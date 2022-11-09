Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taquerias Atotonilco - Stone Park 1631 N Manheim Rd

1631 N Manheim Rd

Stone Park, IL 60165

Tacos

Taco Al Pastor

$4.00

Comes with only Red Salsa Solo Salsa Roja

Taco Steak / Carne Asada

$4.00

Only Lettuce and Tomato Solo Lechuga y Tomate

Taco Chicken / Pollo

$3.75

Only Lettuce and Tomato Solo Lechuga y Tomate

Taco Atotonilco (Steak Taco with tomato and Sour Cream)

$4.25

Steak Taco With Sour Cream and Tomato Taco de Asada Con Crema y Tomate

Taco Fish / Pescado (2 tacos in Order)

$9.00
Taco Mex Sausage / Chorizo

$3.75

Only Lettuce and Tomato Solo Lechuga y Tomate

Taco Avocado / Aguacate

$4.00

Only Lettuce and Tomato Solo Lechuga y Tomate

Taco Beans / Frijoles

$3.00

Only Lettuce and Tomato Solo Lechuga y Tomate

Taco Boiled Beef / Barbacoa

$4.00

Only Onion and Cilantro Solo Cebolla y Cilantro

Taco Beef Tongue / Lengua

$4.90

Taco de Lengua served with Cilantro and Onions

Taco Braised Beef / Birria

$4.00

Comes with Onion, Cilantro and Red Salsa

Tortas

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate
Torta Milanesa

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Al Pastor

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Carne Asada

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Chorizo

$8.00

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Barbacoa

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Lengua

$9.25

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Birria

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Pollo

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Aguacate

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Frijoles

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Burritos

Burritos come with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso y Crema
Burrito Steak / Carne Asada

$10.50

Burritos come with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso y Crema

Burrito Al Pastor

$10.50

Burritos come with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso y Crema

Burrito Chicken / Pollo

$10.50

Burritos come with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso y Crema

Burrito Avocado / Aguacate

$10.50

Burritos come with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso y Crema

Taco Salad

$12.00

Burritos come with Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso, Crema y Guacamole

Platillos

Quesadilla

$2.25

Tortilla with Cheese

Quesadilla with Meat

$4.50

Quesadilla with your choice of Meat

Side Orders

Ord Queso

$2.50
Ord Guacamole

$6.99
Ord Crema

$2.50
Chips

$1.99
Ord Rice

$2.50
Ord Beans

$2.50
Grilled Onions

$3.00
Grilled Pepper

$3.00
Bag of carrots

$0.50
Extra Salsa

$0.25
Order of Limes

$0.50

Bebidas

Coke

$1.35
Diet Coke

$1.35
Sprite

$1.35
Squirt

$1.35
Mex Coke

$3.00
Sidral

$3.00
Sangria

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
Horchata

$2.75
Jamaica

$2.75
Tamarindo

$2.75
Limonada

$2.75
Botella de Agua

$2.50

Lic Fresa

$4.00

Lic Platano

$4.00

Lic Choco

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Taquerias Atotonilco authentic Mexican food. We specialize in Tacos and tortas and are known for our Steak and Al Pastor Tacos! For more than 45 yrs in the Chicago land area!!!

1631 N Manheim Rd, Stone Park, IL 60165

Directions

