  • Manteca
  • Taqueria Manteca Mexican Grill - 275 West Louise Avenue
Taqueria Manteca Mexican Grill 275 West Louise Avenue

No reviews yet

275 West Louise Avenue

Manteca, CA 95336

Food

Al la cart

Enchilada

$3.85

Corn tortilla/ Protein choice/ Salsa choice/ Sour cream/ Cheese

Taco

$3.49

Corn tortilla/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro

Crispy taco

$3.99

Taco Shell/ Protein choice/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole

Sope

$5.49

Re-fried beans/ Protein choice/ Romain Lettuce/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole

Tamale

$4.49

Pork Tamale/ Tomato sauce/ Sour cream/ Queso Fresco

Flauta

$3.85

Rolled taquito/ Protein choice/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole

Chile reyeno

$5.49

Tostada

$5.49

Re-fried Beans/ Protein choice/ Romain Lettuce/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole

Specialties

Super burrito

$11.49

Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole

Regular burrito

$10.25

Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro

Bean & cheese

$8.49

Re-fried beans/ Monterey jack cheese

Chimichanga

$12.99

Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Deep fried/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole

Veggie burrito

$9.75

Spanish rice/ Beans/ Romain lettuce/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole

Burrito bowl

$11.49

Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole

Super enchurito

$12.99

Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole/ Sauce choice

Enchurito

$11.99

Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Queso fresco

Super quesadilla

$10.99

Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole

Regular Quesadilla

$9.99

Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Monterey jack Cheese

Cheese quesadilla

$8.75

Monterey jack Cheese

Asada fries

$12.99

Re-fried beans/ French fries/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole/ jalapenos

Super nachos

$11.99

Taco salad

$11.99

Tortilla bowl/ Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole

Torta

$11.45

Re-fried beans/ Protein choice/ Romain lettuce/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Mayonnaise/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole/ Tomato

Tostada

$5.49

Re-fried Beans/ Protein choice/ Romain Lettuce/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole

Plates

Carne asada Plate

$17.99

Grilled beef steak/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Bistec ranchero Plate

$18.99

Beef strips grilled with Peppers/ Onions/ Red Salsa/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Milanesa Plate

$18.99

Breaded Carne asada/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Any meat plate

$17.99

Protein choice/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Chile verde Plate

$18.99

Chile verde Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Chile relleno Plate

$14.49

Chile Relleno topped with Sour cream/ Queso Fresco/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Fajitas mixtas

$24.99

Steak/ Chicken/ Shrimp/ Grilled onions/ Bell peppers/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Beef fajitas

$22.49

Steak/ Grilled onions/ Bell peppers/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Chicken fajitas

$22.49

Chicken/ Grilled onions/ Bell peppers/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Molcajete mixto

$26.49

Grilled Steak/ Chicken/ Shrimp in medium sauce/ Cactus/ Onions/ Bell pepper/ Cheese/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Beef molcajete

$23.85

Grilled Steak in medium sauce/ Cactus/ Onions/ Bell pepper/ Cheese/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Chicken molcajete

$23.85

Chicken in medium sauce/ Cactus/ Onions/ Bell pepper/ Cheese/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Shrimp molcajete

$24.99

Shrimp in medium sauce/ Cactus/ Onions/ Bell pepper/ Cheese/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Build a combo

1 Item Combo

$13.49

Item choice/ Served with Spanish Rice/ Re-fried beans/ Queso Fresco/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

2 Item Combo

$14.99

Item choices/ Served with Spanish Rice/ Re-fried beans/ Queso Fresco/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

3 Item Combo

$15.99

Item choices/ Served with Spanish Rice/ Re-fried beans/ Queso Fresco/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Birria

Quesa birria taco

$4.49

Crispy tortilla/ Birria (beef) Monterey Jack cheese/ Onion/ Cilantro

Birra quesadilla

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla/ Birria (beef) Monterey Jack cheese/ Onion/ Cilantro

Birria ramen

$14.49

A fusion of birria consommé with instant tapatio noodles.

