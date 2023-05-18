Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wonderburger Grill

3333 W 111th St Unit B

Chicago, IL 60655

FOOD MENU

THE ORIGINALS

DBLW W/GR BASKET

$10.50

CB

$5.50

CB BASKET

$8.50

CB W/RAW

$5.50

CB W/ RAW BASKET

$9.00

CB W/ GR

$5.50

CB W/ GR BASKET

$9.00

DBCB

$7.50

DBCB BASKET

$11.00

DBCB W/RAW

$7.50

DBCB W/RAW BASKET

$11.00

DBCB W/GR

$7.00

DBCB W/GR BASKET

$11.00

CB CHEESE ONLY

$5.50

CB CHZ ONLY BAS

$9.00

DBCB CHZ ONLY

$7.50

DBCBCHONLY BAS

$11.00

BGS

$7.50

BGS BASKET

$11.00

PATTY MELT

$7.50

PATTYMLT BASKET

$11.00

CHILI WONDER

$8.50

PLAIN BURGER

$5.00

BURGER PL BASKT

$8.50

DB PLAIN BURG

$7.00

DB PL BURG BSKT

$10.50

NEW WONDERS

19TH WARD BURG

$9.00

19TH WARD BASK

$12.50

KEDZIE BURGER

$9.50

KEDZIE BASKET

$13.00

SS SWISS BURGER

$9.00

SS SWISS BASKET

$12.50

111 BRUNCH BURGER

$9.50

111 BRUNCH BASK

$13.00

VEGAN WONDER

$9.00

VGN WONDER BASK

$13.50

CURLY Q'S

CURLY Q's

CURLY Q's

$3.50

Fresh and famous hand-cut fries with a curl

CHEDDAR Q's

CHEDDAR Q's

$4.00

Curly Q's with Cheddar Sauce

LOADED Q's

LOADED Q's

$5.50

Shredded cheddar, bacon, sour cream

SUPER SANDWICHES

CORNED BEEF

CORNED BEEF

$7.50

House roasted corned beef piled high on light rye

BBQ BEEF

BBQ BEEF

$7.50

House slow roasted beef, fresh bread, BBQ sauce

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$8.00

House slow roasted beef, french bread, Swiss cheese & Au Jus

REUBEN

REUBEN

$8.50

House roasted corned beef on grilled black rye, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing

REALLY GOOD CHICKEN SAND

REALLY GOOD CHICKEN SAND

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast on toasted ciabatta, aioli, pepper jack cheese, avocado, romaine, lettuce, tomato & red onion

FILET OH FISH SAND

FILET OH FISH SAND

$5.00

4oz Crunchy fried cod, tartar sauce, served on a bun. Add cheese for $.50

GAC BACON AND TOMATO

GAC BACON AND TOMATO

$8.00

Grilled sourdough bread, American cheese, crispy bacon, fresh sliced tomato

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Pick your bread, pick your cheese Choice of: American, Swiss, Pepper Jack White Sourdough, Light Rye, Dark Rye

BLT

BLT

$7.50

Add egg for a buck and make it a BELT!

SHRIMP PO BOY

SHRIMP PO BOY

$8.00

DOGS

WONDERDOG

WONDERDOG

$4.00

Mustard, onion, relish, tomato, celery salt, pickle...sport peppers upon request

CHILI WONDERDOG

CHILI WONDERDOG

$5.00

Chili and diced onion

MAXWELL POLISH

MAXWELL POLISH

$5.50

Mustard, grilled onions, sport peppers

SALADS

CAB SALAD

CAB SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, red onion & romaine, house-made vinaigrette. Add cheese for $.50

PBR SALAD

PBR SALAD

$11.00

Crisp prosciutto, bleu cheese, red onion & romaine, house-made vinaigrette Add Grilled Chicken for 4 bucks

SOUPS

CHICKEN DUMPLING

CHICKEN DUMPLING

$4.50
CHILI

CHILI

$4.50

Add cheese & onions for a buck!

QUART OF CHILI TO GO

QUART OF CHILI TO GO

$13.00
QUART OF CHICKEN DUMPLING TO GO

QUART OF CHICKEN DUMPLING TO GO

$13.00

STARTERS AND SIDES

SPICY CHEESE CURDS

SPICY CHEESE CURDS

$5.50

Mozzarella, Cayenne, Ranch Dip

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.50
POPPERS

POPPERS

$5.00

breaded jalapenos filled with cheddar cheese. Served with Ranch.

MOTZ STIX

MOTZ STIX

$5.50
CRUNCH PUPPIES

CRUNCH PUPPIES

$6.50

Mini Corn Dogs

SHROOMS

SHROOMS

$5.00
SLAW

SLAW

$1.00
SIDES SAMPLER

SIDES SAMPLER

$13.50

Rings, shrooms, stix & poppers. Served with Marinara, Ranch and Garlic Dressing

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$8.00+

Fried wings, topped with choice of sweet bbq, buffalo of Grants Hot (a sweet, hickory buffalo)

CHEESE SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA RANCH

$0.50

SWEET POT TOTS

$4.50

SWEET STUFF

Warm-Brownie Sundae

Warm-Brownie Sundae

$6.00
Fresh-Baked Pie of the Day

Fresh-Baked Pie of the Day

$5.00
Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.00
Sundaes

Sundaes

$4.50
Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

$3.00
Malt

Malt

$6.50

CHICKEN NUGGETS AND SHRIMP

Basket-Oh-Shrimp

Basket-Oh-Shrimp

$13.00

8 Golden brown, fried butterfly shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, curly Q's, and side of slaw

Six Chicken Nuggets

Six Chicken Nuggets

$5.50

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger Basket

Kids Cheeseburger Basket

$6.00

Served with small fries

Kids Hamburger Basket

Kids Hamburger Basket

$6.00
Kids Plain Wonderdog Basket

Kids Plain Wonderdog Basket

$6.00
Kids Chicken Nuggets Basket

Kids Chicken Nuggets Basket

$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese Basket

Kids Grilled Cheese Basket

$6.00
Kids Crunch Puppies Basket

Kids Crunch Puppies Basket

$6.00

DRINK MENU

SOFT DRINKS

KIDS DRINKS

$1.75

PEPSI

$2.75

DIET PEPSI

$2.75

SIERRA MIST

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.75

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.75

ROOTBEER

$2.75

MTN DEW

$2.75

PINK LEMONADE

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$1.75

CHOC MILK

$2.00

CLUB SODA

$2.75

UNSWEET TEA

$2.75

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75

KIDDIE COCKTAIL

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Historic, Neighborhood Favorite Serving up Burgers, Fresh-cut Curly Q’s Local Craft Brews & Handcrafted Cocktails

3333 W 111th St Unit B, Chicago, IL 60655

