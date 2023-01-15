Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos & Tequila Catina - Founders

8845 Founders Square Drive

Naples, FL 34120

Order Again

Starters

1/2 Queso

$3.50

Queso Classico

$6.00

Loaded Queso

$6.50

Mexican green chiles, pico de gallo

Guacamole SM

$7.00

Hass avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime

Guacamole LG

$12.00

Hass avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime

Elotes

$6.50

two ears of grilled Florida corn with ancho chile aioli, Cotija Cheese, on the cob or in a bowl

Nachos

$11.00

refried beans, pico de gallo, green onion, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, queso blanco, cheddar jack, guacamole, Mexican Crema

Quesadilla

grilled flour tortilla, roasted chiles, onions, Oaxaca cheese, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, guacamole

Queso Fundido

$9.50

Oaxaca cheese, chorizo, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized, onions, grilled flour tortillas

T&T Rellenos

$8.50

Model Negra battered fried Jalapenos stuffed with cheddar jack, Cotija cheese, with cilantro, T&T spicy chipotle crema, cilantro lime ranch

T&T Taquitos

our famous fried rolled corn tortillas, cheddar jack, guacamole, Mexican crema, tomatillo salsa, Cotija cheese

T&T Tacos

T&T Signature Taco

$5.00

crispy fried chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, queso blanco

Backyard Taco

$5.00

barbecue pork, grilled caramelized sweet onions, fried pickles, Maker’s Mark BBQ sauce

Baja Taco

$6.00

Modelo Negra battered mahi mahi, crispy fried or grilled, jalapeño cilantro slaw, avocado crema

Buffalo Taco

$5.00

crispy fried chicken, Frank’s RedHot®, shredded lettuce, green onion, cheddar jack, celery, cilantro lime ranch

California Taco

$5.50

seasoned grilled chicken, tomato, shredded lettuce, bacon, guacamole, cheddar jack, cilantro lime ranch

Cheeseburger Taco

$5.00

ground sirloin, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, queso blanco, cheddar jack

Chicken Pancake Taco

$5.50

buttermilk chicken dipped in pancake batter, cheddar jack, bacon, maple syrup

Cuban Taco

$5.50

mojo pork, sautéed onions, black beans, rice, fried plantains, cilantro, Cotija cheese

Firecracker Taco

$6.00

fried shrimp, sriracha aioli, green onions, diced jalapeños, red bell peppers

Korean Steak Taco

$6.00

marinated in Korean chile sauce, T&T housemade kimchi, cilantro

MOM'S Taco

$3.75

Ortega-style hard shell, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack

Patriotic Taco

$6.50

crispy fried chicken, topped with jalapeño slaw, pickles and a drizzle of Maker's Mark BBQ sauce

Shrimp Po'Boy Taco

$6.00

crispy fried shrimp, remoulade sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato

South American Taco

$6.00

braised short rib, sautéed onions, chimichurri sauce, rocoto crema, Cotija cheese

Sunday Taco

$5.00

crispy fried chicken, shredded lettuce, queso blanco, pickles, Sunday sauce

Wellfit girls Chicken Taco

$6.50

marinated grilled chicken breast, guacamole, tomato, cilantro, lime

Wellfit girls Shrimp Taco

$7.00

tequila lime shrimp, guacamole, tomato, cilantro, lime

Entrees

Enchiladas

two corn tortillas, cheddar jack, red pasilla chile sauce or green tomatillo sauce, Cotija cheese, choice of filling:

Burrito

refried beans, cheddar jack, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, queso fresco, served wet, choice of filling:

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

two fried eggs, tostada, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar jack, Mexican crema, queso fresco

Sizzling Fajitas

grilled peppers, onions, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar jack, Mexican crema

Chimi Salad

shredded lettuce, grilled onions, roasted peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, chimichurri *not served with rice and beans

Traditional Tacos

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

spicy Mexican sausage;Served on a soft corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, lime, radish, Cotija cheese. Choice of salsa verde or roja

Pollo Taco

$4.50

ancho chile braised chicken;Served on a soft corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, lime, radish, Cotija cheese. Choice of salsa verde or roja

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

grilled skirt steak;Served on a soft corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, lime, radish, Cotija cheese. Choice of salsa verde or roja

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

slow-roasted pork;Served on a soft corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, lime, radish, Cotija cheese. Choice of salsa verde or roja

Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

spit-roasted pork with adobo, pineapple;Served on a soft corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, lime, radish, Cotija cheese. Choice of salsa verde or roja

Camarones Taco

$5.50

grilled tequila lime shrimp marinated with jalapeños; Served on a soft corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, lime, radish, Cotija cheese. Choice of salsa verde or roja

Yogi Taco

The Guru

$5.00

Holla from my Mala.... fire-grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red bell peppers, yellow onion, sliced avocado, chimichurri, Cotija cheese, cilantro

Idaho

$4.75

roasted potatoes, cheddar jack, Cotija cheese, jalapeño cilantro slaw, queso blanco, tomatillo sauce

Korean Tofu

$5.00

marinated in a Korean chile sauce, T&T housemade kimchi, cilantro

The Yoki

$5.00

over-easy egg, refried beans, cheddar jack, Mexican crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, cilantro

Garden

$4.75

black beans, fire-roasted veggies, red peppers, cilantro, Cotija cheese, cilantro lime ranch, on a corn tortilla

Southern Fried Tomatillo

$4.75

crispy fried tomatillo, sweet corn relish, avocado crema, Cotija cheese, cilantro

Dessert

Churros

$5.50

Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Sopapillas

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Cheesecake Chimi

$6.50

Kids Menu

Beef Hard Shell Taco

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Cheeseburger

$7.95

Quesadilla

$7.95

Hamburger

$7.95

Specials

Root Beer BBQ Taco

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