Birria taco

$3.99

Breakfast

Breakfast burrito

$11.49

Potato/ Monterey jack cheese/ Egg/ Protein choice

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Chilaquiles/ Queso fresco/ Sour cream/ onions/ cilantro / (2) Eggs/ Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans

Huevos con chorizo

$11.99

chorizo with scrabbled egg / Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Huevos rancheros

$11.99

(2) eggs served on a fried tortilla topped with tomato salsa/ Sour cream queso fresco/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Huevos con hamon

$11.99

Ham with scrabbled egg / Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Huevos con nopales

$11.99

Cactus with scrabbled egg / Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Machaca

$13.99

Carnitas scrabbled with eggs/ Tomato/ Jalapenos/ Onions/ Cilantro / Served with spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Huevos a la mexicana

$11.99

Tomato's/ Onions/ Cilantro/ Jalapenos scrambled with Eggs/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Mariscos

A la diabla shrimp

$19.49

Spicy Shrimp Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Rancheros shrimp

$20.99

Ranch Style Shrimp grilled with Bell peppers and Onions Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$19.49

Grilled Garlic Shrimp Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Bacon wrapped Shrimp

$24.99

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Breaded shrimp

$19.99

Breaded Shrimp Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Shrimp fajitas

$24.99

Mojara frita

$19.99

Fried tilapia Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole

Coctel de camaron

$19.99

Shrimp/ Cucumber/ Tomato/ Cilantro, Onions/ Salt/ Pepper/ Lime/ Avocado

Coctel mixto

$22.99

Octopus/ Shrimp/ Cucumber/ Tomato/ Cilantro, Onions/ Salt/ Pepper/ Lime/ Avocado

Tostada de camaron

$11.99

Shrimp/ Cucumber/ Tomato/ Cilantro, Onions/ Salt/ Pepper/ Lime/ Avocado

Tostada mixta

$14.99

Octopus/ Shrimp/ Cucumber/ Tomato/ Cilantro, Onions/ Salt/ Pepper/ Lime/ Avocado

Shrimp enchilada plate

$15.49+

Shrimp taco

$5.99

Fish taco

$5.99

Caldos

Menudo

$13.49

7 mares

$22.99

Shrimp/ Octopus/ Fish/ Crab/ Tomato/ Potato/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Carrot soup

Caldo de pescado

$19.99

Fish/ Tomato/ Potato/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Carrot soup

Caldo de camaron

$18.99

Shrimp/ Tomato/ Potato/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Carrot soup

Caldo de camaron y pescado

$21.99

Shrimp/ Fish/ Tomato/ Potato/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Carrot soup

Salads

Grilled chicken salad

$11.49

Grilled shrimp salad

$13.49

Carne asada salad

$11.49

Sides

Jr quesadilla

$8.49

Jr cheese quesadilla

$6.49

Nuggets and fries

$8.49

Side of fries

$6.49

Jr rice & beans

$5.30

Side corn tortillas

$1.25

Side flour tortillas

$1.49

Extra side of Chips

$1.85

Mexican Guac

$5.49

Side sour cream

$0.75

Side Cheese

$0.75

Side enchilada sauce

$1.25

Beverages

Beer

Domestic beer

$4.49

Imported beer

$5.99

Michelada

$13.99

Familiar

$9.99

Drinks

Small drink

$2.99

Large drink

$3.49

Can soda

$2.49

Bottled water

$1.75

Jarritos

Jarrito

$3.69

Bottled coke

$4.25

Agua fresca

Small agua fresca

$4.99

Large agua fresca

$5.99

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$4.99

Choco flan

$5.99

Catering

16oz rice

$5.00

32oz rice

$10.00

Small tray rice

$25.00

Serving size (15 ppl)

Large tray rice

$50.00

Serving size (30 ppl)

16oz beans

$5.00

32oz beans

$10.00

Small tray beans

$25.00

Serving size (15 ppl)

Large tray beans

$50.00

Serving size (30 ppl)

16oz protine

$14.99

32oz protine

$19.99

Small tray protine

$65.00

Serving size (15 ppl)

Large tray protine

$130.00

Serving size (30 ppl)

Small tray rice & beans

$25.00

Large tray rice & beans

$50.00

16oz salsa

$9.00

32oz salsa

$12.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come dine with us and experience the best Mexican cuisine in Manteca.

Location

275 West Louise Avenue, Manteca, CA 95336

Directions

