Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

TANGO Argentina Food

review star

No reviews yet

2418 B West Clay

Saint Charles, MO 63301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Empanada - Spicy
Meat Empanada - Spicy
Meat Empanada - Mild

Empanadas

Meat Empanada - Mild

Meat Empanada - Mild

$3.29

Ground Beef, Green and Red Peppers, Onion, Egg, Olive, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Meat Empanada - Spicy

Meat Empanada - Spicy

$3.29

Ground Beef, Green and Red Peppers, Onion, Egg, Olive, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Meat Empanada - With Raisins

Meat Empanada - With Raisins

$3.29

Ground Beef, Green and Red Peppers, Onion, Raisins, Egg, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Chicken Empanada - Mild

Chicken Empanada - Mild

$3.29

Chicken, Onion, Green, Red, and Yellow Peppers, Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Chicken Empanada - Spicy

Chicken Empanada - Spicy

$3.29

Chicken, Onion, Red, Green and Yellow Peppers, Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Tuna Empanada

Tuna Empanada

$3.29

Tuna, Mackerel, Onion, Red, Green and Yellow Peppers. Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Ham and Cheese Empanada

Ham and Cheese Empanada

$3.29

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, American Cheese, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Ham, Cheese, and Pineapple Empanada

Ham, Cheese, and Pineapple Empanada

$3.29

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, American Cheese, Pineapple, Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Creamy Corn Empanada

Creamy Corn Empanada

$3.29

Whole Corn, Creamy Corn, Onion, White Sauce, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Mozzarella, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Spinach Empanada

Spinach Empanada

$3.29

Spinach, Egg, White Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese and Romano Cheese, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Cheese and Onion Empanada

Cheese and Onion Empanada

$3.29

Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella, Swiss Cheese, Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Butternut Squash Empanada

Butternut Squash Empanada

$3.29

Butternut Squash, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Caprese Empanada

Caprese Empanada

$3.29

Fresh Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella, Basil -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Bacon and Cheese Empanada

Bacon and Cheese Empanada

$3.29

Provolone, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Argentina's Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.59

Diet Pepsi

$1.59

Mountain Dew

$1.59

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.59

Dr. Pepper

$1.59

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.59

Orange Crush

$1.59

Water

$1.19

Sweets

Alfajor Havanna - Italian Meringue

Alfajor Havanna - Italian Meringue

$2.99

Traditional sandwich cookies filled with Dulce de Leche and covered with Italian Meringue. Imported from Argentina.

Alfajor Havanna - Dark Chocolate

Alfajor Havanna - Dark Chocolate

$2.99

Traditional sandwich cookies filled with Dulce de Leche and covered with Dark Chocolate. Imported from Argentina.

Alfajor Cachafaz - Dark Chocolate

Alfajor Cachafaz - Dark Chocolate

$2.99

Traditional sandwich cookies filled with Dulce de Leche and covered with Dark Chocolate. Imported from Argentina.

Alfajor Cachafaz - White Chocolate

Alfajor Cachafaz - White Chocolate

$2.99

Traditional sandwich cookies filled with Dulce de Leche and covered with White Chocolate. Imported from Argentina.

Alfajor Cachafaz - Cornstarch

Alfajor Cachafaz - Cornstarch

$2.99

Alfajor imported from Argentina. Cornstarch cookies with dulce de leche in the middle, sprinkled with dried coconut.

Bananina

Bananina

$1.50

Chocolate bite filled with a banana flavor cream

Mantecol - Small

Mantecol - Small

$2.49

Semi-soft nougat made from peanut butter. Imported from Argentina.

Conitos Rellenos de Dulce De Leche

Conitos Rellenos de Dulce De Leche

$2.49

A conito Rellenos de Dulce de Leche is cookie with some dulce de leche on top and then coated with chocolate.

Tita

Tita

$1.39

Chocolate coated cookie with lemon cream filling. Imported from Argentina.

Rhodesia

Rhodesia

$1.49

Milk chocolate covered, vanilla-filled wafer sandwich, with a slight lemon cream layer in the middle. Imported from Argentina.

Vauquita

Vauquita

$0.99

Vauquitas are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside tablet of dulce de leche. Imported from Argentina.

Chimichurri and Dulce De Leche

Dulce De Leche

Dulce De Leche

$10.99

Traditional Argentinean spread, similar to caramel. Imported from Argentina.

Chimichurri

Chimichurri

$13.49+

Popular and famous marinate/sauce in Argentina. It is used for grilled meats, chicken and/or pork, containing various authentic Argentinean spices.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 2000, TANGO Argentina Food has been bringing you the best authentic Argentine cuisine to the Greater St. Louis area, using traditional family recipes. We strive on giving you a genuine Argentinean flavor, using dough and spices straight from our country. Our empanadas are always fresh and hot — made to order!

Website

Location

2418 B West Clay, Saint Charles, MO 63301

Directions

Gallery
TANGO Argentina Food image
TANGO Argentina Food image
TANGO Argentina Food image

Similar restaurants in your area

City Foundry Group - Chez Ali - FS 01 - Chez Ali
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Foundry Way, FS1 Saint Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Buenos Aires Café - FS 12 - Buenos Aires Café
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Foundry Way FS 12 St Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Asador Del Sur
orange star4.6 • 194
7322 Manchester Rd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saint Charles

Sugarfire Smokehouse - St Charles
orange star4.6 • 1,767
3150 Elm Point Industrial St Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Ham n Egg Restaurant - 3640 Harvester Rd
orange star4.4 • 799
3640 Harvester Rd St Peters, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
Tompkins Riverside - St. Charles
orange star4.2 • 518
500 S Main St. Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Charles
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston