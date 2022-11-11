  • Home
Gyro Grill - Mt Greenwood 3660 W. 111th St

No reviews yet

3660 W. 111th St

Chicago, IL 60655

Order Again

Starters and Sides

Broiled Wings

$16.99

Spinach Pie

$5.99

Tyropita

$5.99

Gyrolls

$12.00

Hummus with 2 Pitas

$6.99

Tzatzikis Sauce with 2 Pitas

$6.99

Tirokefteri with 2 Pitas

$7.99

Buffalo Rolls

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Greek Potatoes

$4.49

Pita Bread

$1.00

French Fries

$3.49

Greek Fries

$6.49

Saganaki Sticks

$10.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.50

Sticks

Gyro Meat

$8.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.75+

Ranch

$0.75+

Lemon Aioli

$0.75+

House Salad Dressing

$0.75+

Tzatziki

$1.00+

S/feta

$1.00+

Hummus

$1.75+

Little Greeks

$5.00

Gluten Free Pita

$3.00

Pita

Chicken Kabob Pita

$10.49

Pork Kabob Pita

$10.49

Filet Mignon Kabob Pita

$13.99

Gyro Meat Pita

$12.99

BBQ Gyro Pita

$13.50

Platters

Chicken Platter

$12.99

Pork Platter

$12.99

Filet Mignon Platter

$15.99

Gyro Platter

$15.99

Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Homemade Spinach

$9.99

Hercules Platter

$48.99

Grilled Veggies Platter

$10.99

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Pork Bowl

$10.99

Filet Mignon Bowl

$13.99

Gyro Bowl

$12.99

Grilled Veggies Bowl

$10.49

Shrimp Bowl

$13.99

Protein Bowls

Small Protein Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Small Protein Filet Mignon Bowl

$11.99

Small Protein Gyro Bowl

$11.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.49

Greek Salad

$9.49

Village Salad

$10.99

Side Greek Salad

$4.50

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.49

Frappe

$4.99

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$4.49

Galaktobouriko

$5.99

Baklava

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Ice Cream

$4.00+

Baklava Sundae

$5.99

Catering

Greek Salad

$35.00+

Horiatiki Salad

$40.00+

Chicken Kebab

$4.50

Beef Filet Souvlaki Kebab

$6.00

Shrimp Souvlaki Kebab

$6.00

Pork Kebab

$4.50

Veggie Kebab

$4.50

Half Tray Sliced Gyro With Pita and Tzatziki

$75.00

Whole Chicken

$17.00

Pastitsio

$50.00+

Greek Rice Pilaf

$30.00+

Greek Lemon Potatoes

$30.00+

Pita Bread

$1.00

Tzatziki

$12.00

Hummus

$10.50

Galaktobouriko

$50.00+

Tirokafteri

$13.00

30 Broiled Wings

$53.00

Gyrolls (1 Roll)

$4.00

Gluten Free Pita

$3.00

20 Saganaki Sticks

$35.00

Spinach Pie

$5.99

Soup (Quart Lemon Chicken Rice)

$11.99

Rice Pudding

$25.00

Tiramisu

$50.00+

Baklava

$50.00+

Macaroni and Cheese

$30.00+

Dressings

Chicken Fingers

$50.00+

Buffalo Rolls

$4.00

Today's Special

Stuffed Chicken Rice and Vegetables

$14.99

Greek Chicken with Rice and Greek Potatoes

$14.99

Pastitsio

$13.99

Breaded Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$11.49

Items On Sale

Bottle of Salad Dressing

$7.00

Bottle of Aoili

$7.00

Salad Dressings

Dressings

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3660 W. 111th St, Chicago, IL 60655

Directions

