

$15.00

Pasta and Meatball

$13.00

OMG Pasta

$20.00

Side of Sauce

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Guacamole

$3.00

BBQ

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Red Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Horseradish Cream

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Side of OMG sauce

$1.50

Side of Salmon Sauce

$1.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Lunch Specials

Monday

Deuces Meatballs

$10.00

Tuesday

Barbacoa (Pot Roast) Tacos SPC

$12.00

Wednesday

6 Wings Wednesday

$7.00

Thursday

Turkey Club

$7.00

Friday

Shrimp Tacos

$6.00

Brunch Menu

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Sausage

$9.00

Meat Lovers Omlette

$12.00

Side of Broccoli

$4.00

Side of Hashrowns

$2.00

Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Bottomless Mimosa Refill

Short Stack (3)

$5.00

Salad Dressings

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side Sausage

$2.00

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Bacon

$9.00

Full Stack (5)

$7.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Bottomless Mimosa Brunch

$20.00

Walnut French Toast

$10.00

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$7.00

American Omlette

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Bellini Refill

Side of Toast

$2.00

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Side 2 Eggs Any Style

$6.00

Blueberry Lemon Pancakes

$11.00

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Steak

$14.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Spanish Omlette

$11.00